William Roberts of Shipman & Goodwin: “Empathy”

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing William Roberts.

William is a Partner at Shipman & Goodwin LLP and is the Chair of the firm’s Data Privacy and Protection Practice. Based in the firm’s Hartford, Connecticut office, William advises a wide range of public and private sector clients on data privacy and cybersecurity-related matters including data breaches and government investigations. When not advising his busy clients, William enjoys being a dad, skiing, traveling and anything outdoors.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

Like many, I pretty much fell into my career by a series of fortunate events. When I was younger, being a lawyer never crossed my mind — I wanted to be an environmental scientist. I didn’t know anyone who was a lawyer and to me it seemed like lawyers just argue all of the time to a judge. I wanted no part of that.

Following my interests, I went to Colby College in Maine to study environmental science. After college, I moved to DC with some friends with the goal of working for a ‘think-tank’ or an organization focused on sustainability issues. But since there was rent to pay, a friend told me to apply to be a paralegal. During my first interview with a “big law” firm, I was told the case I would be working was “just like Erin Brockovich.” And when I took the job, I learned they were right — except that we weren’t on Erin’s side! Turns out though, I LOVED being a paralegal and loved the law. Though I told everyone when I started I had no interest in being a lawyer, I stayed in that role for 3 years and then asked my supervisors for law school recommendations.

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin School of Law in spring of 2008, I started as a first-year attorney with Shipman & Goodwin in Hartford. But then the financial crisis hit. I literally had nothing to do and feared getting fired each day.

But then an email blast to the junior associates went out — a partner needed someone to read a new law called the HITECH Act and its new data breach requirements. Anyone interested? It sounded fun so I jumped on it. From that point on, I was a privacy attorney.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

I’m a data privacy attorney. What that means is that I help clients on two fronts — I advise them how to comply with the ever-changing and growing number of data privacy laws, and represent them when things go wrong such as a data breach or investigation. I work with all sorts of clients — health care providers, insurers, tech firms, schools and colleges, and manufacturers. A lot of what I’ve been working on recently focuses on European Union privacy and biometrics.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first is not simply viewing being a lawyer as a job. Rather, you need to think of it as a 24/7 gig. Problems happen at all hours, people need counseling at all hours, and to really succeed at helping your clients you need to be focused on their needs when their needs arise.

The second is internalizing things — basically what I mean by this is making your client’s problems your problems. You really need to feel ownership over the issue in order to give the problem the attention it deserves.

Last is remembering that clients are people too — they often need not just legal advice, but someone to vent to and someone to trust. My mentor used to tell me that being a good lawyer is like being a good counselor.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes, I certainly think that. I think much of being a successful lawyer is taking advantage of the lucky breaks you get — even if you don’t at the time realize it’s luck at all! Basically, you got to take advantage of the circumstances you find yourself with your career.

I can think of many such lucky breaks — the firm needing someone to review the HITECH Act at the exact time I was slow and making a few long-shot pitches which just happened to land at the time the client needed my assistance. You’ll miss a lot when taking shots, but you need to be in a position where luck can happen.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

Going to a top-tier law school certainly makes things easier when applying for your first job. A top 20 law school will open doors to big firms, clerkships and fellowships that other schools simply can’t. Many big firms simply ignore applicants not from the best schools. I hope some of that is changing, but there is no doubt in my mind that the better the school, the more doors will open.

But there are considerations too — debt, location, and cost are just as important. For me, I chose to the school — University of Wisconsin — that gave me the most financial support. I simply was too afraid to take on too much debt no matter how highly ranked the other schools were.

For me, UW worked out well. However, while I don’t think it helped me in my success, it nearly hurt it. What I mean is this — I went to UW to save money but eventually wanted to be working in New England. It was NOT easy to get firms in New England to pay attention to me coming from Wisconsin. Very few recruited UW students and most were looking for grads from local schools. I was lucky coming across Shipman through the Lavender Law fair for LGBT students. Otherwise, I’m sure I would have ended up staying in Wisconsin or Chicago.

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

That’s a tough one — my 20 year old self was enjoying life to the fullest between college and summers working in the mountains of Colorado teaching kids outdoor education. It was a good time! I would tell him though to not rush things. I was so torn back then between enjoying myself and a career. Looking back, I would have enjoyed myself a bit more and worried a bit less.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

I know it’s cliché but the clients are my primary motivator. I’ve been fortunate to be working with many of the same clients for more than a decade now and we’ve become close. I care about them and their businesses want to see them succeed. Being an attorney is a very personal relationship and that’s when it’s most rewarding.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Privacy law is always changing and that always makes things interesting for lawyers. One of the more interesting topics we’ve been dealing with a lot recently has to do with biometric data. Regulation and litigation in this area is really picking up and we’ve been busy for years now helping our client navigate the ever-changing laws and risks. This is a case where the law is struggling to keep pace with technology.

