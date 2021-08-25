Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

William D King Explains How Spiritual Practices Can Enhance Mental Health During the Pandemic

William D King

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There are many ways people look at spirituality. To explain in simple terms, spirituality is your sense of purpose, meaning, and belief. And contrary to popular opinion, religion and spirituality are not the same things. However, both do share a link. And you can always be spiritual without having an affinity to any particular religion.

We are living amidst challenging times. The pandemic phase has made existence tough as we aren’t being able to move around as freely as before. Staying at home, for the most part, results in stress and anxiety, which can aggravate mental health. And with a few spiritual practices, you can bring down your stress and can also enhance your mental health.

The impact of spirituality on the mental health – Views by William D King

Spirituality can impact several decisions that people make. It also motivates people to experience better connections with others, themselves, and also with strangers. And spiritual practices can help you to manage stress and fill you with a sense of purpose, forgiveness, and peace. And during minor or major ailments spiritual practices can be the biggest support.

There are many positive impacts of spiritual practices. Some of the important ones are:

  • You tend to feel a higher sense of hope, meaning, peace and purpose.
  • You can understand the meaning of life better.
  • You can witness better self-esteem, confidence and self-control.
  • You can recover faster and gain inner strength if you are unwell.
  • You can get support from a spiritual community.
  • You can have better relationship with others and yourself.

The pandemic is affecting people’s mental health with its prolonged uncertainty. Spiritual practices and talk can bring meaning and hope to live during a time like this.

Easy and helpful spiritual practices

Are you feeling more stressed and sadder in recent times? Do you want to find a meaning to all this? If yes, you can opt-in for few spiritual practices that help you feel better and find meaning during such testing times.

  1. Mindfulness meditation – You don’t have to be an expert to practice this. You can take out sometime from your busy schedule and practice mindfulness meditation for about 20 minutes a day. Focus on your breathing and be aware of the sounds around. It will help you to relax, unwind and understand your mind better. With gradual practice you will gain your inner calm and have profound realization.
  2. Burn sage –You can get sage online and can burn once a day to cleanse the ambiance of your room. According to Native Americans, sage helps to cleanse the negative energy of a space. Excess stress and tension create unwanted negativity. You can use sage to cleanse your space.
  3. Create an altar – Here you can bring your imagination to enhance your religious and spiritual beliefs. You can create an altar based on your religious faith and can use various elements to enhance it. It will help you to divert your mind from the external chaos to your creativity.

According to William D King, from time to time, spirituality has always given hope and peace to people during challenging times. The pointers mentioned above can help you to boost your mental health during such testing times.

    William D King

    William D King, President of ABA

    William D King  is the Founder and President of ABA and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a main master in the execution of Tax Minimization Strategies. He is an enthusiastic promoter for the customers of ABA. To know more about him check his websites Scholarship, Grant and blog 1 and blog 2.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Spiritual health during the pandemic: Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft shares his expert opinion

    by Marc Ravenscroft
    Community//

    How Discovering Spirituality Can Help Fight Depression & Anxiety

    by Sophia Meyers
    Community//

    Is workplace spirituality a fad?

    by Jessica Bilston-Gourley
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.