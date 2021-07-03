Will Moore of Moore Momentum: “Persistence”

I can’t believe that there isn’t a main curriculum in the public school system that starts teaching goals early on and has people mastering them by the end of high school. They’re everything. Without them you’re a ship without a rudder wandering aimlessly, getting pulled in every direction by the next shiny thing jiggling itself in front of you. They keep you focused on the end point, and allow you to embrace failure and pivot to stay on track.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

I had the pleasure of interviewing Will Moore.

Will is a serial entrepreneur, gamification, habits, and happiness expert. After exiting his delivery startup for 321 mil dollars in 2019, he’s made it his mission to help others become an entrepreneur of the most important business they’ll ever run, THEIR LIFE.

He gamifies the process of improving your habits via the 5 main areas, or CORES, of your life by using the latest in science and technology to reduce the friction of taking the actions that will truly make you happy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

The first half of my life was rough. Born to two hippies who divorced at age two, I spent much of my childhood trying to navigate a world with a verbally and physically abusive alcoholic mother, and constantly feeling like an outcast. We lived in a slum area of Hawaii where we were the only white kids in school and I learned to speak pidgin. At seven my parents were divorced and mom moved us to Bethesda Maryland at seven where once again I didn’t fit in and was bullied and teased, and had to move out of my mom’s house in high school to live with my dad because of the verbal abuse. The new high school was even worse because all the kids got wind of what a “loser” I was at my old school.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

By the time I reached college I was your typical victim, sure that life was out to get me and there was nothing I could do about it. Suicide seemed like my best option, but fortunately fate would step in. I serendipitously discovered a book that opened my eyes to an alternative way of seeing the world and the principles that had been all around me the whole time and had ignored. I committed right then and there to use the book “How To Win Friends And Influence People” to reinvent my life. To discover the TRUE meaning of happiness, and how to take action on it every single day.

I quickly became an insatiable self-help beast, devouring any content I could get my hands on to accelerate my growth. I became my own human science experiment — figuring out what worked, what didn’t, failing, retesting, and continuing to make tiny improvements every single day in what I’d later call my “success loop.”

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My mom was ultimately able to quit alcohol and get her life back together. She went back to school for Psychology and I was picking up a lot of stuff from her as she moved on to become a counselor. Her ability to do a 180 because she KNEW it’s what she had to do to save our family and give my sister and I the best chance of success was amazing, and in her transformation I confirmed that the study of how human’s brains operate is what I wanted to center my life around.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I’m using science and technology NOT to monetize our attention at the expense of our well-being, but to make it fun and addictive to grow our happiness. My system gamifies the process of leveling up one’s life by reducing the friction so you WANT to take the actions that will lead to growth/happiness.

All of this centers around the “5 Cores” we all share that we must continually nurture, find balance, and build momentum in to live our best lives: 1) mindset, 2) career, 3) relationships, 4) physical health, and 5) emotional health/giving back.

Combining universal principles with a gamified accountability system, will help people eliminate the “failure habits” they’ve developed in each of their cores, and replace them with “success habits.”

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

After selling my restaurant delivery company for a combined 321 mil dollars, I realized I never had to “work” again and it felt amazing … for about 10 seconds. I then quickly pivoted to “how can I use my knowledge and resources to make a REAL difference in this world.” I knew the broken system we’re living in wasn’t going to play out well for my two small boys, so I created Moore Momentum with my mission of helping others become the best version of THEMselves to then pay it forward to help the world become the best version of ITself.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. My unique way of processing information. Back in my victim days I would have given anything to trade out my “broken” brain that seemed to always have me on the outside looking in. During my reinvention of myself I came to realize how creative and unique my brain was that had me processing information and turning it into useful information that others couldn’t. Now I wouldn’t trade my owner mindset brain for anything in the world

2) Persistence. I’m fortunate to have a do or die type personality. I’m like a dog with a bone if I get my mind set on doing something in that I won’t give up until I’ve finished. If I fail, the new “owner” mindset I’ve been able to develop knows it’s a mandatory step in the process, and I ask myself what I can gain from it to become better, faster, stronger, smarter.

