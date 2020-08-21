“Winners never quit and quitters never win.” – Kirti Aryan.

While the digital space is booming with the number of internet users, its potential has been realized by the world. After the countries went into lockdown, it became clear that things can come to a halt but not the digital world. People are making their careers out of this growing field and one such name is Aryan. He has become one of the most sought after people when it comes to the digital field.

He has always wanted to be his own boss, knowing both the pros and cons of it. “Always striving for more and jumping from easier things to the tougher things is what I can call the reason behind my growth in life,” he says.

Starting his work life as an entertainment journalist, Mr Aryan is now a Digital Expert and a successful entrepreneur. Having served more than 400 clients, he has headed around 900 projects.

When asked about his views on the growing potential of the digital space, he says, “Digital space always had the potential. It was always a big thing. If you see, every brand or business entity is on almost every social media platform to connect to the masses. Digital space has made things just a click away and online advertising has become an integral part for many brands to reach a wider audience. The only thing that will sustain in the long run is quality content. Smartphones have already replaced desktops and in the coming time, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be the next big thing in the digital domain.”

His services range from Social Media Marketing to Online Reputation Management and Public Relations. Till date, the entrepreneur has helped numerous startups to establish their base in the industry and has helped them grow digitally.

His work mantra is as encouraging as he himself is as a person – convert challenges into opportunities and never say you can’t. Because he believes nothing is impossible in this world. Impossible is just a word and our actions are much more than that.

On his concluding note, Mr. Aryan was asked to give one advice to future entrepreneurs. He said, “Never say never to risks. The only thing behind my growth as an entrepreneur is the risks I have taken in life. I have realized that if you do not take risks, you won’t grow in life. When I say risks, I mean calculated risks. I always make sure to have something to fall back on before I decide to try my hand doing something new. Do what others aren’t doing because creating your own niche in the market will give you an identity that will make you distinct from others.”

Life without social media in today’s time is like a human body without a soul. It has grabbed everyone’s attention and has become an important aspect of digital marketing. With multiple benefits, social media has the immense power to reach millions of consumers across the globe. Delhi-based entrepreneur Kirti Aryan believes that businesses can flourish if the right marketing strategies are executed. With having served more than 500 clients all over the world, the 18-year old entrepreneur has given brands a new meaning in the digital domain.

The young and dynamic guy is the CEO and co-founder of KA Digital Media, a 360-degree company specialized in public relations, social media, online reputation and digital marketing services. Sharing his views on why social media marketing is the part and parcel of every business, Aryan made many interesting revelations. The first and foremost thing according to him is that social media marketing increases brand awareness and improves brand visibility over the internet. He says that having a social media page for any brand is a must as it can help in building a business in no time.

Another important aspect of using effective social media marketing strategy is to engage with the users. “Always have two-way communication with your target audience to know what they are truly interested in. Audience engagement is one way to win their attention and convey them the message about your brand”, quoted Harish. Furthermore, the digital expert explained that having a website holds great importance for a brand. He added, “Social media marketing can help to increase your website traffic. By sharing the content on social media, you can redirect the audience to the website to generate higher traffic.”

Without any doubt, Aryan is a master of all trades. The entrepreneur who started his career as a journalist is a past master in YouTube marketing, SEO ranking and website and app development. Sharing his final thoughts, the expert stated that businesses and startups have made their visibility on social media and has seen growth by 53% in last one year. Currently, the talented marketer is bringing various people from different backgrounds together on the same field of digital media and is promoting their best works on the internet.

Aryan holds great expertise in online branding, YouTube, building google presence, Public Relations and anything and everything related to the digital medium. The entrepreneur who has helped several startups to grow has some few tips for brands and influencers through which they can grow digitally. Never compromise with your content: The kind of content you create is the first thing the end-user notices about you or your brand. If you are handling a brand or are an influencer, always remember that content is the king. Make sure to create relevant content for the audience which will automatically encourage good engagement and generate new leads. Creating quality content over quantity will not just build your traffic but will also add value to your product or service.

Understand your target audience:

Knowing who your target audience is the most significant thing a brand or a content creator must do. Set your target audience and identify what kind of content they usually love to consume. It’s very simple. For instance, if the teenagers are your target audience and you are creating content for children, it won’t attract your set target audience which due to which they might lose interest in the content you create.

Build your own website:

Many brands today have their own website. A website speaks a lot about your work and it plays a key role in generating traffic as well as reaching more consumers. If you are an entrepreneur or an influencer, you must make sure to build a website where you can showcase your best of works. To sell your brand or to sell yourself in the market, develop a website which will give people a better understanding of the brand. Explore different social media platforms: As an influencer or a brand to grow digitally, you must make use of all the social media platforms. Also, always explore different social media platforms. Creating Facebook and Instagram pages are very common. While there is Twitter which is meant for the niche audience, there are many other apps which are ruling the social media roster. There’s TikTok, Helo, Like and other apps to reach out to the audience in tier II and tier III cities. Making YouTube channel can also do wonders if you create content strategically for the audience. Sign up for Newsletters Check out our popular newsletters and subscribe

Stay away from Instagram bots:

You may have exceptional content on Instagram but you may spoil it if you try to get likes and increase followers by Instagram bots. There’s no denying that many people and brands have used Instagram bots to boost their popularity on Instagram but it may negatively affect your engagement in the long run. Using bots to increase followers and get more likes can also permanently damage your Instagram profile as it violates Instagram’s terms of use. Instead of using Instagram bots, you have an organic growth by using relevant hashtags, engaging and interacting with followers and posting the content consistently. Final Thoughts If you are someone who wants to become a social media personality, make sure to keep the above-mentioned things in mind. To build a strong presence over the internet, the best thing is to offer quality content to your target audience on various social media platforms.