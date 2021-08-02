William D King States that Corona Anxiety is Here to Stay

The world has been reeling under the impacts of coronavirus for the last several months. And it is here to stay. Even if vaccines are out, you cannot be assured that you will not be infected again. It all boils down to individual immunity response. So, if you have not been infected after two jabs, it does not mean that your peer will be safe.

So, there is no single trend when it comes to getting infected. And with the coronavirus has come mental and covid related anxiety. People have turned to substance abuse, harboring suicidal thoughts, and resorted to death-causing substances.

Interestingly, covid related health anxiety has got a name for itself and it is known as “corona phobia”.

William D King explains health anxiety

What is health anxiety? It is anxiety or worry that is related to a particular or a group of “perceived threats” about your health. It is a continuous mental state that can encompass many facets of mental health including hypochondriasis.

A psychology professor at the University of Regina, Canada explains health anxiety as a feeling when you sense that there are changes in your body and sensations that are occurring due to some ailment that you might be suffering from.

So, for such people (during such health outbreaks like the one that is going on, the COVID-19) even if you have a muscle ache after an exercise regimen, you might misinterpret it as being infected with the virus, especially when body ache and fatigue are two prominent signs of COVID-19 infections.

Under such circumstances, even if you are just having a short spell of muscle spasm, you might get tensed and seek prompt medical attention, which only leads to further anxiety.

Having said about the COVID-19 related health anxiety disorder, it is equally important to consider the remedies and how you can cope up with the same.

Coping with “corona phobia”.

Do the following to tame health anxiety during COVID-19.

Do not listen to every piece of news that is being aired. Do so only from reliable government sources or information provided by health authorities. Try to divert your attention and watch your favorite television show. Many online gaming portals can keep you engaged and the fact that these gaming portals use augmented reality and virtual reality can give you realistic and thrilling experiences. You could listen to music, develop an interest in photography and try your hands on the same. Drawing and painting can be an avenue to vent out your fears. Last but not the least, do not refer to online portals for getting information on health and symptoms. It is a vicious cycle and you will get drawn into anxiety, even more, when you look up for symptoms and diseases says William D King.

Remember, not all health anxiety is bad because it makes you cautious and you will adequately take protection to ward off or keep coronavirus infection at bay.