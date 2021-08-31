William Jack Sibley: “Give Back ”

Give Back — Self-explanatory. You become a better writer/ person and your depth of knowledge and skill increases the more you stay open to the experience of life surrounding you.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing William Jack Sibley.

William Jack Sibley is an author, screenwriter, playwright, journalist, and rancher. His family has lived in one county in Texas for five generations. William has lived and worked in New York, Hollywood, Santa Fe and Puerto Rico. He traveled around the world (the first time) when he was 19 and has been telling stories ever since he was old enough to say the word “fiction.”

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I knew very clearly my whole life I never wanted to be a doctor, lawyer, banker, etc. All I really wanted to do was be a movie director and/or a rancher. (Still working on that Hitchcock-part.)

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Invariably, every time I think a novel draft is dead, a play terrible, a script stupid and I want to run and toss them all into an incinerator — somehow, they miraculously resurrect! Somebody calls about that stupid screenplay or an email arrives questioning whatever became of that quirky play you were working on. I put my second novel in a desk drawer for 3 years until I couldn’t stand it scratching to get out anymore. It won two national book awards and was nominated for four. It’s the universe telling you to stop despairing — if you’ve got any kind of talent and you stay diligent you will be recompensed in some way, shape or form.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

In Hollywood it was fearful movie producers. In New York it was fearful play producers. In writing novels it’s timid agents and unimaginative publishers. Everybody wants a surefire hit. What exactly IS a surefire hit? Last year’s Oscar winning movie? That boat sailed long ago. Write what your heart and mind tell you. NEVER chase a trend — it’s the bullet train to hack-land. Look for the low-budget Indie film that comes out of nowhere and blows everyone away to inspire you. Nobody was clamoring for a South Korean psycho-drama (PARASITE), no one was begging for a Black gay coming-out film (MOONLIGHT), nobody, anywhere was dying to see an Arkansas/Asian coming-of-age flick (MINARI). To thine own self be true!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ll quote from the dedication of my latest novel, HERE WE GO LOOP DE LOOP — “Dedicated to Mrs. Judith Spitz, my Senior High English teacher at Edgemont High School, Scarsdale, NY. She once told me I was the only student she’d ever taught who wrote in the first person and killed himself at the end of every story.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Working on novel four — too early to spill the beans. Still have movies under option in Hollywood — but that’s a whole other can of gummy worms. Recently finished a one-act play that I’m madly in love with (who the hell does one-acts anymore?) Again — you’re here to be the best YOU — not anybody else. Do it your way, my friend — with talent!

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I have a section in Chapter 5 of “HERE WE GO LOOP DE LOOP” where the three Lyndecker brothers attempt to pull a stuck cow in the mud from a ranch stock tank. This is a muddy, messy business which I’ve had to do myself in the past. The only sensible procedure is to strip naked, tie a rope or chain across the cow’s horns and slowly pull her out with the pickup truck. It doesn’t always proceed quite so routinely. Read the novel for an entertaining eye-opener.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

Live and let live. Old as the hills and never more important than now. We’re always going to have people, situations, events — you name it — beings or incidents that send us round the bend. The Bible says the poor are with you always. So are the obnoxious, crazed, manipulative, evil, possessed, hypocritical … you sense a theme here? Not getting preachy, just realistic. Let it be — Let go and let God.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

1). Talent — Basic. Without some gift from the gods here you’re just writing in your diary. Nothing wrong with that and stay with it — but don’t expect a Pulitzer headed your way.

2). Perseverance — Writing is hard. Frequently grueling and largely tedious. Capturing the hearts and minds of your reader with ease, flair and originality is the equivalent of ditch digging in the Sahara. Nothing is achieved without effort. If writing for you is as breezy as penning a letter home from summer camp, then expect a devoted, enchanted audience of one — your mom.

3). Honesty — Are you any good? What saved my writing soul was becoming a reader for 3 studios when I lived in Hollywood. I had to digest 3 or 4 novels/screenplays a week and write up extensive reports detailing the pros and cons of each. It dawned upon me quite rapidly after diving into this monstrous venture, “GOOD LORD, I’M AS GOOD OR BETTER THAN 90% OF THE NONSENSE I’M READING HERE! FOR GOD’S SAKE GO FOR IT!”

4). Truly, “Think outside the box!” — Try your darndest when doing something tried and true, to be as original as you can be. It’s called your “voice.” Only you can tell it your way — that’s every writer’s gift. But how you tell it is your challenge. Dr. Suess had it, Stephen King has it, Cormac McCarthy has it, Judy Blume has it — find your “original” voice and develop it’s unique, personal, redolent style with each and every attempt you make.

5). Give Back — Self-explanatory. You become a better writer/ person and your depth of knowledge and skill increases the more you stay open to the experience of life surrounding you. I remember Margaret Atwood, long after she’d achieved fame and stature, coming to my city’s local writer’s enclave and teaching a seminar on writing to a class of about 8. She had a cold and seemed frail and detached. But when she began to expound on the craft of writing it was electric. You very clearly got a sense of the young woman who set out to tell it her way and succeeded distinctively. it was inspiring, uplifting and essential — to her and to us.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Balls. I never take “no” for a final anything. Every “no” gets one closer to a “yes.” “No” responses are simply opportunities for your better reward round the corner. Or at least “No” is the ability to take a fresh approach. Be brutally honest with yourself and ask, “Why do they keep saying no?” Is the story stale, too much navel-gazing, uninvolving? Take praise from everyone but criticism only from the smartest people. And make sure they don’t have an axe to grind. Make them tell you first what they love about your work. If they hate everything find new friends.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

History, biography and autobiography. History because I find it completely absorbing. Biography because everyone has a story to tell and I’m usually moved by that need in all of us. I rarely read contemporary fiction (I write contemporary fiction!)

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Enormous influence? Not hardly. But I’ll settle for “experienced truthteller.” I would start a movement that I alluded to above — “Live and Let Live.” We are so, so strident, and pigheaded in the world today. “My way or the highway!” What gets achieved with such obstinance? Cleary, further obstinance. Yes, we hear you. Got it. Now go do something constructive for your street, your neighborhood, your city, your country — the world!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Http://www.williamjacksibley.com

Facebook: William Sibley or William Jack Sibley

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!

And thank you!