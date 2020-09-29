Contributor Log In/Sign Up
When God told Solomon He would give him anything he were to ask for, Solomon asked for wisdom. How many of us would ask for wealth or other temporary possessions? God granted Solomon's request. Wisdom showed Solomon how to rule his kingdom justly. Solomon became wealthy beyond measure, too.

When God told Solomon He would give him anything he were to ask for, Solomon asked for wisdom. How many of us would ask for wealth or other temporary possessions? God granted Solomon’s request. Wisdom showed Solomon how to rule his kingdom justly. Solomon became wealthy beyond measure, too.

Making your life run more smoothly requires using wisdom in your decision making. Sounds easy, right? All of us are equipped with a certain amount of innate wisdom, and some we learn. We know if we touch a hot burner, we will harm ourselves. If we don’t obey the rules in traffic, we can cause an accident. These are considered common sense, and they are. But for someone who wants deeper, more experiential wisdom, the first question is: how do I get it?

Spend time absorbing the works of the great writers into your heart. Read and reflect on the writings of Solomon, Aristotle, Emerson, Thoreau and others. Don’t just read their words. Feel their emotions as they crafted some of the greatest writings in recorded history. Spend time with the great writers every day. Meditate on them. Apply their words in your daily life.

These teachings are readily available to anyone who seeks them. Instead of spending your evenings watching television, perhaps spend some time with the philosophers. Your life will be enriched. Your wisdom will grow. There is a reason we know their names from history…

John Harrell, Life is to be lived, not merely existed through.

John Harrell manages a successful business, writes a daily inspirational blog, and regularly engages in public speaking. His audiences include corporations, trade associations, college students and incarcerated children - truly a “captive” audience. In 2018, Harrell published his first book, “Killing My Father Then Finding Him” which became a number-one bestseller the first day of publication on Amazon.

 

John is a fortunate survivor of childhood physical and emotional abuse. Because of his upbringing, Harrell is able to connect with struggling children, offering hope to kids in sometimes hopeless situations. Our futures are not limited by our circumstances. Everyone has the power to break the generational malady of abuse, and live a meaningful and full life.

 

Harrell serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Rachel’s Challenge, the largest program in the world which focuses on kindness and compassion. Named for Rachel Joy Scott, the first child killed at Columbine High School, Rachel’s Challenge transforms the lives of almost 2 million people per year in across the globe. John lives in Austin, Texas, and is the proud father of two sons.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

