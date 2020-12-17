Winning by Virtue – One Move at a Time

In the almost (approaching) six years of hosting my own international radio/podcast show, Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, I can honestly say that there is only one ever showcased guest in the shows history of who I have interviewed, who ‘speaks’ a language that is almost indecipherably comprehensible to me, but not for the surface reasons you might think. Trust me when I say that this is a compliment unlike any other compliment I have ever bestowed upon any other radio/podcast guest! Although I will further elaborate on my retrospective insights, following my amazing interview with Merrilee Sweeney, I believe one can only fully grasp the true essence of my heart-filled sentiments, by graciously clicking on the enclosed podcast link of our in-depth conversation.



There is no denying nor disputing that LOVE is The Universal Language. When each of us was miraculously born into this world, our original state/sphere of being was one which embodied innocence and purity. There is an inherent sacredness interwoven in the heart-filled fabric of newborns/children – one which innately fosters an instinctive need to protect and to preserve. As a (fiercely protective) mother of two…this is LOVE. Their loving hearts and wondrous spirits are what in fact, encapsulates the best and the truest of LOVE. My unconditional love of them IS the conduit and IS the invisible thread for what universally expands my heart to (non-negotiably ) flow within the love realm. This is how I understand LOVE.



Now onto Princess Merrilee of Solana…affectionately referred to as The Queen of Hearts!

Merrilee speaks on LOVE in such a uniquely, unprecedented way; one never before heard by my inquisitively perked-up ears. Listening to Merrilee break it down, and strip it back for myself, the global listeners, and the podcast subscribers…brought about a succession of goosebump moments for me personally. Merrilee was able to effectively distill the misnomers of love with respect to what it is vs. what it most certainly is not. In a matter-of-fact, no-nonsense Merrilee approach to the conversation itself, she very succinctly, cited examples of jargon or concepts, which are incorrectly often applied/interpreted to 3D understandings of LOVE as compared to the LOVE truths that vibrate and pulsate at a higher frequency level within the 5D energy LOVE field. This woman is so intensely enraptured with LOVE…that anyone tuning into the conversation who might have perhaps been feeling misguided or misaligned from being LOVE…being the love…being one with love, and all at the core of who one intrinsically is and organically are within their purest soul of self…I imagine…that upon listening to the profoundly impactful messaging of Merrilee during our interview together…that an internal paradigm shift likely may have occurred for the listeners and for the subscribers. Merrilee has this indescribable presence about her, which is why people are instantaneously magnetized to her. Her energy is beyond infectious. Merillee is the lamp post; guiding people home to the truth of who they are.



It is an absolute honour and an immense pleasure to be on this perpetual, uninterrupted love journey with you, Merrilee! I am more loving a soul for being touched by the love of you. I appreciate you and all that you lovingly do and lovingly are! Thank you for growing me our friend! I am very much looking forward to the impending release of your upcoming book, THE GAME! Keep Shining you transcendental beacon of light! I love you with all my heart!



On behalf of both Merrilee and myself, we appreciate you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article. We also wish to express our wholehearted gratitude to each of you for also taking the time to click on the enclosed podcast link of our no-holds-barred, yet refreshingly beautiful conversation with one another. For anyone here who may wish to further connect with either or with both Merrilee and or myself outside of this brilliant #ThriveGlobal Forum, please know that it would be our mutual honour to hear from you. We take nothing lightly nor do we take servant leadership for granted. Thank you!

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

WHO IS MERRILEE SWEENEY?!

Princess Merrilee of Solana is a Leader In Love! Miss Merrilee is a two-time best-selling author, spiritual advisor, relationship expert, SUPERHERO, and author of THE GAME; A Life Manual For Personal Empowerment and Character Development through virtuous behaviour.



Merrilee is recognized as Crown Queen for the Marsich Kingdom and for the Kingdom of God on Earth World of Love Governance as a Guardian of Divinity. She is a force of nature, in tune and on a mission to demonstrate and inspire the Power of Love. Her life education is what you always needed but never knew existed.



Blessed with an unparalleled understanding of the complexity of life, Merrilee is lovingly referred to as the Queen of Hearts!