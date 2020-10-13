Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Wildfires: Art as Activism

One woman's journey around a world rocked by climate change in search of purpose.

I am an Oregon wildfire evacuee. It’s September 13, 2020, and I have my car, the clothes on my back and my two dogs. I’m 200 miles from home, staying in an empty cabin on Whidbey Island in Washington State, a rental that was open that a friend of a friend graciously offered me so I could ride out the wildfires.

I watch events unfold on my phone. Flames and smoke engulf large swathes of California, Oregon, and Washington state. My sleepy town of Estacada, OR (population 3,700) makes national news on CNN and in the New York Times as the epicenter of one of the worst fires, the Riverside Fire. They report that Estacada has the worst air quality in the world due to the smoke. I watch fire maps as the fire inches closer and closer to my house. I see a video of a house close to mine going up in flames. Conflicting reports come through about the destruction of my own home. I see post after post about rural vigilantes with guns roaming around to protect houses from looters, and they’re shooting at innocents.

My home in Oregon is a rental and am not attached to most physical things. As an expat for years, I often had little more than a suitcase. I am not horribly worried about my house burning. I do have a yurt art studio 300 feet further into the woods, and am grief-stricken with the possible loss of hundreds of paintings, easels, and art supplies it’s taken me years to collect.

And of course we are all mourning the loss of the forest, and of the animals who live there. This is a mourning that is primal, a reaction that still searches for words.

On Whidbey, every day I go to a wildlife reserve at the beach called Ebey Landing and put my feet in salt water to stay grounded. At the cabin, I sit on a blow up mattress, and prepare to launch my next novel, Water. Twenty years ago, a book series downloaded into my psyche called The Elemental Journey Series–Earth, Air, Fire, Water, Ether. Water is set to come out in October. The series is about one woman’s search for purpose in a world falling apart due to climate change.

What I learn from this crisis — what is seared into my soul — is how important my creative work is. I realize how important it is for all artists to make sense of what’s happening around us, or bring beauty, or joy, or entertainment, whatever their artwork calls them to do. I get how important it is to do our artwork now, to step up. Creativity is an antidote to destruction. Art is activism.

We all know we’re going to see more crises like these. Scientists have been warning about “compound disasters” for years, the convergence of extreme events as a direct result of climate change. It’s happening now.

The wildfire crisis doubles me down on my purpose as a writer. I could put off publishing Water. But I refuse to. I sit in my car with my two dogs at an internet cafe, with a laptop on the steering wheel–managing the publication process. My novels are my activism, and Water needs to go out now. We’re facing wildfires, and the metaphor of water is needed more than ever.

I realize that I have already spent the past few years preparing by getting healthy, working out, eating organic, going vegan, doing yoga, meditating. I even quit all drinking and smoking. This crisis confirmed why — I’m handling the evacuation stress much better than I would have a few years ago. If I’m healthy, I can be of more use to others during a crisis like this. The wildfires confirm for me why I’m a coach, healer, writer, artist. I was put on this planet, in this place, to directly address the issues of climate change and finding purpose. My art is my activism. I’m fighting to help create the change.

I’m a book coach and creativity coach. I’ve noticed that many artists aren’t doing their work. If you’re an artist/writer/healer, and if you’re hiding because of global events or not doing your work, I call on you to step up now. There is no way around the continuation of such dramatic events, of pandemics, and forest fires, of flooding and earthquakes. What can you do? Step up. Your art is your activism. You are needed.

Caroline Allen, Book Coach, Award-Winning Novelist, Visual Artist at The Art of Storytelling

I began my writing career as an international journalist, working in newsrooms in Tokyo and London, and as a travel writer throughout Asia. I focused my reporting on the underprivileged, helping to give voice to the voiceless. I was living as an expat journalist for more than a decade when I heard a sudden call to give it up and find my purpose. The call was strong. I moved back to the States with no idea what this purpose was. It took me three years of soul searching to realize I was being called to find my own voice. That I myself was voiceless. I did a lot of personal healing, and started writing fiction, and rediscovered my visual artist side. Then I became a book coach. For the past 20 years, I've written three novels, and have been helping emerging writers around the world write fiction, memoir, and self-help books. carolineallen.com

