Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

William D King on Caring for New Moms’ Mental Health During the Pandemic

William D King

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

COVID-19 cases may have come down, but one cannot avoid its lingering effects. It is particularly relevant for new moms. Postpartum women need to exercise for their mental and physical wellness. But the pandemic has made things challenging for them. If you already have one child, your responsibilities may have doubled with the arrival of an infant. You can feel more stressed out and anxious than ever. After delivery, you may crave mental peace. However, your worked-up energy doesn’t allow you to find solace. That’s why you can be struggling with different aspects of your health. Here are a few insights to help you take care of your mental health. If you ensure this, your overall well-being will improve.

William D King: Postmortem women and their mental health during covid

Common postpartum challenges

The first six weeks of post-childbirth is a postpartum phase when women experience exponential physical and hormonal changes. These transformations affect new mothers’ mental health, causing depression in almost 15% of them. These effects can continue for longer up to a year. After COVID-19,41% of postpartum women have reported depression and 72% of them about mild to high anxiety. Pre-pandemic, these percentages stood at 15% and 29%, respectively. Earlier, women had to deal with sleep issues, lack of self-care, and childbirth-related medical complications. During the pandemic, these problems amplified due to lack of support system at home, visiting limitations, etc.

Anxiety and depression can remain in check in new moms with physical activities. Someone without any history of mental illness can benefit a lot, says William D King. However, in this phase, they cannot indulge in this. So, it becomes another challenge.

Solutions for postpartum mothers

As per the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, new mothers can return to physical exercises after four to six weeks. They can devote 150 minutes every week to this. However, the indoor environment after the hardship of covid may not be motivating enough for them. They can step out in the open to exercise in nature. When they do workouts in the greens, they feel better with their anxiety and stress levels reduced. Also, they can enjoy their experience more.

Many women who participated in outdoor activities while maintaining physical distance and keeping themselves safe from covid reported low levels of depression. They also felt in better control of their psychological needs. Their anxiety and stress levels also improved.

Some experts believe that post-natal women need group exercising programs, where they can bring their children also. When they work out with other women with the same background, they feel a sense of connection and comfort. They also feel more motivated to pursue their health goals.

Mental health issues in the pandemic world have been on the rise. Everyone in society has faced the brunt of it in some form or the other. From young kids to adults to seniors, no one had a smooth ride. Amidst this, new mothers had a different set of challenges to meet. And these put their mental health at risk. With situations getting better, they can now look after themselves in a new way and benefit too.

    William D King

    William D King, President of ABA

    William D King  is the Founder and President of ABA and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a main master in the execution of Tax Minimization Strategies. He is an enthusiastic promoter for the customers of ABA. To know more about him check his websites Scholarship, Grant and blog 1 and blog 2.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    hand forbidden coronavirus,3d render
    Community//

    Covid Effects- William D King on Realizing the Significance of Mental Health

    by William D King
    Community//

    William D King on Exploring the Link Between Mental Health and Exercises During Covid

    by William D King
    William D King
    Community//

    A look at mental health support groups in the pandemic by William D King

    by William D King
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.