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

I hope to continue to organically grow my team here at Shipman by continuing to bring in new talent and address the ever-changing needs of our clients. As for a next chapter, who knows, I feel like I’m just getting started still on this one!

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

My most successful story is the one I consider the most personally rewarding. A company suffered a major breach affecting millions of individuals — after being uncertain about its counsel, the company was connected to me through a mutual acquaintance. It was a rough breach and a true company-threatening event — and this is a company that was built by hand by its owner over many years. It was a difficult 18 months for all involved but after we got the company cleared of all potential liabilities, the client was so happy he was literally crying. I’ll never forget that.

Privacy attorneys see a lot of crazy stuff, but the story that sticks with me as the funniest involved inappropriate activity by a group of health care providers. In brief, they had a betting pool going for which one would have the most attractive male patient. One provider thought she had found a ‘winner’ and secretly took his picture. When the scheme was discovered, we took aggressive action due to the seriousness of the violations. However, when we informed the patient, his response was ‘that’s awesome — so glad someone noticed I’ve been working out!’

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

I’ve been nearly 100% remote since the beginning of COVID and now go to the office about once per week just for a change of scenery. Our firm is remote and will be the foreseeable future.

At some point though, I will be starting a more formal hybrid schedule — 2 or 3 days in and 2 or 3 days out of the office. I prefer that flexibility — I love working from home for the most part but miss the collaboration and spontaneity of running into people at the office. Great ideas happen when people interact in person and I value that and want to keep it part of my practice.

I think the hybrid approach is going to be the norm very quickly for law firms — it responds to employee demands and it saves on office space. Firm though will need to invest in collaboration spaces so that even if there are no formal offices, there is a space for people to come together and interact in person. I toured a client’s new collaboration space a few weeks ago and really see that as the way of the future.

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

I think the marketplace has become much more completive and national in scope — both in terms of competition for clients and talent. Take my firm for example — we used to focus hiring in Connecticut, New York and DC. Now, we hire the most talented staff and attorneys regardless of location. However, that means that we are now competing for talent with pretty much every firm in the country.

Same thing for clients — particularly as the law increasingly become specialized, clients aren’t willing to simply look at their local city’s top few firms. They are going national too to find the right person for the job.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

I think that remains true, but I think today there is much less emphasis on ‘who you know’ and more on experience. Companies don’t just want someone’s buddy from college — they want the right attorney with the right knowledge and experience. As one of my Fortune 100 clients told me years ago, a GC doesn’t care if their counsel is in Anchorage or Miami — they just want the right expertise for the job.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

I think the value of social media for attorneys varies depending upon practice but everyone can use it to be more visible as a thought-leader in a particular space. Some of my partners are pros at it and it really puts them at top of mind when a business has a need.

I think the key though is content — re-tweets and liking posts is meaningless. Social media works for attorneys when followers are able to get timely, substantive updates on the law affecting their business. And that speaks to focus — a successful social media profile is a focused social media profile, such a privacy, employment, tax-exempt work, etc. You need to make your account valuable to business leaders who don’t have time to waste.

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

My first is empathy. You need understand where your client is coming from, their needs/wants/fears, and what is important to them. Next is focus. As areas of law become more specialized, it’s important to focus on your career, especially early on, to differentiate yourself. My third is knowledge. More and more, clients want attorneys with specific and deep knowledge of certain topics. My fourth is being a good listener. In a compliance role, you need to understand the client’s business and how it wants to get from point A to point B. Listening to the client ensures your advice is on point with their goals and objectives. And last, and most important in today’s market I think, is finding a niche. Though bar associations often like to a licensed lawyer as being able to do everything and anything and usually avoid “expert” labels or identification, the truth is that the marketplace is looking for lawyers who have a specific background and skill set. They aren’t looking for a generalist, they are looking for someone whose niche fits their niche.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Andrew Sullivan. I’ve always been a fan of his writing, his fearlessness, and the thoughtful manner in which he approaches a variety of issues. And as an early trailblazer for marriage equality, my family and I owe him so much.

