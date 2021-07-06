William Adoasi of Vitae London: “Remind yourself of the vision”

Remind yourself of the vision. When times are hard, it’s easy to get distracted from your purpose. But if you can constantly remind yourself of your vision around you, that can propel you into the best version of yourself.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing William Adoasi, a British-Ghanaian entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, philanthropist and fashion designer who is the founder and CEO of the innovative watch brand Vitae London. He has been featured as one of Forbes’ 25 Leading Black British Business People To Follow, mentored by billionaire business magnate Richard Branson and was selected as a 2016 Virgin StartUp ambassador. His watches have been sold in over 30 countries and have transformed many lives by providing over 5,000 educational resources to underprivileged children across Sub-Saharan Africa with each purchase. In addition to Vitae London, William has three other successful business ventures in the media, music and corporate consultancy industries.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Hey everyone, I am William Adoasi, founder of the watch brand Vitae London. Vitae means ‘Latin for life .’ Our whole mantra is that Vitae London is the watch brand changing lives. So for each watch we sell, we help support a child through education across Sub-Saharan Africa.

A specific story that brought me to what I am doing now would be hearing about my Dad’s journey as a youngster growing up. He grew up in a rural area in Ghana, and he grew up under unfortunate circumstances, so as a result, it was difficult for him to get an education, and he was the first in my family line to learn to read and write. However, through his perseverance, he was able to break a cycle of poverty that was affecting us for many generations. That is what has inspired me to do what I am doing now.

In helping children get education across Sub-Saharan Africa, we can help more and more families break the cycles of poverty that, unfortunately, my family once experienced.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I always describe building Vitae London as a beautiful struggle. Especially in the early days. One of the most challenging times was two years into the business; I had my first child, my daughter Sienna. And trying to juggle building a business while trying to ensure the company is generating enough money and dedicating enough time for my family was a tough season. It was hard because we weren’t generating much income as a business at that stage. But I am grateful for that journey because it has made me thankful for everything we have achieved until this point. It also allowed me to understand work/life balance better and ensure I find a way to balance the complexities of life.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

What gave me the drive to continue was focusing on the end goal and focusing on the vision — knowing that every time we sell a watch, we impact a life. Knowing that if I persevere and push on, I can live a life that I want to live and build a career that I want to develop in a field that I am genuinely passionate about. So, as a result of focusing on the longer term, it made the short term more bearable. Because I knew if I could hold on, carry on and push on, it would be worth it in the long run. I’ve reminded myself how much I have sacrificed because it’s often easy to forget that. And when you remind yourself of that, it pushes you to say you can’t go back now because you’ve come too far.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are going great! We’ve recently reached 1 Million dollars in sales, and we’ve recently supported over 5,000 children through education across Sub-Saharan Africa. It’s beautiful to see the vision and the idea that we once had now come to life, knowing that the grit, the resilience, despite it all, has led to why we are where we are today. Although things are in a much better position, there are still struggles; there are always new things to learn and new avenues to explore, but we love the journey, and we’re pushing on day by day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the funniest mistakes I would say, I don’t want to name any specific names, but it’s as if the universe aligned things for me in the early days of my business, and we were able to meet some great celebrities, and we still have been day by day. I would say the one thing that has stood out for me was meeting a particular star but actually getting them confused with another one — and first approaching them with the wrong name but finding a way to work my way out of it. It was one of the most awkward, funniest encounters. I luckily salvaged the encounter and got the celebrity to wear the watch and share about it. But one thing that taught me was to double-check and reconfirm and make sure all the information you think you have is correct so that you don’t make mistakes as I have made.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think what makes Vitae London stand out can be broken down into three parts.

I call them the three Vitae London P’s — the first being Product. We have unique products for the price point that we sell our watches. And they are outstanding in terms of the materials we use. Most companies who produce at that price point won’t use the same level of quality of materials in terms of the stainless steel, the movements, the sapphire crystal glass — these are all things we’ve taken a lot of delight in ensuring that high quality. And also, we have products that are unique in the sense where we’ve got one collection where the watch is completely interchangeable, so one day, your watch can go from green and gold to green and silver by changing the bezel and the strap. So we pride ourselves in being unique in the products we offer.

The second P is Purpose. So the fact that we support children through education, the fact that we’re always looking to do more in the world has enabled us to connect with people who have a similar mindset and want to impact the world positively.

