Will Kleidon of Ojai Energetics: “Find clarity, and the rest will come”

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Will Kleidon.

Will Kleidon is an award-winning pioneer and futurist in the hemp and cannabis industry. He is known for cracking the CBD code by creating the cleanest and most effective CBD-rich hemp products on the planet. Will is the founder of Ojai Energetics, a triple bottom line-driven cannabis technology company.

Will has collected one of the most interesting executive boards in the world that includes famous athletes, doctors, and well-connected members of the entertainment industry.

Featured in Cheddar, MSNBC, Forbes, Inc, Money, Entrepreneur, The LA Times, and a regular keynote at the Cannabis Forum and Bevnet, Will is a subject matter expert when it comes to the art, science, and technology of the cannabis business, the history of hemp, and what it can mean to our future.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

From an early age, I fell in love with nature. I remember in preschool; I had a teacher who would help sit up on a trellis and where I would relax and look at the trees. One day the director saw and screamed at me to climb down. I asked why and she just demanded that I come down. I would have come down sooner if she explained she could get in trouble if I fell etc. They banned me from going near trees for a month. I remember thinking about how it made no sense to ban me from going near trees since I was on a trellis. That was a spark of questioning things beyond just because someone says it is so.

My love of nature and thinking outside of the box and being a systems thinker led me to study sustainable community development and holistic health. That led to launching Ojai Energetics as a company built on systems design principles built around regenerative design and the triple bottom line.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We are shaking things up in multiple categories. We figured out and patented how to encapsulate cannabinoids for 30 seconds to one-minute onset and much greater bioavailability using only certified organic plants. We can make strain-specific cannabis edibles that are near-instant acting with a fraction of the cannabinoids. We can also create strain or moods on-demand using essential oils with our patented tech. We also built the IP for cannabinoids and AR/VR. We can help people with trauma and addictions in our med-tech divisions with this all the way to targeting where cannabinoids go and how they affect a user entering a different scene in a VR immersive landscape. On the industrial side, we are partnered with the National Labs, Lawrence Berkley Lab, to make scalable graphene level performance supercapacitors out of hemp for a fraction of the cost of traditional graphene. We brought in a PhD from Stanford to help figure out how to scale this tech that others discovered but couldn’t scale up. This will change the world with energy storage and we also built the IP for usage for renewable energy grids, jets, cars, cell phones, even blockchain and bitcoin mining.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Trusting a one-legged man named Pork Chop that the check was in the mail. I had a case of inventory left from an expo, and this guy named Pork Chop walked up offering to buy it. He charmed enough people around that vetted for him and my gut said ‘bad idea’. Since I had to catch a flight and didn’t have time to ship it back; I trusted the check would be in the mail. It wasn’t.

From that, I learned to always trust your gut and just because people can say the right things at the right time if your gut tells you otherwise don’t ignore it ever. A year later, someone came up to me and said they got our product from a guy named Pork Chop, which helped save a litter of puppies. This experience taught me the universe always works things out when you’re focused on service to others and if you do good, good will follow you.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I am standing on the shoulders of giants. One of my mentors taught me how to effectively grieve. We aren’t really taught how to do that in the West and it’s super simple and powerful. We grieve by feeling the pain while accepting there is a real loss at the same time. Engaging our parasympathetic nervous system makes that way easier. Once we do that, it’s like the rock is out of the backpack forever. We tend to try and avoid the pain or defeat the loss etc. It’s a game-changer.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is always disrupting good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

From a systems approach, you always wanted to plan with the game theory the best for how things can cause other systems to shift and whether or not there are unintended consequences. You cannot 100 percent predict unintended consequences in complex, chaotic systems of life; however, being mindful upfront is much better than just disrupting without thought of consequence. Ultimately if you can better solve a problem or address a need and it’s helpful for people, other life and the planet that’s a no brainer. That being said, with change and growth comes unforeseen challenges along with growing pain. Going from buggies to cars was a big jump that hurt and helped different systems. The more we can bring in various experts and people/ life or environments into our thought process the better.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Find clarity, and the rest will come. I met a stranger at an airport who imparted that gift to me without me asking. One of those moments the universe changes your life. It turns out; he is a leader in the movement of the green materials. I came across years later.

Be like water from the great Bruce Lee. Adaptability and resilience to change in this yes and universe we live in is how nature designs. When we live, and design that way, life, and energy flow much better.

Row row, row your boat gently down the stream, merrily merrily merrily merrily life is but a dream.

There is a lot of wisdom in those words. Learning how to enjoy the surrender to the greater current of life that’s out of your control, while still navigating your will and impacting the world, which ultimately is a shared dream we are all creators in.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Be a thought leader and provide real valuable info that isn’t just regurgitated copy. People are hungry for authenticity and grounded science-backed info.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Space travel and personalized health care.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Bold and Abundance by my dear friend Steven Kotler who is now on our advisory board. Both books articulated so well that I wasn’t alone in my dream and vision of a future that was attainable in this lifetime, of a world that is so much brighter and abundant for all Life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Love is always the answer. Love gives us the most options, fear gives us limited options. Love can range from a hug to a mother bear, killing an animal attacking her cub. You can always find the most loving options to act from.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow @OjaiEnergetics on Instagram and Twitter.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!