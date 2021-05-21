William “Bill” Stilley of Adial Pharmaceuticals: “Social drinking at low levels is one thing”

The pandemic is creating an explosion of addiction, and mental health disorders in general. Think about this for a minute — if you had asked me a year and a half ago that we were going to close the bars and we were going to stop people from going to social parties what I would you expect to happen to alcohol consumption? I would have told you I expect it to drop. What we’ve seen is the opposite. Alcohol sales have actually increased even though people are not going to bars and not going to parties. A recently conducted a nationwide survey that showed nearly 70% of Americans have increased drinking (and equally devastating numbers have been reported for opioid addiction).

As a part of my series about “Heroes Of The Addiction Crisis” I had the pleasure of interviewing William “Bill” Stilley, CEO Adial Pharmaceuticals “Medicines for Addiction”.

For many sufferers of addiction, the battle to control the use of alcohol and substances frequently consists of delicately calibrated routines, habits that are woven into the fabric and rhythms of daily life. The pandemic has torched that fabric and disrupted those rhythms, leading to untold strain.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment and prevention of addictions. With exponential increases in alcohol and substance abuse, new solutions are needed to not only treat addiction during the pandemic, but well beyond. Bill, who served as a Captain in the US Marines, and has successfully built companies and developed new medical products, is working to change the conversation around alcohol abuse and addiction.

Adial’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is currently in Phase 3 clinical trial as a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

Thank you so much for talking to us! Can you tell us a bit of your backstory?

After my undergraduate studies, I went into the Marine Corps, completed business school, and launched a number of entrepreneurial enterprises. Along the way, I was recruited to be the Chief Financial Officer of a small biotechnology company developing products for a number of different diseases. While there I fell in love with the life sciences. It was thrilling to work on products where we were creating value, not just for shareholders, but also to directly and powerfully help our fellow human beings. You know you are part of something important and doing good for the world.

I have now been in life sciences for a couple of decades. This is something that gets you up in the morning; it really gets you motivated to come in and do a good job. It is exciting to have meaningful impact on people’s day to day lives. This is what drives us at Adial.

Is there a particular story or incident that inspired you to get involved in your work with addiction?

At one point, I was the Vice President, Strategic Projects at a public company where I ran operations for a global, cardiovascular Phase 3 program. Being also responsible for Business Development, I was always looking for expansion opportunities; in particular, assets to acquire. Through this process I found the technology behind Adial and felt it was an important to take forward as a product. But instead of acquiring the asset, we decided to sell our own company to Forest Laboratories in a 1.2B dollars acquisition.

This was my call to action. I stepped away from my role and co-founded a company around the current Adial assets.

And as we pursue treatments for addiction, there are a few things that stand out to me. The first is that it is an area for which every person in the world has a story of someone they know or someone that’s close to them that has had a problem. Alcohol use disorder, in particular, is one of the most pervasive diseases or disorders that exists.

When I was in both college and then the Marines, I saw many people develop alcohol problems due to the nature of the environment. In some, it was not a long-lasting problem and they were able to overcome it on their own. However, in many, it was not overcome; and it became a hindrance to them being productive in their life.

Recognizing the magnitude of the problem, I have made it a personal mission to do something to help these people.

Certainly, this pandemic has exacerbated addiction. What are you seeing happening right now and what’s really bringing us to this point?

The pandemic is creating an explosion of addiction, and mental health disorders in general. Think about this for a minute — if you had asked me a year and a half ago that we were going to close the bars and we were going to stop people from going to social parties what I would you expect to happen to alcohol consumption? I would have told you I expect it to drop. What we’ve seen is the opposite. Alcohol sales have actually increased even though people are not going to bars and not going to parties. A recently conducted a nationwide survey that showed nearly 70% of Americans have increased drinking (and equally devastating numbers have been reported for opioid addiction).

Social drinking at low levels is one thing — there is even some limited evidence of potential health benefits — but when you are talking about people that are drinking these massive quantities, this is moving into harmful drinking. And, it wasn’t that long ago, just a number of weeks ago in fact, that the United Kingdom National Health Services published a study revealing that the number of people drinking at a harmful drinking level (defined by excessive drinking in one session) has increased 75%.

