Wil Lewis: “Invest in our youth and give our youth exposure to things that are different than they are”

As the first-ever Chief Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer for Experian, Wil strives to build on the company’s commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity, institutionalize inclusive processes as a key to innovation, ensure every employee and key stakeholders feel connected to the organization, culture and that talent represents the communities in which Experian operate. Prior to this role, Wil was Diversity & Inclusion Executive and Head of Bank of America’s global disability LGBT+, and military strategies. Wil currently serves on the board of Disability:IN, the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide and Centers for New Horizons, a social service agency focused on child & elder care, foster and adoption needs on Chicago’s south side and the Chicago Minority Supplier Diversity Council.

I grew up in household with both parents in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago.

What was really cool about my childhood is that up until I was preteen, many of my aunts and uncles lived on the same block as us and so did my cousins. What was even more interesting is all the Lewis children went to the same elementary school, which is an experience that my kids haven’t had.

It was so cool. People just referred to us as “a Lewis.”

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Ken Blanchard books really resonated with me. Blanchard writes about situational leadership, so his series of writings that talk about how to adjust one’s leadership style based on where you are in your professional journey and based on exact situations that someone you’re coaching is facing is something I carry with me today. It’s often that I think about diversity because there’s not one answer that applies to an entire category of people. It’s different based on lived experience.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Maya Angelou: “Now that I know better, I do better.”

All of us have life lessons every day and it’s up to us to decide if we embrace those lessons and learn. We could let life lessons pass us by or we can choose to seize the moment and grow as an individual based on what we just learned. There’s no lesson too large or too small. All too often, you feel like it has be a ton of bricks that drop on you but can be interaction with a stranger. A stranger says, “I don’t understand what you mean,” and you take a moment to reflect and rephrase — that’s actually a lesson. The way you delivered it didn’t make sense. Often, people close to you don’t give you that subtle bit of coaching but that stranger gave you that life lesson. Those are opportunities for us.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is not just for people who work for you. All of us are leaders in our interactions every day. I define leadership as an act of giving or sharing knowledge with someone and being receptive to receiving knowledge. A leader both gives and receives knowledge every day.

Here’s a recent example from speaking with one of my colleagues about an approach for our Great Places to Work survey. Experian is proud for having earned a high rating and qualified as a Great Place to Work for the third year in a row. We were talking about how we should deliver the message to our teammates. I had a clear vision in mind, but my colleague said, “But wait, is that what matters to the employee? Let’s deliver it in way that matters to our teammates and talk about the aspects that resonate with them.” That feedback sparked a better approach that had higher value for our Experian teammates.

When we think about leadership, it really goes back to, are we delivering a message whether it’s coaching or how to drive impact, in a way that matters to the person?

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

When I’ve had a really rough or long day, I’ll take time to walk my dog. Even if he doesn’t need to be walked at the moment, he’s always excited to walk, excited to be around me, and I’m excited to be around him. There are times when my work day doesn’t allow me to pull away from the computer, but I’ll try to figure out how I can take a phone call while a walk. I need that change of scenery and that deep breath. Ideally, it’s time where it can just be my dog and me walking without having to engage. It gives me time to decompress, clear my mind and get ready to tackle the next big item of the day.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

What’s really critical about race in the U.S. and also the discussion about it, is that it’s not new to many. What’s different today is that race is being talked about in the mainstream but we shouldn’t forget there have been American citizens — Americans — for generations who have been dealing with race in their everyday lives, whether it’s themselves or people they live with and their interactions.

What’s key for now is to seize the moment and engage in dialogue in how each one of us, no matter our heritage and background, can impact the subject of race and what we can do about it. One of things I have done at work and in my own community, which is a diverse community, is have discussions about the experiences we once swept under the rug and did not talk about. We should’ve been doing that all along but we haven’t. It can make people twist a little in their seat. It can make them uncomfortable. But it’s time we start engaging and have dialogue about lived experience and those of others. We should allow ourselves to be selective in how we can change and grow, and we should be part of solutions to make our communities better.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

Long before I was in a role dedicated to D&I, I integrated support of diverse talent into my work even when it wasn’t an expectation. In a previous role, I led a large talent acquisition team and our primary goal was to fill job openings in the shortest time possible. I noticed an opportunity to directly impact the diversity of the talent being brought into the company and decided to add diversity as a goal for every recruiter and recruiting manager on my team. The team rose to the challenge and within 6 months we increased diverse hiring by about 20%. I’m really proud of the impact we made and it underscores that a significant impact can be made when we all focus on it.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

As we run companies, what we need to realize is our companies face a marketplace that, by nature, is diverse. We interact with people from different companies, generations, socioeconomics, veteran status and disabilities. We all come into our organizations and interact with customers we face with different viewpoints and backgrounds. By having a diverse executive team, it helps bring products to bear and serve consumers that reflect their backgrounds and various walks-of-life. This ultimately makes us better as an organization.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

We must continue to strive for equal representation inside of organizations. As many organizations have done, we’ve established growth targets within Experian.

We must become comfortable with speaking truth to power and being able to take action on those items. For example, I have an open line to the CEO of Experian North America and leadership to call and provide direct, candid feedback. There’s also expectation that action will be taken on this feedback.

If you consider yourself a member of a diverse community, we have to seek mentors both within the diverse community and from the majority to aid and support growth and development.

We have to assume positive intent. If someone makes a mistake or says something offensive, let’s not first believe they were being intentional and malicious. Let’s start off with educating and say, “That offended me. Let me tell you why.” Recently, we held an event within Experian, “Real Talk,” and there were a group of straight cisgendered white men and we spoke candidly about their experiences and also their role with DEI. This event had a higher level of employee engagement than any recent event.

Invest in our youth and give our youth exposure to things that are different than they are. Ensure they know it’s not only ok, but expected, that all of us with differences should have equal access and equal opportunity in society. Children are generally our future. I have personally taken action here, not only with the young people in my family but through my work in the community, namely my efforts with Centers for New Horizons, a nonprofit organization that assists children, youth, and families in becoming self-reliant, improving the quality of their lives, and participating in rebuilding their community.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I’m optimistic about the focus that society has placed on diversity right now. I’m probably more hopeful now than I’ve been in a really long time because the topic is mainstream and not only discussed by a critical few or in diverse communities. Allies are talking in ways that will make a meaningful impact. There’s an openness and receptiveness to speak truth to power, which means they’ll tell the people who have the power what we need to move the bar forward. Those people in power are more willing to do what we need to do to move forward to become more diverse in all aspects.

