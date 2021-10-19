William D King on Exploring the Link Between Mental Health and Exercises During Covid

Studies show that mental health patients tend to be less physically active than others. Experts believe that pandemic-led stress and anxiety have affected people’s physical activity, which is also necessary for their mental well-being. On average, people were almost doing 22 to 32 minutes fewer workouts per week than before when the viral infection peaked. You may have also experienced a significant drop in your regular exercising routine after the pandemic. However, it’s time to make an effort to get started if you acknowledge that working out is essential for your mental health. Here are some insights to motivate you.

William D King talks about the Mental health connection with exercising-

The dilemma about exercising

People stayed away from workouts due to various factors, such as lack of motivation, absence of social support, gym shutdowns, anxiety, etc. Some Americans couldn’t focus on their physical activity because of the tension of income loss. To be precise, everyone had a plausible reason to escape this routine. But lack of physical agility can lead to mental stress. When you are active, your body experiences hormonal changes, which also impact your mood. You feel better about yourself. As a result, your natural stress levels go down. Hence, it can be worth pursuing the routine for your mental health.

The effects of not working out

As William D King correctly points out, there can be many legitimate reasons for you not to do exercise. However, when you accept its benefits, you may not need any other motivation. Improved levels of anxiety and stress, better sleep, and such indicators can be enough to convince you to get back on track. People lost weight, built strength, enjoyed, engaged socially, trained for sports, etc., in the pre-pandemic world. Some people also took this path based on their healthcare providers’ suggestions. You can combine those goals also to encourage yourself. Lower physical activity in people during the pandemic led to mental health complications. But those who didn’t give up handled those symptoms better.

You don’t have to do everything in one day. If you avoided workouts for almost a year or more, your body and mind would need time to acclimatize to a fresh start. You can begin by incorporating small steps or techniques. For example, you can do a warm-up for 10 to 15 minutes and meditate. After some physical conditioning, a mental conditioning technique can yield a wholesome, positive effect on your overall health.

You may still hesitate to go to a gym or shared spaces for a workout. However, you can choose an outdoor location near your home with a thin crowd to exercise close to nature. Open-air and greenery can help calm the turbulence going inside your mind and body. At the same time, your energy levels can feel renewed.

There is no doubt that exercising is good for your mental health too. Earlier, the focus has been on physical fitness alone. However, the pandemic has made people realize that being active is equally essential for mental health. Hence, it’s time to get serious about this.