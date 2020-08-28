Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Winning with Food

Nutrition – One of Life’s Important Elixirs

“You are what you eat.” This favorite saying has become somewhat of a cliché over the years. But it is a simple truth. In both treating and watching elite athletes for decades, so much about the level at which they are able to perform is tied to what and how they eat. Guess what? The same is true for you and me. “Proper” nutrition isn’t a one-size-fits-all proposition. Eating healthfully is going to look quite different for the cyclist who rides a hilly 25 miles in 90 degree heat than it will for the person who practices gentle yoga indoors three times a week. But no matter the quantity of food required in either of these examples – the quality of the foods we eat absolutely matters.

Convenience Consequences

With the availability of “convenience” foods that really hit its North American peak in the 1980’s, we’ve seen the proliferation of the microwave dinner, fast-food drive-thru and pre-packaged foods with ingredient lists that are paragraphs long and virtually-impossible to pronounce. Three cheers for convenience and immediate availability, right? Not exactly. The transformation of our food delivery system may offer benefits of accessibility and price, but it can also have very steep health costs. It’s no surprise that with the availability of snack food/junk foods at its height, we’ve also seen a steep increase in obesity, heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Indeed, we are what we eat. While it’s beyond the scope of this blog to put a specific nutrition plan in place for each reader, suffice it to say that focusing your diet on nutrient-rich, wholesome foods like vegetables, fruits, lean protein and whole grains, while including less of the processed, packaged food-like substances, will help you go the distance in terms of your overall health and well- being.

Adaptive Ancestry

Cavemen didn’t have grocery stores. By design, we humans were engineered tens of thousands of years ago to go out and hunt, kill and prepare our food. That takes a lot of energy, as you can imagine. While we don’t have to go through the process of hunting, gathering and preparing our own foods now, we can still benefit from an understanding of the adaptive process our ancestors used in relationship to food. You see, they instinctively adapted their body’s activity level to times of feast or famine. They figured out how much they would need to eat in order to sustain themselves. Sure, eating may have been pleasurable at times but at its core, the act of consuming food was for survival.

Are you an emotional eater? Do you use food as a source of comfort in times of great stress or sorrow, whether or not you’re actually hungry? Simply put, this isn’t the way our bodies were designed to function. Take some time to focus on when you eat and why. If you begin to see a pattern of food intake that has nothing to do with hunger, dig deeper. Is there something else you could be doing to calm those emotions? Think about a long walk, yoga or a brisk jog around the neighborhood instead. You’ll feel better for handling life this way in the long run, I promise.

Informative Index

Sometimes the right key can unlock doors we thought were welded shut. Have you ever heard of the glycemic index (GI)? It could be one of those tools for you. In fact, the GI is among the most referenced tools used by nutritionists around the world. Why? In a nutshell, the GI is a ranking of carbohydrates on a scale from 0-100 according to how a food raises blood sugar levels after eating it. Foods with a high GI result in blood sugar spikes while those with low GI produce only gradual rises in these levels and also have proven health benefits. Studies suggest that certain diseases are directly related to the GI level of the overall diet. Bottom line: understanding the GI of the foods you eat is mission-critical for your health. Learn more about the Glycemic Index here.

Whether you’re an elite athlete or a senior who wants to maintain an active lifestyle well into your golden years – proper nutrition plays a big role in getting you there.

Remember, you are what you eat, you drink, you think and you DO! Do it right and reap the countless health and wellness benefits.

Sources:

http://www.glycemicindex.com/index.php

Click to access History_of_Food-Background.pdf

Bert Mandelbaum, M.D., DHL (hon), orthopedic surgeon, co-chair of medical affairs and author of “The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit” at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute

Dr. Bert Mandelbaum is an orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine specialist, a member of the Board of Directors and co-chair of medical affairs at the renowned Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, as well as the published author of The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit and motivational speaker.

Dr. Mandelbaum is a medical graduate of Washington University Medical School in St. Louis in 1980, and completed his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and fellowship in Sports Medicine from UCLA. He served on the faculty at UCLA from 1986-89 and subsequently joined the Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group where he currently serves as the Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship Program and the Research and Education Foundation and Medical Director for the FIFA Medical Center of Excellence in Santa Monica.

Academically, he is a prolific researcher having published over 100 journal articles and five books. He has received five national awards for Excellence in Research in the Field of Sports Medicine. Since 1995, he has been on the editorial board of the American Journal of Sports Medicine and associate editor for Current Concept Reviews. He also served as executive board member for the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and is the former President of the International Cartilage Repair Society. Dr. Mandelbaum is an active member of multiple professional medical societies including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. He was honored in a distinguished fashion in 2009 with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (DHL) from the State University of New York.

As a team physician, Dr. Mandelbaum has worked with UCLA Athletics, Pepperdine University, and the LA Galaxy and Chivas USA MLS teams. He was the Chief Medical Officer for Women’s World Cup Soccer 1999 and 2003, US Soccer Men’s National Teams Physician since 1991, and the assistant Medical Director for Major League Soccer since 1996. Dr. Mandelbaum served as USA Team Physician for Soccer World Cups in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010. He served as FIFA medical officer for the 2014 World Cup. In 2002, Dr. Mandelbaum was appointed to FIFA Medical Assessment and Research Committee (F-MARC). In 2007, he was appointed to FIFA’s Sports Medicine Committee where he served until 2017. Dr. Mandelbaum also served as Olympic Medical Officer for the Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, and RIO 2016 games. Dr. Mandelbaum was named Chief Medical Officer for the 2015 World Special Olympic Games, the 2015 and 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and served as Chief Medical Director of the 2016 Copa América Centenario. He has also served as director of research for Major League Baseball.

In addition to authoring and co-authoring a bevy of clinical research on a variety of orthopaedic topics and having a significant presence on the sidelines of the world’s largest sporting event, Dr. Mandelbaum has received numerous public accolades including designation as a Super Doctor in Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery for a consecutive 12-year period since 2007. Dr. Mandelbaum is a frequent medical expert contributor to mainstream media publications and websites including Medscape, Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, MSN and Men’s Health, as well as local and television news outlets, including NBC, ABC and Fox television affiliates.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

