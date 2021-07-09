William Elliot and Curtis Jensen of ‘The Solitude Project’: “Try to enjoy it”

It would be The Solitude Project documentary with Destani. We are excited to be a part of this and ready to bring a neutral stance to the film although we know some of the scenes will be confronting along the way, but we really want to show what a day in the life of a person suffering through mental illness is experiencing.

As a part of our series about “Filmmakers Making A Social Impact” I had the pleasure of interviewing William Elliot and Curtis Jensen.

William Elliot is a professional photographer & filmmaker and Curtis Jensen is a creative director and editor. Our mission is to breathe life into your vision to mesmerize audiences around the world.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

Will: We attended Griffith University together to study film straight out of high school. We tried our hand at producing music videos with the intention of moving into the wedding scene. I found that wedding photography picked up more for me than video when we started. Eventually, clients started to request more videos, we have added this feature back in and now we are also producing marketing videos for clients as well. Destani and I attend the same gym and I currently coach Destani. When Destani approached me to discuss The Solitude Project documentary we thought this would be a great opportunity and ultimately this is where we see our future heading. We put our hands up regardless of the cost because this is what we both want to do.

Curtis: My father inspired me to get into film, every Tuesday we would go to the video store and I would select different titles and watch the special features with him and how they made it. I originally wanted to get into special effects. I realized at high school that film was the only subject I was good at and enjoyed. I followed this path because I sucked at everything else. Went on to University and loved it, working on a few films during this time to meet a lot of people and gain more experience and exposure to the industry.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

Will: I had a wedding at an exclusive venue and for their reception they had two ladies on stilts who were their waiters, and everyone looked like they were attending the races, from the young children through to the adults. It was interesting.

We also produced a music video for some guys and of course, they wanted to do this music video one week before it was due. Without a plan basically. The overall result was okay given the timeframe and filming conditions inside their property whilst neighbors made complaints of the noise on set.

Curtis: The remaking of old photo shots has taken off and one time we saw a group that had decided it was a great idea to moonlight everyone across the road Police Station and we just happen to be there whilst this was taking part. It was an interesting sight to see that is for sure.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Will: I got to meet Chris Hall who is Brisbane’s most exclusive wedding photographer, which was a highlight for me, funny enough he took photos for Hilary’s parents. He is interesting as he is very wealthy, he originally came from nothing and built himself this empire then one day he had a fire in his studio at home and lost everything. He had to start over from scratch and was able to conquer this and now he is super successful in the wedding scene.

I also got to meet Chris Hemsworth when they were filming Ragnarok here and that was cool.

Curtis: I did a Director’s course with a Belgian Oscar Nominee for best Foreign Film and that was a highlight.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

It would be The Solitude Project documentary with Destani. We are excited to be a part of this and ready to bring a neutral stance to the film although we know some of the scenes will be confronting along the way, but we really want to show what a day in the life of a person suffering through mental illness is experiencing.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Will: Can I say my dad? Lol. Taylor Jackson who is a Youtuber Wedding Photographer based in Canada. After watching a 30-Day course on how you can become a wedding photographer whilst working my 9–5 job as a Marketing Coordinator in the evenings I watched his training course and he inspired me on this career path, I purchased my camera gear and have not looked back.

Curtis: I liked watching The Hobbit Production Diaries and they did like a blog that shows all the different departments involved and how they brought it to life. It is cool. It has about twelve episodes from pre to post-production showing everything. It is my go-to for inspiration because it reminds me of how fun the filming industry can be.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

We have lived through the loss of four people we know who have lost their lives to either mental illness or suicide and we have only been out of high school for seven years. We were close to two of these individuals. When Destani approached us, we wanted to be a part of this initiative because we had no idea that they were suffering until it was the end. If there is a way for us to help those that are suffering to feel as though they are not isolated that is the main thing that we are doing.

We are just about to do the #BareWithMe campaign photoshoot which is an initiative of The Solitude Project where individuals take part by holding the #BareWithMe sign in a nude photoshoot. Destani started the campaign to walk into the very stigma of those suffering in silence to encourage them so they do not feel alone in their journey and they also feel like they are supported in seeking help or baring their own truth as part of this.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

Will: I am extremely fortunate to have had a family that supports me no matter I have chosen to do. They have always been behind me 100%. Much like how Taylor Jackson inspired me into the photography and filming scene. I guess the aha moment was the second photoshoot we did together during COVID, they were probably the best photos produced and then there was a video that I had shot, and Curtis edited it for a homosexual couple that was our aha moment because it turned out so well. It was something we were proud of what we created, and we realized just how good we were at this.

