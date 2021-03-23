William Scott Goldman of Goldman Law Group: “Representing Innovation”

While language differences are always a bit of a barrier, I’ve been able to simplify the way I communicate while adapting to some unique idiomatic nuances. Aside from that, however, email has made the process far simpler than I ever would have imagined.

As a part of our series about “The Top Challenges and Opportunities of Doing Business In China”, I had the pleasure of interviewing William Scott Goldman.

William represents new and established businesses in all fifty states and internationally. One of the world’s most prolific trademark filers, he’s now ranked ‘Top-5’ at the USPTO with over 9,000 pending applications and registrations. Having written the book on Branding Law, he is also a frequent lecturer, guest speaker, radio commentator and author on various legal subjects.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

As an attorney and entrepreneur myself, founding several successful businesses, I envisioned a brand new type of legal practice focusing on serving the specific needs of startups and entrepreneurs. “Representing Innovation.” is both our mantra and mission statement as Goldman Law Group is focused on providing creative legal solutions for creative business clients

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

Having pioneered the field of Branding Law, I’ll soon be releasing the second edition of “Branding Law: Cases and Materials” as a follow-up to the first edition from 2016, also launching a new website or two in the field of Branding Law.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, that would be my father, always emphasizing the importance of education, helping to refine my writing skills early on, suggesting that I consider law school and then providing constant encouragement for both career paths, attorney and entrepreneur.

What do you think are the new markets in China that may become the next “big thing”? What challenges does that new market face? How would you address it?

Our firm’s clients in China have achieved a great deal of success selling products through Amazon, and they’re always seeking new platforms for further growth. However, there seems to be increasing local resistance toward some of the popular online China-based marketplaces. I’ll continue monitoring the situation and advising them of their best options.

Can you share the top challenges of doing business in China and how you overcame them?

While language differences are always a bit of a barrier, I’ve been able to simplify the way I communicate while adapting to some unique idiomatic nuances. Aside from that, however, email has made the process far simpler than I ever would have imagined.

We keep hearing about the “Trade War”. What are your thoughts about it? Given the unknowns, how do you plan to pivot?

Fortunately, our client base hasn’t been impacted by any trade war fallout, and with the incoming Administration, we don’t anticipate any future issues either.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Vince Lombardi’s “Luck is where preparation meets opportunity” has always resonated on a personal and professional level, driving important business decisions and success over the past thirty years.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Whether it’s starting needless trade wars, alienating allies or promoting overheated, divisive rhetoric, all of that must stop immediately for our own survival as a nation. Instead, we should begin striving toward a greater sense of unity, understanding, and common purpose.