3) Creativity. Ties to number one, but a life of its own in my ability to create things out of thin air. Started with drawing and painting as kid, morphed into a multimillion-dollar business that included much of the design work for the app, our advertising materials, and even our logo. And vision is something that allowed me to accelerate into the land of the 5%ers.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

To be successful you need to become a Dr, lawyer etc. From my grandparents who I owe a lot of my GREAT qualities to as well, but this one was a loser. I don’t blame them though because this was the generation they grew up in, but it definitely helped breed that failure/victim mindset early on in life when I saw I wasn’t cut out for those types of careers. Fortunately, I was able to recognize my strengths early on enough and pivot 🙂

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When I first started Doorstep Delivery (the company that eventually merged with another and was bought out) my biz partner and I were a bit too trusting. Because of it, we were robbed by our employees, had or business plan stolen by someone we were looking to partner up with, and were taken for a lot of money by our “mentor.” But from those failures, I learned that people must EARN your trust, you can’t just blindly give it to them.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

As I transitioned from “fixed victim” to “growth owner” I came to believe in myself and the strengths I possessed that I knew could take me wherever I wanted to go. It was this belief that got me through the failures and tough times, and has given me the confidence to help others do the same.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Accountability system. Mine has morphed from a sheet of paper, to an excel spreadsheet, and now an app that I’m about to launch that’s 25 years in the making. My system helps me stay on top of my 5 cores (the five most important areas of my life that I know contribute to my happiness) and the habits within them. It helps me shine a spotlight on the failure habits that are slowing my momentum I need to stop, and the success habits that will accelerate my happiness I need to replace them with.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I bootstrapped and recommend it. I read many books that talked about the importance of using other people’s money, but at the time our idea for a restaurant delivery company (this was before Grub Hub, Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc) was crazy. So we decided to do it ourselves. The first through years were lean and tough, but there’s not better feeling coming out on the other side owning 100% of your company without someone else calling the shots.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I’ve mentioned most of them already. They are:

Persistence. Having an unshakable belief in yourself and the business you’re launching that can only fail if you give up. Passion. KNOWING your idea is a home run and it plays into your strengths and what you love. This will give you the ability to have that persistence because in the back of your mind you know it’s only a matter of time. Don’t follow the herd. I often talk about people in terms of 5 vs 95%ers. 95% of people aren’t living their best lives and don’t understand what it takes to do so. It works the same in business, where if you’re just following someone else’s model, trying to ride their coattails, you’ll at best be a mediocre version of what they are. You have to break the mold and do something completely different that others either haven’t thought about or been too afraid to do on their own. If I had a dollar for every person that said “oh, I had that idea” when we started Doorstep Delivery, I’d be a millionaire. Oh wait, I am because I DID start it. Goals. I can’t believe that there isn’t a main curriculum in the public school system that starts teaching goals early on and has people mastering them by the end of high school. They’re everything. Without them you’re a ship without a rudder wandering aimlessly, getting pulled in every direction by the next shiny thing jiggling itself in front of you. They keep you focused on the end point, and allow you to embrace failure and pivot to stay on track. Employees. Ever since reading a book called “The Energy Bus” years ago, my motto has always been “do what it takes to get the right people on the bus, and get the wrong people off immediately.” Hiring is simply part of the job, not a nuisance you have to do when someone has been bringing down your company for an extended period of time. Give them deliverables you can easily track, and if they’re consistently not performing, time to hire someone new. Don’t get caught up in sob stories and keep them on longer than you need to, you’re only creating your own sob story.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Biggest mistake I see is getting caught up in what THEY want and think is best for the customer vs taking the time to learn the reality. I read a great book years ago called “The Lean Startup” that goes into much more detail on this, but the gist is to create a MVP (minimal viable product). This way you don’t waste tons of time and money creating something nobody wants, but instead can get early feedback each step of the way to pivot where necessary.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

This is right up my alley in that it speaks to two of the 5 cores I teach. Success isn’t just monetary, it’s killin it in the main areas of your life that contribute to happiness. Your physical health core and emotional health core are two huge aspects you can’t ignore. For more info on them, SEE HERE.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Welllllll…. That’s what I’m in the process of doing. It’s called The Momentum Movement and focuses on helping people get going in the right direction to in turn help the world do the same. To do so will involve understanding your 5 cores, the failure habits you’ve developed within each, and the success habits to replace them with. And I do this all using my unique gamification system to trick your brain into WANTING to take those actions that will lead to your best life.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Tim Ferriss. His book “The Lean Startup” was one of the early game changers for me, and I love his podcast where he interviews people who are “successful” in life, not just financially but in the other core areas. I’ve gotten many a great nugget from those.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow my personal Instagram @willmooremomentum, TikTok @mooremomentum, and take the core life evaluator quiz on my website to see where they currently stand in their 5 cores, and what needs to be done to “fire on all cylinders.”

