Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

William D King Explains How Journaling Can Help to Lower Stress During the Pandemic

William D King

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

The pandemic outbreak has changed the course of everyone’s life! It has made people more tensed and anxious than ever. The fact that no one can tell with certainty when the effect of the virus will become obsolete is what is creating massive tension and uncertainty all over the globe. Also, the gigantic deaths worldwide due to the COVID-19 virus have made people morose. Excess sadness can often give rise to borderline depression and result in mental health issues. One of the best ways to address and resolve it is by getting into the practice of journaling.

William D King shares valuable insights about journaling

When you were a kid, you often used to write a diary. In fact, for many, it was a daily practice. For most people, the habit typically gets discontinued after they step into their adult life. Journaling can be helpful during such challenging times. It is one of the best ways to deal with overwhelming emotions as it allows you to express yourself. It is an effective tool for managing your mental health. The practice of journaling can help you to:

  • Prioritize your concerns, fears, and problems that have cropped up during the pandemic phase.
  • Cope up with depression.
  • Manage your anxiety and endless negative thoughts.
  • Reduce your stress.
  • Keep track of any symptoms that might be alarming for your mental health.
  • Identify your mental triggers as well as learn ways to manage them better.

When you are stressed about something and have a problem, writing in your journal can help you to recognize what causes the anxiety and stress. And when you realize your stressors, you can create a solution or have a plan to manage your issues and thereby bring down your stress levels. You need to realize that journaling is just one part of healthy life to manage stress better. If you want to leverage the advantages, make sure that you also:

  • Consume a balanced and healthy diet.
  • Meditate and relax every day.
  • Practice any form of exercise daily.
  • Try and get a sound sleep at night.
  • Refrain from drugs and alcohol.

Journaling is easy

Are you wondering how to get into the practice of journaling? If yes, you simply need to follow the steps below:

  1. First things first, get yourself a journal where you will pen down all your thoughts.
  2. Focus on the issue that is bothering you. For instance, if you are tensed, you need to give yourself a moment to think about your tension. If you want, you can spend some time in silence to get to know your thoughts better.
  3. Retire to a quiet place and start writing your journal. Don’t judge yourself as you write the journal. Let your thoughts flow and keep on writing until you feel the need to stop writing.
  4. Repeat the process whenever you want to.

William D King says that through consistent journaling, you will notice that you can understand the reason behind the stress during this pandemic phase. Also, gradually you will solve the same as well.

    William D King

    William D King, President of ABA

    William D King  is the Founder and President of ABA and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a main master in the execution of Tax Minimization Strategies. He is an enthusiastic promoter for the customers of ABA. To know more about him check his websites Scholarship, Grant and blog 1 and blog 2.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Black mother consoling her small daughter while embracing her at home.
    Community//

    The Aspects of Your Mental Health You Need to Pay Attention During the Pandemic – Insights by William D King

    by William D King
    Text Mental Health appearing behind torn brown paper with drawn human brain on it.
    Community//

    Your Mental Health Deserves Care During the Pandemic Phase – Guidelines by William D King

    by William D King
    Lovely granddaughter walking with senior woman holding stick in park and wearing mask for safety against covid-19. Happy old grandmother enjoying walking in park with girl. Smiling elderly woman with happy caregiver in park relaxing after quarantine d
    Community//

    How to bring happiness in older adults during a pandemic – ask William D King

    by William D King
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.