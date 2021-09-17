William D King explains how to get the most out of a virtual guided meditation practice

Numerous people are perplexed when it comes to comprehending the importance of concentration. Even though it has a plethora of mental, emotional, and bodily benefits to offer people. When faced with these sorts of situations, such as Covid 19, meditation practice is an excellent choice. As the name suggests, this kind of meditation is guided by another person on a mental journey or assisted in creating specific mental pictures.

Consider the following recommendations from William D King if you wish to get the benefits of a meditation session as well:

Make guided meditation a regular part of your daily routine and incorporate it into your routine

The fact that we all lead hectic lives, especially in the pandemic, is undeniable, and it may be tempting to put mindfulness on the back burner until “another time.” It’s essential to remember, though, that this “next time” will never really come around again. The most straightforward method of finding time for meditation is to plan it at a particular time during the day, such as the morning or the evening, as described above. Most people believe that guided mindfulness is best practiced in the early hours of the morning since it allows them to get their day started on a positive note.

It should remove distracting factors from the equation – William D King

It would be best if you looked around your house for a quiet spot where you can sit comfortably and relax. Remove your phone from your pocket or put it on silent or airplane mode if at all possible. If you have children at home, it is OK to gently suggest that they refrain from bothering you during this time. It is most beneficial for meditation methods to be used in an atmosphere with no interruptions, enabling you to focus on the speaker guiding you through the process. In Covid 19 situation, it can be hard to adjust and focus on meditation, but it is equally important.

Take a few moments to calm your whole body and mind before beginning

Remove any negative thoughts and concerns from your mind by meditating or engaging in some physical activity. Additionally, you should remove any unpleasant emotional states that may interfere with your meditation session, in addition to preventing physical disruptions. So take some time to unwind before you begin listening to or seeing the multimedia material. If you want to be successful during those few minutes, you must be able to focus all of your attention on listening to and following the directions of your guide. A modest warm-up to relax the body is a great way which some believe is beneficial.

Furthermore, it makes getting started with the practice much easier and more pleasant since it removes most of the mental work required to get oneself into the right frame of mind before beginning. The technique is no longer critical; you may now focus on the meditation itself.