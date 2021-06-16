Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Your Mindset Matters

Many of you know my word for the year is love, I think sharing knowledge is a wee bit of love. Here’s this weeks love note. xo

I don’t know about you, but I am not a fan of change. When people ask me, “What’s new and exciting?” I cringe. If I can say, “Nothing”, that makes me the happiest.

I love routine and ritual until the cows come home. Maybe a tad dull and boring, but I’m ok with that.

The problem is that when something changes or a challenge surfaces when you have my view of change one might tend toward a fixed mindset, which means you might try to avoid the challenge and not tackle it in a way that promotes growth and opportunity. This mindset doesn’t serve us in the long run. It adds to stress and can make us feel stuck and even helpless.

If we want to have less stress and boost our resilience, we need to be aware of our mindset and develop a growth mindset instead.

In this week’s Love at Lunch, we talked about the five components of a growth mindset. You can see on the image the vast difference in how one can approach an obstacle.

Here’s a video from this week’s Love at Lunch that explains the concept.

If you want to dive into this topic. Here’s a book about the science of success and how mindset impacts that https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/40745.Mindset

If life is throwing you a curve ball the 5 components of a growth mindset will help you navigate it with greater ease, I promise.

Be gentle with yourself and trust that you do have what it takes to navigate this.

And if you could use some support to navigate something, reach out and set up a complimentary call here: https://10to8.com/book/leonadevinne/

Lots of love to you all!!

Leona

If you’re free Monday’s at noon MST join Love at Lunch, live at thejoyspot on Facebook and Instagram :).

    Leona deVinne, Coach, Consultant, Author at leonadevinne.com, deVille Partners

    Leona deVinne is the founder of deVille Partners, leonadevinne.com and joysocks.ca. She’s a certified leadership coach, experienced facilitator, a resilience and EQ expert, and a custom program designer. She's worked with thousands of people, strategically developing their people to create thriving workplaces that result in increased innovation, engagement, productivity and fun places to work.

    In her career, she's noticed that the closer people come to live in line with their values, bolster their resilience and honour who they are at their core, the more joy they experience. They truly begin to thrive. The more joy, the greater health and vitality. For everyone, their journey to joy looks different, but the results are the same; intentional life-giving goodness that blows their hair back with delight. If you ache for more joy here's your chance to create more. Check out her latest book, Finding Your Joy Spot, helping you discover joy in unexpected places. https://www.amazon.com/s?k=leona+devinne&rh=n%3A158280011&ref=nb_sb_noss

    More info about Joy Socks-a non-profit that gives away goofy, gift-wrapped socks to people in charities, shelters and hospitals that could use a smile. For each book sold a pair of Joy Socks is donated to adolescents in mental health wards in local hospitals.

     

     

    We’ve worked with thousands of people, strategically developing their people to create thriving workplaces that result in increased innovation, engagement, productivity and fun places to work.

     

    We partner with our clients to understand their needs and address them effectively. We help you create a thriving organization.

