Will Abi Rafeh: “Create your goal and vision”

As part of my series about the leadership lessons of accomplished business leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Will Abi Rafeh, serial entrepreneur, actor, film producer, fashion, and fitness expert known for his role in the docuseries TV show Jerseylicious. His passion for fitness and health has led him to build multiple businesses in the health and wellness industry such as Code Blue, Pink Potion, and Makeup & Muscle Energy. Will’s passion for fitness inspired his most recent venture, Makeup and Muscle which was created to infuse health, beauty, and fitness to help others live a healthy lifestyle they can be proud of.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for having me. I have always enjoyed the creative aspects of entrepreneurship, the limitless potential and possibilities that one can have in this area. Entrepreneurs have this ability to create a vision and bring it to life. Essentially creating something from nothing.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

One of the hardest obstacles I faced when I started this journey was finding investment for projects I believed in and surrounding myself with successfully experienced entrepreneurs.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

The drive to continue when things are hard stems from a belief in yourself and what you’re trying to create. If you don’t believe in your mission enough to go through the pain, hardship, disappointments and failures than it was never meant to be.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things today are still a work in progress. Progress and overcoming obstacles is a daily functionality when you’re an entrepreneur. Things can sometimes be better one day then you may have a bad week. The key is to problem solve and continue moving along.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

An example of a funny mistake I made when I first started was not spending enough researching for the project I was pitching. When you show up to an investment meeting and don’t have all the answers it is quite embarrassing. But, you learn this through the experience.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe my company stands out because we provide the beverage industry with a healthy alternative for weight loss in a beverage form. Our product is different and helps consumers attain a healthy lifestyle by drinking a weight loss product infused with multivitamins and natural ingredients.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Do not overwork or do too much. Focus on achieving one step at a time, perfect it then move forward to the next task at hand.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m grateful for the people who believed in me and invested in me. In life they come in many forms. Mine were my mother, wife and business partner. Each one of them provided pivotal advice, mentorship and guidance.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The one thing I truly believe in when successful people help others and mentor those who are struggling in the same way you previously did. Our goal is to provide help to others who have a passion for entrepreneurship and to make good in this world.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The 5 things I wish someone told before starting a company is:

1. Create your goal and vision

2. Understand how to make it work

3. Understand why it CAN work

4. Study and understand what is NEEDED to make it work

5. Understanding your CONSUMER or TARGETED MARKET

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would begin a movement that helps people to get motivated to live a healthy lifestyle, mindset and breaking old destructive habits. A movement to get people to recognize their highest potential and what they are truly capable of.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!