William Hoff of Geopolymer International: “It takes more than one”

In many large cities in the US, there is a crisis caused by a shortage of affordable housing options. This has led to a host of social challenges. In this series called "How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable" we are talking to successful business leaders, real estate leaders, and builders, who share the initiatives they are undertaking to create more affordable housing options in the US.

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing William Hoff.

William has 42 years experience in construction specializing in concrete, structural iron and crane operations. In 2015, as a licensed contractor, he started a new company, Out of the Box Construction. William focuses on sustainable materials and bringing new technologies into compliance with the certifications and permitting requirements needed to make them a reality. Currently he is working with geopolymer, 3D concrete printing to achieve his goals.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I grew up in Puerto Rico, and that’s been a big impact to me. As a young man, I was in the Army Special Forces. I was transitioned into medical within the service, and when I got out, I wanted something completely different. I got into the construction industry and never looked back. After more than 40 years of experience in construction, I knew I could do something more, something that would improve the world for my kids and grandkids.

I had heard about geopolymer and 3D printing, so I went to the Geopolymer Institute to find out more about this new building material. I was amazed that we could so easily recycle waste products into an ultra-durable, fireproof alternative to concrete.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing in large-scale construction for me has been the travel. I’ve been involved in building oil fields in North Dakota and an extension to the Panama Canal. I never knew where I was going to go next. I pulled out nuclear waste in Area 51.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point for me was being able to run really big cranes, the 150 ton cranes and more, when I knew that I could effectively manage the most complicated equipment.

When I retired, I changed focus completely from what I needed to do into what I wanted to do. I could finally switch from a dead-end course with the materials that we’re using to a more sustainable, affordable housing path.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I had a best friend in the crane industry. It’s a very dangerous job because you’re high up and need to stay on balance. Judd Lightfoot was one of the best operators I ever knew and a dear friend. I learned so much from him. We went off on jobs together and checked in to see how we were doing. Unfortunately, he got killed on a job site. It was a stupid mistake — a crane spun around and fell over on him.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The Little Soul And the Sun by Neil Walsh. It’s a children’s book of a child having a conversation with God. It’s helped me develop a deeper belief system.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“No is a complete sentence.” I’ve been more successful by saying no to bad or risky jobs and keeping my life and reputation intact.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

In the early days of the country, we were highly agrarian, meaning that people could be spread out and still make a living. As we industrialized, people moved to the cities to be close to work, driving up housing prices near factories and industrial areas. Now we’re moving into an information-based economy. We’re now seeing an exodus from expensive cities with large corporations to smaller cities. This drives the cost of real estate in those markets. Unfortunately, housing prices won’t recede enough in big cities due to the critical mass of corporations and service-industry jobs supporting them.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

There are a few factors into the cost of housing — supply, demand, and the cost of goods sold. Adding more supply of housing will relieve some of the cost pressures. However, land in big cities is limited. This is where the cost of building comes into play. Traditional building methods take time and people.

3D printing minimizes both time and cost of building homes. With just a handful of workers instead of huge crews, we can create homes in less than a day. Traditional homes take weeks. Best of all, these buildings are made with an innovative new material, geopolymer, made from recycled materials. Being able to use waste materials can bring down the price significantly.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

What makes me the most proud is using new technology to reduce the amount of one of the biggest pollutants in the world, concrete. Using geopolymer binders instead of cement makes these affordable houses sustainable as well.

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

More home builders can transition to 3D printing! Alternatively, they can use geopolymer in a traditional manner, like concrete, to build with their existing crews and procedures, but with a stronger, safer, greener building material.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

If we want sustainable, affordable homes, we need to utilize new technologies. We need to use technology to give us the lifestyle that we can choose. High population areas can become food deserts, which just makes affordability worse. Utilizing solar and hydroponics, we can provide energy and food within the home at low costs.

There are cheaper ways to build than we do today. And part of that is government fees and requirements. Permits and government overreach can add thousands of dollars in fees and design requirements.

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

I would simplify the permitting process and revisit the code requirements. I have a good understanding through my 40-plus years of construction experience, especially in a very dangerous construction position, that requirements are necessary for safety. But there’s a fine line between safety, overreach, and resistance to new technology. Governments need to support new building innovations instead of regulating them out of existence.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Quickbooks is a pain in the butt. Understand the different forms of incorporation before you pick your corporate structure. It takes more than one — find good people to work with, and really appreciate them. Everybody lies. When I was younger, reputation was everything. Now it’s all cut-throat and lowballing, which makes doing business very risky. Don’t be timid. Give it your all. Even if it doesn’t succeed, you’ll learn a lot, and it’ll add quality to your character.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We want to tackle both the housing problem and the environmental issues. 3D printing with geopolymer concrete allows us to address both — making affordable, sustainable housing with innovative tech.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

The Dalai Lama because I’m curious about spiritual matters,, and I think he’s got a lot of wisdom. I’d pull my questions from the book “The Little Soul and the Sun.”

