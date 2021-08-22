Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

William Grimes: “Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Him Be On The Top”

Marine Turned Entrepreneur, William Grimes Is A Rising Star Of The Real Estate World

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
William Grimes
William Grimes

William Grimes, a name making a statement today, is a growing entrepreneur with his real estate company rocketing towards success. Studied in schools of repute as the Metropolitan State University of Denver and Marine Corps University, he is an ambitious businessman with a past history of being a part of the SOCOM – Special Operations Command as the counter striker instructor in the Marines and working in the Aurora Colorado police force where he won the Medal of Honor/Guardian Angel award by the Aurora Fire Department.


His extraordinary work got his company Platinum and Diamond awards from Berkshire Hathaway for being the top 1% and top .5% in the world. He got recognized and featured on Andy Frisella’s podcast which drove huge attention towards him on the internet.


A Personal Take On The Real Estate Industry
“Real Estate is the biggest sells and buys of people’s lives. Which means the transition and circumstances they are going through are typically super stressful. Whether good stress or bad or all of the above, it’s a huge deal. Having a background in extremely tough situations as a marine and police officer, I’ve got a unique way in advising clients through the thick of it, as frictionless as possible.”
Grimes’s Key To Success


He says not being afraid to start over from the bottom is the right way to climb up the stairs of success. He was willing to give up luxuries and minimize his lifestyle to build a future that he dreamt of and it paid off. Grimes believes that you shouldn’t be emotional about the business decisions you make. You have to be resourceful and adjust to the market as it is not how you wish it were.
Goal For Future


He aims to have over 10 thousand real estate agents in his business model. He also looks forward to 4 major speaking events every year. Apart from the real estate world, he is passionate about becoming an influential speaker so that he can teach people the real life and business tactics. He aspires to become not just a motivational speaker but a speaker who has a strong influence over people and helps them make a change.

    Matt Notekar

    Matt Notekar is the founder of Media Agency, a Marketing agency that specializes in media placements, personal branding, and marketing strategy. Apart from that, Matt Notekar is the founder of Media Agency, a full-service digital media agency that partners with clients to drive their growth and achieve all their business goals. At Vertabyte, his special focus is on leveraging the power of social media to boost businesses exponentially. A marketing expert Matt has a deep understanding of what it takes for a business to completely crush it on the social media landscape. His expertise in marketing has allowed him to help a number of businesses increase their revenue by tremendous amounts.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Self-Made Business Mogul, Bobby Castro, Transforms Entrepreneurs into Positive Thinkers

    by Anne Shanelle Soriano
    Community//

    How business development and global networking helps Ricky Aranda become the best dad

    by Chris Green
    Community//

    Top Entrepreneurs Who Came From Nothing

    by Anthony Delgado
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.