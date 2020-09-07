Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Winning Yourself Back

6 Concrete Ideas to Have Self-Care Stick

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
We often grow up reading articles about how to succeed at love or how to reach our dreams, but in the midst of actually living life, we might wake up one day and see we ‘lost’ ourselves following what others deem the ‘best way’ to have the things we want. Amongst the tears, sweat and sleep, of my self-awareness, I’m finding it helpful to capture concrete ideas about navigating this nebulous, ambiguous awakening journey.  

1. Research your soul fillers: Find the things you love, like running, cooking, being with friends, yoga, meditation etc., and take some time reflecting on when you felt the most joy, the most filled and jot it down. Do more of what you love and allow it to support your life. 

2. Make a wish list: It’s time to write down the best of the best of the things you want in life. Don’t constrain yourself with not having time or money. Wish and dream. Make a list and see what’s possible.  

3. Talk to family/spouse about your wish list—your needs—and how they can help you take a step towards fulfilling at least one. This is a must. Look at your list together and start to have a conversation about what could really be doable.

4. Declare your SELF-CARE Rules: If you run a household full of rules, clear your plate, so to speak, make your bed, clean up your room, be kind to each other, and then create your self-care rules that you have to follow. Start where it feels doable.  

5. Enlist self-care advocates. As much as we want to be able only to rely on ourselves to be accountable, it’s hard and having a support system to cheer you along, without judgments, can actually ensure your success. Take time each day to check in with your self-care advocates, to let them know you’re following your rules. 

6. Don’t beat yourself up: Any new activity can cause difficulty and be tough to start and then stick with. So don’t beat yourself up and allow for the unexpected. Try to look at it as a way to learn more about yourself, make tweaks to the plan as you need, breathe and flow through.

Now go get yourself back. Joy and wholeness are waiting for you.

Affirmation: I have a plan towards self-care and I will honor it.

Post is an excerpt from Liz Kametz’ soon to be released book: “Just Be: My Healing Journey to Embrace the Mess”.

Go to www.justbethejourney.com/our-story to learn more and sign up to be a part of the Just Be Family.

Liz Kametz

Liz Kametz, Author, Coach, Business Owner, Mom and Wife at Just Be: A Personalized Self-Care Retreat

Liz Kametz is an author, coach, business owner, and most importantly, a mom of four children (two special needs, two step-children) and one anxious rescue dog, and a wife to a loving hubby, who together share in their journey of learning and growth.

Professionally, she’s earned degrees in Chemical Engineering, Systems Engineering, and is Six Sigma and Change Management Certified. She has twisted and turned through corporate America, hospitality and entrepreneurship, with over twenty years of experience in overcoming and trouble-shooting systemic problems in business and how to create new methods through human nature and self-growth.

The birth of Just Be—Personalized Self-Care Retreat came from a recognition of her own deficient self-care through the epidemic of chronic stress as a result of overwork and a need for perfection. She’s able to use her first-hand experience to address the needs of others in order to guide them in creating much-needed ‘pauses’ each and every day, like mini-retreats, that bring in balance on a day-to-day basis, rather than waiting for a once-a-year vacation that is quickly short-lived.

As a compassionate problem-solver, she is providing solutions to help others to solve the chronic stress epidemic by supporting people. Those who are seeking the most efficient and effective way to restore their wellness and find the benefit of unique healing services, will benefit with working with her, most importantly, connecting with a compassionate community.

