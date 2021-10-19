William D King Talks about Managing Mental Health during COVID-19

The world celebrates World Mental Health Day in October to raise awareness about mental health issues. At the time of the pandemic, people suffered from both physical and mental conditions. Amid this, events of depression and anxiety became widespread. Covid has been particularly harsh on everyone, causing employment losses, monetary losses, isolation, and more. The harrowing circumstances have made it crucial to pay attention to one’s mental well-being ever than before to avoid any long-term effect of demanding and unusual situations like this. If you or someone else in the family is feeling overworked or tensed due to the problematic covid experiences in the past, a few simple techniques can prove helpful. Here is a quick look into them.

Ways to manage mental wellness by William D King

Write a journal

COVID-19 exposed people to many unseen and unfathomable challenges at various levels. It paved the way for insecurity and uncertainty about the future. Due to this, you must have also found yourself on an emotional rollercoaster almost all the time. And without you even realizing this, it may have taken a mental toll too. You may frequently get anxious. All these are signs you need some outlet to manage those emotions or experiences. Noting your fears or happy moments in a notebook can be therapeutic. Write down any improvement you experienced in your anxiety levels or how long they persisted. The same rule applies when it comes to tracking happiness.

William D King believes this one exercise can make you feel better in many ways as you channelize your emotion and energy.

Handle stressors

It would be best to give time to your mental conditioning by prioritizing everything that contributes to its improvement. For example, there is a strong connection between sound sleep and a peaceful mind. Make sure you don’t compromise on this. Since spending time on TV, laptop, or mobile before going to bed interferes with your quality of sleep, try to stay away from them at least 30 minutes in advance. Experts refer to this step as sleep hygiene. Besides this, choice of food is another thing. When you avoid junk items, overeating, and other unhealthy practices, you help your mind and body to remain clean. With this, five days of meditation for 10 minutes can also be beneficial.

Maintain social interactions

Isolation and lockdown have been the two culprits that challenged everyone’s mental peace. They created a sense of void in one’s life. While things are much better, some people can still hesitate to socialize like before. If you are one of them, you can motivate yourself by getting on video calls with your dear ones. The virtual meetings will not let you feel as lonely as you may have been in the past few months. At the same time, this small change can help you unlock your hesitation.

Ensuring mental wellness is as vital as physical health. You have to give yourself a priority in certain aspects, even if you are a caregiver. When your mind is calm, you can think with clarity and feel less overwhelmed, even when sudden things like pandemics hit the lives.