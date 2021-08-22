William Grimes: “Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Him Be On The Top”

William Grimes, a name making a statement today, is a growing entrepreneur with his real estate company rocketing towards success. Studied in schools of repute as the Metropolitan State University of Denver and Marine Corps University, he is an ambitious businessman with a past history of being a part of the SOCOM – Special Operations Command as the counter striker instructor in the Marines and working in the Aurora Colorado police force where he won the Medal of Honor/Guardian Angel award by the Aurora Fire Department.



His extraordinary work got his company Platinum and Diamond awards from Berkshire Hathaway for being the top 1% and top .5% in the world. He got recognized and featured on Andy Frisella’s podcast which drove huge attention towards him on the internet.



A Personal Take On The Real Estate Industry

“Real Estate is the biggest sells and buys of people’s lives. Which means the transition and circumstances they are going through are typically super stressful. Whether good stress or bad or all of the above, it’s a huge deal. Having a background in extremely tough situations as a marine and police officer, I’ve got a unique way in advising clients through the thick of it, as frictionless as possible.”

Grimes’s Key To Success



He says not being afraid to start over from the bottom is the right way to climb up the stairs of success. He was willing to give up luxuries and minimize his lifestyle to build a future that he dreamt of and it paid off. Grimes believes that you shouldn’t be emotional about the business decisions you make. You have to be resourceful and adjust to the market as it is not how you wish it were.

Goal For Future



He aims to have over 10 thousand real estate agents in his business model. He also looks forward to 4 major speaking events every year. Apart from the real estate world, he is passionate about becoming an influential speaker so that he can teach people the real life and business tactics. He aspires to become not just a motivational speaker but a speaker who has a strong influence over people and helps them make a change.