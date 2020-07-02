Why Your Story and Voice Matters!

Last week’s Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international radio/podcast guest, Carol Starr Taylor, was certainly worth the wait to showcase and to interview!



Carol had very graciously approached me well over a year ago, with the generous request that I write the foreword for her (then) most recent compilation book, FU$K FEAR. It was an unexpected surprise – – one which humbled me deeply, particularly with Carol being attuned to my purpose, which is to…”Uplift You To Fear Less And To Live More.” Carol’s generous request and gifted offering; coupled with who I am and what I believe in was universal and synergistic alignment from day one.



As a fellow author, female business owner, and servant leader myself – – there was much commonality and mutual respect between Carol and I. From the immediate get-go…I was inspired with both Carol’s human and entrepreneurial spirit! It is an achievement in and of itself to be a published author, however, to be a Publisher, Founder and Owner of your own global Publishing Company is nothing short of spectacular! As a Publisher, Carol unleashes the inner-author of those who want to transcend their unshared story – – one which they feel compelled to share with the rest of the world. In Carol’s publishing business, this is inclusive of all book genres. All inspired authors are genuinely welcomed and are warmly embraced by Carol!



Carol is strategically brilliant with navigating the process of how to get other’s voices heard! She is a one-stop shop minus the cookie-cutter approach. Each author is treated with the same standard of uniqueness, and quality dose of TLC as Carol acknowledges that each individual author is their own unique person and should therefore be taken care of accordingly. Carol possesses an intrinsic gift; also recognized as an innate ability, in which to see a greater vision for her clients…one that they themselves may not fully be able to comprehend or completely envision. This is extremely comforting and reassuring for anyone who is an aspiring author. Any first-time experience, especially one as profound as having one’s own book published, should definitively entrust that it will be a positive, everlasting milestone. One that is not mired in debacles, strife, or miscommunication. Unfortunately, there are many authors whose publishing experience has been less than favourable. Carol’s clientele roster consists of many repeat, and satisfied clients. They are also Carol’s greatest source of referral. This of course…is the most credible endorsement/testimonial one can receive when establishing credibility, and legitimacy for any said business owner’s actual business. Truth!



What I have primarily taken note of and have consistently observed of Carol, is her unwavering commitment to empower others to empower themselves. This is what leaders do. Leaders always have a win-win scenario type mindset and effective approach toward their overall dealings with and for the collective. Carol being as enthusiastic and conscientious as she is, never allows an opportunity to escape her nor does she idly allow an opportunity to fall off the radar, which could be of equal value for her clients, peers, or colleagues. I personally and professionally consider myself extremely fortunate to have a Carol Star Taylor in my wheelhouse of trusted and reputable collaborators. What you see is what you get when interfacing with Carol on any level or with any aspect of business dealings. There is no coincidence to the word Starr being a part of Carol’s namesake.



Carol…I wish to thank you for the gift of your time with myself, the loyal radio listeners and the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald podcast subscribers! It is always a treat for me when we mutually have the luxury of time and the personal privilege to converse with one another our friend! Thank you for always showing up and thank you for always rising! I appreciate you!

On behalf of both Carol and myself, we wish to thank you the #ThriveGlobal Reader for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We also wish to mutually express our wholehearted gratitude to you as well for clicking on the enclosed podcast link of our amazing interview together! For anyone wishing to further connect with either or with both Carol and myself outside of this brilliant #ThriveGlobal Forum, please know that it would be our honour and our pleasure to hear from you! Carol and I are genuine connectors and are committed to the success of others. In whichever ways or in whatever capacity you deem either or both of us to be a suitable fit for potentially assisting you with your own endeavours and passions…we would be only too happy to further serve you! Thank you!

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!



Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

WHO IS CAROL STARR TAYLOR?!

Carol Starr Taylor is a publisher with Star House Publishing– a global company, International Bestselling Author and Inspirational Speaker. She is the founder of the Sistarhood – The SiSTARhood, a growing Global community of thriving, heart-centered women to inspire and connect with other women without exclusion.

Carol is a two time recipient of the Brilliant Minded Women Award and recognized as one of the “Top 100 Women in Canada.”



