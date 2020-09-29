When God told Solomon He would give him anything he were to ask for, Solomon asked for wisdom. How many of us would ask for wealth or other temporary possessions? God granted Solomon’s request. Wisdom showed Solomon how to rule his kingdom justly. Solomon became wealthy beyond measure, too.

Making your life run more smoothly requires using wisdom in your decision making. Sounds easy, right? All of us are equipped with a certain amount of innate wisdom, and some we learn. We know if we touch a hot burner, we will harm ourselves. If we don’t obey the rules in traffic, we can cause an accident. These are considered common sense, and they are. But for someone who wants deeper, more experiential wisdom, the first question is: how do I get it?

Spend time absorbing the works of the great writers into your heart. Read and reflect on the writings of Solomon, Aristotle, Emerson, Thoreau and others. Don’t just read their words. Feel their emotions as they crafted some of the greatest writings in recorded history. Spend time with the great writers every day. Meditate on them. Apply their words in your daily life.

These teachings are readily available to anyone who seeks them. Instead of spending your evenings watching television, perhaps spend some time with the philosophers. Your life will be enriched. Your wisdom will grow. There is a reason we know their names from history…