Wilbert Hamilton of Hamilton Wealth Advisors: “You’ll want to find out their long-term goal”

As part of our series about what one should look for when hiring a financial planner or adviser, I had the pleasure of interviewing Wilbert Hamilton.

Wilbert Hamilton is the founder of Hamilton Wealth Advisors, which is the only Black-owned investment advisory firm in the state of Alabama. As a financial advisor and investment advisor, he offers clients and institutions a wealth of knowledge and more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry. Wilbert is passionate about helping people understand how to create generational wealth and making an impact on people’s lives. Hamilton Wealth Advisors’ unique financial planning-led approach considers income, tax brackets, retirement goals and current assets to create a customized approach to help clients reach their financial goals. Hamilton Wealth Advisors also helps several historically Black colleges and universities with their retirement planning. Hamilton Wealth Advisors is committed to helping those in the Black community by helping to close the wealth gap.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit more. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My dream was to play in the NFL. During my rookie year, while trying to make a team, I got hurt and moved back home. My father, who was a football coach, bumped into a former player who sold insurance. He knew I was looking for a job and asked if I would be interested in the financial industry. We were introduced to each other, and the rest is history.

Can you share a story about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting in the industry? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

When I first started in the financial industry, I assumed people knew things that were common knowledge to me, like insurance policies. I learned quickly never to assume and the importance of going through the same process with everyone. I also learned to go above and beyond to educate my clients.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I host a podcast called “Closing the Gap.” My goal is to educate and spread the message about the importance of closing the wealth gap. Financial literacy in the Black community is so important. As the only Black owner of an investment advisory firm in the state of Alabama, I am working to redistribute trust within my own community. I want to reach as many people as I can. I have a goal of expanding to 10 cities in 10 years.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Is there a takeaway or lesson that others can learn from that?

Three years after starting my business is when I began to see success. It was also the year I was fully committed to it. Before that, I was still trying to work on my NFL dream, but injuries made that a challenge. I made a promise to myself during the third year to give everything I had to my investment advisory firm. It’s when God spoke to me to educate and spread the message about generational wealth. I learned to chase my goals even harder. No matter how good or bad things are going for you, if you find your gifts and the desire to move forward, everything else will take care of itself. If you can’t find your passion or your calling, then nothing will feel quite right. You won’t feel happy or fulfilled even if you have short-term successes. I firmly believe you wake up with a certain level of joy when you’re doing what you’re called to do.

What three pieces of advice would you give to your colleagues in the finance field to thrive and avoid burnout? Can you give a story or example?

Find your passion and act on it.

Never stop learning.

Find an area of the business and perfect it. Whether it’s life insurance, investments or some other part of the business, people will seek you out when you’re an expert in your area.

I had a colleague who had just started in the business, and he really wanted to be a certified financial planner. I told him he needed to be a successful financial advisor first. So that’s what he did, and now he’s an expert in life insurance and became the go-to person for that. When you excel in your area, you attract more business.

Ok. Thank you for all of that. Let’s now move to the core focus of our interview. As an “finance insider”, you know much more about the finance industry than most consumers. If your loved one wanted to hire a financial advisor (not you :-)), which 5 things would you advise them to find out about before committing? Can you give an example or story for each?

Find out how long they’ve been in the business; it’ll speak to their credibility. The more experience an advisor has, the more likely they’ll know what they’re doing. Experience will have allowed them to deal with different types of personalities and environments. Ask how many companies they’ve represented. This will show you how stable their business is. It will also show you what their intentions are. It’s OK to have moved around some, but you want to find someone who has stability. If they’ve bounced around, their decision-making could be based around them and not you. Find out why they got into the business. This will tell you what drives and motivates the advisor. If someone is just doing it for the money, that will impact their decision-making. Ask them what they love about the business. You want to make sure they’re really into what they’re doing. For me, my goal is to educate, inspire and create generational wealth. It brings me joy! You’ll want to find out their long-term goal. Knowing an advisor’s long-term goal helps you determine if they will be able to support you long-term. You don’t want to put all your eggs in their basket if they’re not committed to your future. You want to work with someone who doesn’t look at it as a job. This is your life, your money and your legacy. You want to make sure people are looking at it as the same level of care as you are.

I think most people think that financial advisors are for very wealthy people. This is likely not actually true. Can you explain who would most benefit from hiring a financial advisor and why? Can you give an example?

I, personally, think anyone who is generating income and wants to retire at some point in their life needs an advisor. Hiring a financial advisor gives you access to a wealth of knowledge and better results. Advisors have information the general public does not have. Financial advisors allow you to get to your destination of retirement quicker and safer. I also believe African Americans have the greatest lack of financial information and are among the most financially illiterate in the world. We’re making more mistakes than anybody because we don’t have the same access to the information. This is why I’m so passionate about working to close the wealth gap.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father. He is a coach in the community where I grew up as an athlete. He was always pouring into people and gave with the intention to make a positive impact. I’ve been able to take the life lessons I learned from my father and translate them into what I’m doing now. Taking this mindset with me has definitely made the greatest impact on my career and life. I also credit my mother for giving me the vision of believing I could be one of the greatest advisors. Clients have worked with me because they can see I’m passionate about what I’m doing and how I care about them.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My goal is to create the largest African American financial firm in America. I want to create a firm African Americans can call home. Our situations are different, and we don’t have access to resources. I want to change that and build out a firm that works with anybody and everybody.

