Wisdom And Hardwork Bring Success

Rocky Chowdury is a Musical Artist , Singer, Entrepreneur.. He was born 01 March 1977 in Noakhali, Bangladesh. a very young age, he started working in music. He is the founder and CEO of Orko Music Staion and Orko Multimedia. He has released and worked on more than 10 albums and composed about 100 songs. He also works in the Bangladesh and Indian Music industries. However, he feels comfortable presenting himself as an entrepreneur.

