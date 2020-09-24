Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Will the Real America Please Stand Up?

That space; that space between phrases, between writing, between language. That’s the space I have so often occupied in my attempt to wrap both brain and morality around the rhetoric, the hate, and my grief for an America that perhaps despite my feelings, I wasn’t so intimate with afterall.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

That space; that space between phrases, between writing, between language. That’s the space I have so often occupied in my attempt to wrap both brain and morality around the rhetoric, the hate, and my grief for an America that perhaps despite my feelings, I wasn’t so intimate with afterall.

Photo by Luke Stackpoole on Unsplash

Maybe part of the pain is due to the fact that I now find we weren’t even on a first name basis. She’s transformed herself into something or someone I no longer recognize. Perhaps this is merely the way she’s always been, having now modified her behavior to those she longs to mimic, those she longs to embrace, those in which she snuggles the most closely to her infinite bosom.

Perhaps maybe she battles next to me, sword in hand, her swift smite of resilience against those that tarnish her name, offering proof to those who fight along with her of her strength, her never ending fortitude; a fortitude that cannot and will not be bent, swayed, nor broken.

Perhaps she’s torn; torn to defend herself against those who attempt to place her into a box, a box in which neither the black nor the white outshines the other.

So I wonder. Will she stand and fight? Will she have the diligence, the might and the still, beautiful, skies to stand strong for her values? Will she morph into a land, a haven that is truly safe for all who inhabit her velvety soft soil? My friend, Karen mentions God; God outside of the Bible. How would she appear? Would she be willing to step out of the shadows from which she has hidden? Would she allow us to see her face, casting the false, manufactured version of herself into the depths of the mind of humankind in which she was birthed?

My America does not consist of “good” genes or “bad” genes. It doesn’t select worthiness by manufactured division lines such as political party. My America contains people; people who are all Americans. My America consists of those who have placed their trust in America’s protective arms; a trust that offers shelter and refuge. My America doesn’t celebrate bullies, greed, cruelty and mockery by those in positions of leadership. It celebrates those that inhabit its beautiful lands. It celebrates people; people who want to make both country and the world a better place. 

Yes, that is my America. That is your America. That is our America.

    Evin Wilkins, Unity Minister, Spiritual Coach, Writer and Entrepreneur

    My name is Evin Wilkins. I could state the facts here. I could tell you that I have a Master's Degree in Education, that I worked for Corporate America for entirely too long, that I spent many years as a Technical Writer but, that's not really what you came here for, is it? You are seeking the same as I was seeking.

    As a visionary, I believe that many of our limitations are self-imposed. With this knowledge we are able to move forward and realize that no hurdles are too large to overcome. With the right tools and the right knowledge, we can grow wings.

    We just have to know how to reach within and learn to move past our stumbling blocks so that we may find the keys to our own demonstration.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Work Hard, Risk Health. Worth it?

    by Allana Pratt
    Community//

    On Having a Sister Like Mine

    by Sherry McGuinn
    In happier days, 1991
    Community//

    Arden, bound

    by Odile Sullivan-Tarazi

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.