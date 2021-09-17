William D king tells you how to handle Covid -19 to reduce anxiety

The pandemic has been a difficult time for every individual. Information keeps pouring in from everywhere across the globe, be it news channels, social media, or people around. However, a familiar feeling faced by most is fear. Fear has made many individuals anxious and filled with worry. Further, it can also make people do or say certain things that would not be considered appropriate under normal circumstances.

Why Lockdowns are essential

The unavailability of the cure previously had forced many regions to go under a complete lockdown. How many consider lockdowns were unnecessary. But it is essential to understand that total containment was necessary to prevent further spreading of the virus from one individual to another. It means that unessential outings should be limited unless there is an emergency.

Quarantine and social distancing – explains William D King

Social isolation can get frustrating at times. The restrictions and the boredom of staying home can play a crucial role in your mental health. But as essential it is to stay home, you can implement a few ways to remain positive and maintain the wellbeing of your mental state, says William D King.

• Try to keep yourself busy. Introduce a schedule, and make sure you follow it. Involve yourself in house chores and activities.

• Listen to music, as it serves as a good distraction from negative feelings. You can also watch or read something to keep yourself occupied and entertained.

• If there are certain recreations you used to like before life got to you, you can rediscover them. It can include any activities such as gardening, painting, stitching, etc.

• Make sure you eat well and intake fluids plentiful.

• Ensure that you include physical activities in your schedule. Simple indoor activities can also be of great help to keep you feeling and being fit.

• Remember, sharing is a way of caring. Be helpful to people around you. If someone needs food, advice, or other necessary commodities, share. Sharing is caring.

• Elderly individuals and children alike may gather feelings of confusion, anxiety, or unnecessary work.

Communicate with family members and those around you. Clear doubts and provide reassurance.

Avoid rumors, trust facts

Knowledge is true power. Once you know about specific issues, the deeper you dive, the more fearless you may feel. However, it is also essential to know that information can be false. Thus only trust reputable sources, and try to avoid rumors.

Avoid catching up on sensational news items or posts that may hamper your mental health. Being well-aware is essential, but knowing when to limit yourself and when the provided knowledge negatively impacts your mental well-being is also necessary.

Remember that it is not ethical to judge or shun individuals infected with the virus. If there is someone you know who got infected, help them with precautions and assurance. Social distancing is essential to ensure your safety, but even Covid-19 patients require care.

Also, keep in mind that panicking is not the solution, people have recovered before, and they still are. Help is out there. Reach out for medical assistance when needed. Mental well-being is essential and can help you win a battle faster and better!