Will Clem Of Bite Ninja: “Step one is identifying the key problem you’re trying to solve for yourself

When building a business, step one is identifying the key problem you’re trying to solve for yourself. If the solution helps you, then there’s a good chance it could help other businesses like yours too. Grow your business locally, then take it to either Silicon Valley or New York for investment funding.

Will Clem is co-founder of Bite Ninja, a game-changing software and staffing platform providing restaurants with on-demand access to well-trained, passionate cashiers for their drive-thrus. Thanks to its eleventh-hour scheduling features and expertly-trained Ninjas, restauranters are able to eliminate overhead costs like redundant staff, order errors, and missed shifts.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

The backstory to get to this point started by growing up in the family restaurant business, a medium-sized chain of quick-service restaurant concepts, Whitt’s Barbecue. Today, there are approximately 40 locations, including the family’s restaurants.

This led me to launch Baby Jack’s, and it was a problem at Baby Jack’s that brought me to Bite Ninja. One Friday night in 2020 we were short-staffed at a Baby Jack’s location. So, I decided to prop up my iPad at the drive-through and take orders from home via Zoom. To my surprise, no one even noticed I wasn’t actually in the restaurant kitchen!

The whole interactive system grew out of that. We’re making the job much more enjoyable for the people who work in this industry. This service is helping restaurants to be more profitable while making the job more pleasurable for the workers, and improving the experience for the customers.

We’ve also built a food tech incubator here in Memphis, TN that’s launched some great startups with Bite Ninja being the most recent. This is the perfect environment for doing R&D. We have a network of great people and the best facilities for developing new ideas in this part of the country.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Bite Ninja allows restaurants to outsource their drive-thru shifts to trained, remote freelancers working in an Uber-like system. The workers can choose their hours, work from home, and get paid immediately after their shift. There’s no waiting for payday.

The goal is to solve our longest-standing restaurant problem: How do you staff a business that gets absolutely slammed for just an hour or two, and then have demand fall off a cliff just as soon as rush hour is over? The real answer is that these businesses need an army to survive these rush hours, but it’s not reasonable to ask a bunch of employees to put on a uniform, drive into work, clock in for an hour or two, and then clock in out and go home. With Bite Ninja, the restaurant can staff for these very short periods. We are able to quickly ramp up staffing for the peak rushes and then dial it back as the demand dies back down. This is possible because the same worker can instantly jump in and out of shifts, and even work across time zones to follow spikes in demand.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When Bite Ninja was still in the prototype stage, we were using a split-screen. So, the customer not only saw the order taker on the screen, but they also saw themselves. We figured since everyone likes taking selfies these days, that they’d like to see themselves ordering at their favorite restaurant. Our customers quickly told us just how wrong we were, and we immediately updated the software to remove that feature. With any new type of product, it is so imperative to listen to the end-user and pivot based on their feedback.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I grew up in the restaurant business, so my earliest and probably most important mentors have been members of my family. My grandparents opened a restaurant in their backyard and the next two generations kept up the tradition.

Another mentor would have to be the late David Anthony, a venture capitalist who also lectured at the University of Alabama, Birmingham when I was a student there. He taught me that it’s important to do the hard work of R&D in a low-cost market like Birmingham or Memphis, where you can experiment and try new ideas. I also met my co-founders for both Baby Jack’s and also for Memphis Meats in these classes.

I should also mention Ron Shigeta, Ph.D. & Ryan Bethancourt from IndieBio. They really taught me a lot about how to take a start-up from a small group of people with a good idea to a larger business and how to go about fundraising. While I feel that R&D is best performed locally, I strongly believe that fundraising should not be done locally. Fundraising really needs to be performed in Silicon Valley or New York.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Take ghost kitchens for example. This is one of the most exciting disruptions that has ever hit the restaurant industry. However, I have invested in some really nice, but expensive, buildings on busy street corners over the years. I have to say, that I’m glad I don’t own a lot of these buildings, because ghost kitchens make me nervous! My fixed overhead cost is high on the busy street corners. If a ghost kitchen opens up with super low overhead, great food, and a great web presence, then that traditional restaurant is going to have a tough time competing.

It’s tempting to label these restaurants as “slow to adopt” or “unwilling to embrace change,” but what if they’re locked into a 10-year lease on the expensive retail location? We’re embracing it, and we’re developing our own ghost kitchens, but I’m definitely nervous about some of the real estate investments!

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I have to say that the family’s advice was always, “Runaway! Do not go into the restaurant business!” On one hand, they were making a good living, but what they were referring to is that everyone was extremely overworked and stressed out all the time. I took their advice and went to college and earned a Ph.D. in Tissue Engineering. The idea is that the tissue engineer can produce off-the-shelf spare parts that are ready for implantation into a patient. During my time, all my colleagues were finding medical applications for this technology, but I couldn’t resist the draw to food tech. We showed the world that this technology could actually be used to grow meat and Memphis Meats was born, a pioneer in the field of tissue engineering. When building a business, step one is identifying the key problem you’re trying to solve for yourself. If the solution helps you, then there’s a good chance it could help other businesses like yours too. Grow your business locally, then take it to either Silicon Valley or New York for investment funding.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I can think of a million ways to improve our restaurants, but Bite Ninja is definitely the one I’m most excited about right now. We’re still fine-tuning the concept to make order taking even easier and onboarding restaurants as fast as we can. We also have a separate group doing research on automating cooking operations and making kitchens more efficient.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I don’t have a particular example to share. I really just enjoy reading about stories of other tech founders and how they built their businesses in Silicon Valley and got to where they are today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A quote I really like is from Jack Welch. He said, “Change before you have to.” As a third-generation restaurant owner, I’ve been lucky enough to inherit some awesome family recipes, but I see millions of ways to improve on the family business model.

I grew up learning that you’re supposed to place your hand on the lid of the BBQ pits to feel the temperature. My very first innovation was to finally work up the courage to break from tradition and stick a thermometer in there. These days, a tradition now takes a back seat to innovation. Fast forward to today, and those same BBQ pits now have a big green button that you can push, and perfectly cooked Memphis BBQ pops out 24 hours later. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes automation in our kitchen that makes us so much more efficient than in the past.

The raw meat itself is even a target for improvement. We launched Memphis Meats in 2015, but I had been working on aligning muscle fibers to grow little pieces of muscle for about 15 years prior to that. Tissue-engineered meat is still many years away from becoming economically viable, but it’s a fun project to work on. The raw meat we’re cooking for the restaurants still comes from farms today, but we’re getting there step by step.

We originally launched Bite Ninja as a tool to help our restaurant managers and franchisees, but it quickly became obvious that this technology could benefit restaurants everywhere. The cashiers absolutely love working from home, the franchisees love what we can do for their bottom line, and from a customer perspective, it’s like nothing ever changed!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The work-from-home movement is just getting started! We should all look closely at the industry that we’re most interested in, whether it’s food tech, medicine, chemistry, biotech, etc, and ask ourselves, “Is there any possible way these tasks could be performed from home?” It may take some development work to make it happen, but it probably will be worth it! When most of your staff can work from home, you have an enormous competitive advantage over your competition that’s requiring everyone to drive into the office.

These days, the vast majority of disruption is a result of software and automation. We have a lot of high schools and college students working with us in the restaurants, and I always try to steer them towards learning to code. The businesses that embrace software engineering have such a competitive advantage that they usually win.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!