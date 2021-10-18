Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Wisdom And Hardwork Bring Success

Wisdom And Hardship

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Rocky Chowdury is a Musical Artist , Singer, Entrepreneur.. He was born 01 March 1977 in Noakhali, Bangladesh. a very young age, he started working in music. He is the founder and CEO of Orko Music Staion and Orko Multimedia. He has released and worked on more than 10 albums and composed about 100 songs. He also works in the Bangladesh and Indian Music industries. However, he feels comfortable presenting himself as an entrepreneur.

Rocky Chowdury is a successful online entrepreneur and lyricist. He has brought himself to the top of success with his talent and hard work. He is working together to build an unemployment free society.
Rocky Chowdury is a Bangladeshi entertainment lover and writer. He has written several songs. He is a hardworking entrepreneur and digital works are going on. At this time in the country, he has extended his hand of cooperation to many people.

source :1.https://www.google.com/amp/s/wiki.factsider.com/rocky-chowdury/amp/

2.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wiki.ng/en/wiki/rocky-chowdury-wiki-bio-age-wife-family-career-songs-601730/amp

    Rocky Chowdury, Rocky Chowdury Is A Musician And Founder Of Orko Multi Music Station at Orko Music Station

    Rocky Chowdury is a successful Bangladeshi entrepreneur and musician who is the Founder of Orko Multimedia Ltd. Success is not a product that we can purchase. By Hard work, patience, luck, believes can achieve success. Today we are going to talk about a man who is positive, dedication, hard worker his name is Rocky Chowdury. He is a successful entrepreneur, musician who didn’t wish for it but even worked hard to pursue his goals.

    Orko Multimedia Ltd

    Rocky Chowdury is the founder of Orko Multimedia Ltd. Which is leading entertainment channel in Bangladesh. Orko Multimedia Ltd is registered of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC). This company has lots of Subsidiary Company like Orko music station, RC
    Entertainment, RT Entertainment, SO Entertainment.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Struggle Is The Best Way To Find Success

    by Md. Ehsanul Habib Onik
    Community//

    New Strength in Career

    by Abu Zahid Jakaria Partho
    Community//

    “I want to create something new in this world”- Md. Nazmus Shakib.

    by Marium Haque
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.