The third P would be People. A few years ago, we opened up a campaign that allowed the public to buy shares in Vitae London. So now, over 500 members of the community own a stake in the company. I think that alone helps us to stand out as well. We’re a large company because we have an extensive reach of people who are passionate about building and investing with us to ensure that we make a more positive impact globally — giving the people the opportunity for ownership and enabling them to understand and grow with us.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

One tip I would say is to make sure you have hobbies and interests outside of building your day-to-day business. It’s crucial to find ways to unwind and to focus your energy on other exploits. Suppose your mind is constantly focused on business 24/7, it’s hard to shut down, and it’s hard to unwind, especially in the evenings and weekends where we often even have to work. So what I would recommend is that you can find rest in other activities that genuinely give you peace of mind. Always keep your community strong and support your community around you. Social action and being around your loved ones helps to relax as well and ensure that you don’t fixate your mind on the day-to-day business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

One particular person I am super grateful for is my uncle Ashley. He is only two years older than me, but he’s my mum’s youngest brother. I’m super thankful to him because he’s been a mentor of sorts from the inception of my business. He’s sat me down and asked questions that have enabled me to dig deeper into my business model and ensure that I am going in the right direction. In addition, he runs a VC firm himself called Good Soil VC, and they’ve helped and supported Vitae London to garnish investment too.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Thankfully for us, we’ve created a business model where the more success we have, the more goodness we get to spread. So as Vitae London is continually building business, frequently reaching more markets and penetrating sales, we know that we’re able to spread more goodness and impact more lives.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Seek community. In the early days, it can be super isolating to start a business. You can feel alone, you can feel like the world is against you, but once I started seeking out community and finding other entrepreneurs and people on a similar journey, it helped shape my journey. They were able to give me insight into some fantastic arenas. They were able to show me how the whole investment landscape works, and they were able to tell me the best ways to bring on new employees and grow my team.

2. Remind yourself of the vision. When times are hard, it’s easy to get distracted from your purpose. But if you can constantly remind yourself of your vision around you, that can propel you into the best version of yourself.

3. Seek balance. Once you can seek work/life balance, once you can balance rest and work, play and work, you work at a higher capacity. For example, in the early days, I would experience a lot of burnout, and then when I’m in the office, I’m not working to my full potential because I am so tired and drained. But when I became more disciplined with my rest, I found my output was higher with fewer hours in the office.

4. Fight impostor syndrome. With many of us, when we start, we’re not sure what we’re doing, we’re figuring it out as we go along, and as a result of fighting those challenges daily, we start to assume that we are not meant to be where we are. Impostor syndrome only holds you back and minimizes your success, and highlights your downfalls. Whereas if you can fight impostor syndrome and take more credit for how far you’ve come and appreciate the journey, that will allow you to have more wins because wins create wins.

5. Free yourself from entitlement. When I started Vitae London, I think I had a sense of entitlement. I assumed once friends and family started hearing about my vision, my business would automatically buy-in and support me. But what I soon realized was that wasn’t the case, and I needed to free myself from entitlement because my friends and my extended family work hard for their money and deserve to do what they want with the money they make. So once I began to understand that I don’t have entitlement to the money they have worked hard to achieve, it pushed me to work harder to make sure my products were appealing enough for them to buy organically. It also forced me to go for a much bigger market than just my immediate circle. It also makes you a lot more grateful when people do buy-in and support because you realize you were never entitled to receive it anyway.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Being a founder always comes with crazy highs and lows. Especially when you are trying to balance that with a growing personal life. My best practice for riding these emotions is not to take myself so seriously. Instead, to find a way to enjoy what I’m doing, remembering why I’m doing what I’m doing ad remembering how lucky I am to be able to dedicate my whole life to a vision that was birthed out of nothing. Sales might not be that great for the month, or we may be behind on payments, and it can feel very stressful. But in those moments, I try to seek joy, find ways to unwind and not fix my mind on the problem but always on the solution.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My idea would be a one-for-one idea. If every person in the world who had an ounce of privilege, betterment over someone else tried to lift one person to their level or out of the situation they are in, I think that we’d have a much better world than we see today. And the ripple effect would be that the person that is being helped would then help someone else up, and before we know it, we’ve made an impact globally.

That’s what my movement would be, a one-for-one movement similar to the movement I’ve started with Vitae London, where every person purchasing a watch has an opportunity to impact a person’s life. So I would want to continue in that vein.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You readers can follow my personal social media @williamadoasi or follow @vitaelondon’s social media profiles across all platforms.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!