I guess the final trigger was that I lost my job in 2018 and I had an opportunity, so I just ran with it and now I am doing this full-time.

Curtis: It is kind of a “you do it, or you don’t do it” moment. It is never the really the right moment.

Will: Because Curtis and I are so close, if I ever need help, I just call him and I guess having that support made it an aha moment and we are lucky that we complement each other in what we produce.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Will: As the photographer behind the #BareWithMe campaign photoshoot I not only got to take the images of those who took part. I also got to witness the range of emotions that each individual experienced as they bared all for a cause much bigger than themselves. Some struggled more than others and although I know it was hard for some, I believe if they can do something so bold as this, they can do anything! That is something that is powerful and something I am proud to have been a part of.

Curtis: I remember opening up sharing my own personal story about how I was taking antidepressants and that I was seeing someone to help me during this time with my friends and they still supported me through that journey without judgment.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Will: I would say look into The Solitude Project and see what they are doing because at the end of the day it is not just us. We are here to paint her picture in film and a big way you can help is by helping them by donating towards the cause. We are just here to help those that are suffering. Ask a friend if they are okay. By promoting what the project is doing, really getting behind it an involved because there are a multitude of ways to take part.

Curtis: Speak to the experts, educate yourself. Even the tiniest thing can make a difference. If the government could give funding to help those who need it that would help and ask the experts what they need to support the people.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

#1 You cannot please everyone. The earlier stages of our career we did things on the cheap and people still expected us to perform as if we were paying ten thousand dollars. Understanding that you cannot please everyone especially when you are learning is a big one.

#2 Do not take criticism to heart, view it more as a professional view and go okay. I understand I could have maybe spent more time on this to make it a little bit better and not rush things. The thing I have learned is although I could produce and edit a video in a week it will not look as good as it could if I were to do this over a six-week period. Do not rush.

#3 It is not easy. The whole industry was painted as though it was attainable for everyone, however, this was not my experience it was quite difficult. It is difficult in a way that you do not expect. It is not what you know, it is who you know.

#4 Anyone can be a filmmaker; anyone is able to do it however the difficulty comes in the creative aspect. It is either you have it or you do not and that is the key. Especially when it comes to production and it is important to take care of yourself during this time. When you’re traveling and working long hours to and from locations with really tight deadlines there is a serious culture of overworking in the industry and people see this almost as a right of passage. You are risking your life unnecessarily and although we joke about this a lot, there is no reason to risk your life for a movie.

#5 Try to enjoy it. If you love making music videos, then do it. If you do not love it, then do something else. Pick what you love and something you are interested in because if you are not interested in it. I can guarantee your creative aspect is not going to be there and you will not be able to switch it on. That is why I love weddings and I enjoy photography and videography. It helps to pay my bills where this is really what I love so I choose to take it an extra mile with our social impact cause.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Will: Do it, there is always an opportunity to better someone’s life. Even by opening a door for someone. If anyone tells you that one vote cannot change anything, that is wrong. Your vote counts. Your spoken word counts in anything and you may not correlate with some people and they may not agree with you, yet at the end of the day you count.

Curtis: By bettering your own life, bettering yourself and by doing this it helps to better the people around you. Everybody is connected, no one is isolated and just by cleaning yourself up it makes the world that much better. The best thing is that you can do this at any time.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Will: I would love Taika Waititi he looks like a great dude. If there is anyone who is willing to work with us or talk with us, we are always open. Even if you are suffering or if you are helping, we would love to hear it.

Curtis: Jordan Peterson, listening to his stuff really helped me. He is a psychologist and lecturer at a university and his series can be quite controversial, yet I find him remarkably interesting. A lot of men who struggle work along with him and he is very much about bettering yourself and making yourself the best you can be and that will help the people around you.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Will: This quote is from my dad, “have your fingers in all different pies”. Do not put all your eggs in one basket and always have a plan B and I follow this quote from my dad today, I am a Wedding Photographer, Videographer, I am also a CrossFit Coach and Filmmaker. The reason for this is that if something goes wrong at least I will have something to fall back on. I also use this approach with my friends, do not just focus on one. I know they say quality over quantity, if you can have a lot of quality why give up on some if you can have all.

Curtis: ‘Be a lobster”. There is a story about lobsters, when they act all big, they pump serotonin into them. This quote is about standing up straight and confidently to make yourself feel better.

Focus on what you can control, not on what you can’t but you will be a much happier person.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://thesolitudeproject.com/documentary

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!