That’s incredible. This is turning into, as others have said, the Second Pandemic that is coming behind COVID.

Can you describe how you’re impacting this Second Pandemic?

Before addressing, I think some background might helpful. It is clear that alcohol addiction for at least a portion of those with the problem has a genetic component that has likely been developed through evolution. Which is why almost everyone around the world has a story about somebody in their life that has addiction.

I remember one particular incident that stands out for me. I had investor put money in the company several years ago, and as he signed the agreement, said, “I’ve been going to AA for more than a decade. I have my coin. I haven’t had a drink in years and it has saved my life.” And he said, “The problem is, last week I buried another AA friend who died due to alcohol. Despite it working for me it does not work for everyone, and we need other treatments. So, I am investing because I believe what you are doing is so important.”

Adial is personalized medicine. And it’s needed more than ever these days. We believe that addiction, and in particular alcohol addiction, is not just a disease but may be a number of diseases with the same presentation of over-drinking We believe there are different ways to treat different people — which has become the cutting-edge way of treating a number of diseases, and we believe alcohol use disorder fits this paradigm. And, we believe with our drug, AD04, that we have determined one way to treat a portion of those with the disorder.

Now, and in the future, Adial and/or others are going to figure out other drivers of the problem and develop solutions. We just have to follow where the science leads.

Can you share what the community and society can do to help you address the root of this problem? Can you give some examples?

When we talk about alcohol addiction, we’re talking about one of the largest disease states that exist in the world. The Lancet has come out saying, “It is the leading cause of death of people in their prime, ages 15 to 49.” The American Oncology Association says that more than one in 20 cancers are caused by alcohol. It ravages the body physically and of course we’re all aware of how it ravages people’s lives mentally, socially and emotionally.

As I said, it is also clear that this is not a “one-size-fits-all” scenario. For instance, you have some people that they can go without drinking for years, but when they do drink they cannot control it. Then there are some people that need to have alcohol daily in order to function. And, there are a number of other “patterns of drinking”. It does not make sense that all of these people should receive the exact same treatment when their disease seems so different. We have to change the conversation around alcohol addiction and addiction in general.

Are you working on any exciting new projects at Adial?

Adial’s lead drug, AD04 is currently undergoing a Phase 3 clinical study for alcohol use disorder in individuals with certain target genotypes. Obviously, addiction is a problem across a wide range of chemicals, often drugs, and we are going after some other addictions. In particular, one way to target addiction is to stop it from occurring in the first place. And so, we recently acquired Purnovate, which has a non-opioid drug for the treatment of pain, which I like to call tackling “the supply side of addiction”. If we can replace opioids and not have the people start off in first place, that’s a great way to go after addiction.

While that’s our second drug candidate, we also think that there are other amazing opportunities. In particular, there are great treatments that have been sidelined because they were not marketed effectively or have not had the market uptake for various reasons not related to the efficacy of the drug. Now is the time to move them forward.

The COVID lockdowns are driving people towards a number of different substances, such as alcohol, opioids, and — believe it or not — cocaine is making a comeback. We’ve got to be in the battle right now and we are well positioned to make a difference.

What keeps you going, Bill? What inspiration can you share with us?

For anybody out there today that is either personally suffering, or has a loved one suffering from addiction, I know it is hard. It often looks like there is no hope. No matter how bad it seems, sometimes all you can do is just do the best you can.

So, remember that every step is a win. If you can just do a little better then, you know what…that is better. It might not be everywhere you want to be but it’s better, so keep fighting.

Second, there are companies like ours that are working hard to try to bring solutions. Not only are physicians, other care providers, and pharmaceutical companies recognizing the problem, but also the FDA and a number of other organizations that are trying to take safe steps to win this battle.

Hopefully we can move even faster than we are currently. So, from me to you — hang on. Let’s keep fighting, tomorrow can always be a better day.

How can our readers follow Adial on Social Media?

For additional information please visit adialpharma.com, or connect with Adial on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.