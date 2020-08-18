Will Abi Rafeh: “Think outside the box, learn from your mistakes and come back with a better formula for success through trial and error”

I’ve given up, quit, came back, quit again more than ten times. My advice would be to always think outside the box, learn from your mistakes and come back with a better formula for success through trial and error.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Will Abi Rafeh.

Will Abi Rafeh, serial entrepreneur, men’s lifestyle curator, fitness expert, motivational speaker, and actor, is known for his role in the docuseries TV show Jerseylicious. His passion for fitness and health has led him to build multiple businesses in the health and wellness industry such as Code Blue, Pink Potion, and Makeup & Muscle Energy. Will’s passion for fitness inspired his most recent venture, Makeup & Muscle which was created to infuse health, beauty, and fitness to help others live a healthy lifestyle they can be proud of.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Abi! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Thanks for having me. A little bit of my backstory, I have had a passion for hair and the entertainment world since I was a teenager. My mother was a hairdresser and singer and she loved to entertain. So naturally, I enjoyed it as well. Throughout the years I’ve been involved in acting, modeling, hair styling, and barbering for men.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother has always been a big influence in my life. I come from a divorced family in which my father never adequately provided. My mother was always responsible and organized. She helped me develop a consciousness of organization and hard work. I still use and think about her advice till this day.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Something humorous that has happened to me throughout my career is getting an opportunity to be a cast member on reality TV. I always knew I would be involved in the entertainment world but was surprised to be casted for my talents in doing hair. I thought that was kind of funny. God works in funny ways.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Being an influential entrepreneur is one of the biggest struggles I’ve ever had. Outside of hair and entertainment, I also developed a health drink company. It has been rebranded more than five times. I’ve given up, quit, came back, quit again more than ten times. My advice would be to always think outside the box, learn from your mistakes and come back with a better formula for success through trial and error.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

My first piece of advice would be to have a platform that users can get information or inspiration from. When I began my Instagram my engagement would peak because people admired and wanted information on men’s fashion and style. Once I built a following I was able to become more personable. However, my TikTok, which I just began, has gone viral over three times and grew from 150 followers to 13K in three weeks. TikTok is the forum where I discuss politics, Christianity and fitness. Remember to always provide your audience with information because in the end they are a consumer and if they’re not getting anything from it they will disengage.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Two self-care routines I always make time for is, prayer and an early workout. My body is my temple and my spirit is my focal point. If these two elements are not healthy then my whole day is off.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Two routines that help my mind and heart to thrive are: focusing my mind on God and prayer. I do this immediately upon waking up to have a sense of direction and connection with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I take the time to find a quiet area and pray. Second is a daily workout. I have always been physically active and fit. Being fit and healthy will help your mind in daily goals. I love to train outside from running to boxing to weights and even skateboarding.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.) 3 ideas anyone can do to feel better.

1. I always advise people to pray, because that works for me. I feel that having a loving relationship with God is very important and it dictates your day. Life is hard enough and I have fought through depression and doubt almost every day. The only thing that keeps me focused is prayer and God’s guidance which always makes me feel much better.

2. Words of affirmation. When I wake up I speak life into what I’m going to achieve. I tell the world my daily goals and I emphasize that they will happen and that it’s already done. Surprisingly they begin to come true.

3. Lastly, it’s so important to take care of yourself and your body. If you feel and look confident with yourself then you will behave that way. Self-image to me is important because if you’re happy it will show in how you perform and others will notice it.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

There aren’t any particular books or podcasts specifically but I am always watching documentaries, YouTube and searching for relevant topics that pertain to what I am doing at the moment. Technology has given us the gift to have a multitude of information at our fingertips. Elon musk was asked if there would ever be A.I intelligence? He responded with it’s already here. Human beings have a computer in their hand and an influx of information enters their brain 24/7.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A movement that I have begun already on my TikTok and would like to continue is bringing people together in love and God. Unite against evil and deception.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I’m a huge fan of “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson and UFC fighter Conor Mcgregor. What they have done in their careers is truly inspirational to me.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram @will_abi_rafeh Tik Tok @makeupandmuscle

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!