Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Your LinkedIn Profile Should Not Be a Copy and Paste of Your Resume

Use your LinkedIn profile to create a searchable online representation of yourself.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Several years ago (five to be exact), I wrote about why your LinkedIn profile is more compelling than your resume.  Word traveled fast. The reality is that your LinkedIn profile gets you seen where your resume doesn’t: when you aren’t job searching.

On a daily basis, I speak with executives and C-suite leaders who are seeking both an overhaul to their resume and a first-time creation of their LinkedIn profile. They are confounded by the belief that your LinkedIn profile is no longer your online resume. Instead, it’s a living, breathing bookmark. With over 700 million current users on LinkedIn, your profile is forever etched in a digital footprint. It is the first place people see when they type in your name on a Google search. Thus, because of its high visibility, your LinkedIn profile can do more for you than you realize. When you aren’t job searching, recruiters, hiring managers, and company executives will still find you — bringing you more bang for your buck in terms of value proposition.

In stark contrast, your resume only becomes visible to those hand-selected few. The ability for self-plagiarism is constantly on the rise and widespread panic can erupt should an industry professional “copy” your prolific summary into his/her resume summary. Imagine the fury of applying to the same job only to realize that your creativity has now become someone else’s masterpiece. We can’t trademark our LinkedIn profiles, but we can take measurable precautions such as telling our career story and leaving out the redundant, overused adjectives.

Match Up Your Job Dates/Titles

Ensure that your job dates match and your actual jobs match between your resume and LinkedIn. Mix up the details within the jobs. On LinkedIn, focus on shorter descriptions that are keyword-based. Don’t provide all of your accomplishments – save some for the resume. Avoid listing sales numbers, financial numbers, and other potentially proprietary information on your LinkedIn profile. Remember, if you signed a confidentiality agreement or NDA, you can be on the hook if you release proprietary information or trade secrets.

Create a Robust Headline

Your LinkedIn headline is the gateway to your profile similar to the title of a novel. Besides including your current job title and company, be sure to list career focus (ex: manager, leader, executive) and selected three areas of expertise. Here is an easy formula I like to use for LinkedIn headlines: Job Title/Target Role | Industry | Areas of Expertise or Value Add-Skills.

This formula ensures that you are using powerful keywords for better search capabilities. Think to yourself: what would a potential recruiter or hiring manager look for when hiring someone at my level or in my industry? The LinkedIn search bar are similar to Google’s SEO. Do not waste valuable real estate on fluffy words.

Personalize Your LinkedIn Summary

Craft a first-person summary if possible on your LinkedIn profile to show a humanistic tone. The idea is that you are conversing person-to-person on LinkedIn and it should not read like a bio on a website because you are creating a network. Your LinkedIn profile is definitely more relaxed and informal, whereas your resume is formal and minimizes the use of articles (a, an, the, etc.) as well as precludes the use of pronouns (I, me, my, they, etc.)

Use a LinkedIn Cover Photo

Add flair to your LinkedIn profile with a background photo that encompasses your personality.  It can consist of a city skyline, a nature photo, a hobby, a travel destination, or a personalized banner (hint: use Canva) to showcase your personal brand.

Use Bullet Points Effectively

Add bullet points to your LinkedIn profile to jazz it up. Bullet points are great as they can break up the monotony of long pieces of text, but also create sections within your profile for easy readability and digestibility.

Here are some of my favorites: ♦ ►◘ ✔ ✰ ✉ ☎ ✰ ★ ➣ ➤ ➩●✍ ✉

These are just some ways to get you thinking differently about your LinkedIn profile. Also, consider building an effective network that will help draw in more visibility for you and expand your reach. Remember, your LinkedIn profile can increase your professional reputation among millions of yours.

    Wendi Weiner, Personal Branding & Career Expert

    Wendi Weiner is an attorney and award-winning writer who has been featured in over 75 major media outlets (including CNN, HuffPost, Money, Fast Company, Entrepreneur, and Business Insider) as a top authority in personal branding, social storytelling, career strategy, and the job search process. As a solopreneur and owner of The Writing Guru, her trademarked namesake company, Wendi holds 6 certifications in resume writing, personal branding, career coaching, and a pioneer certification in LinkedIn training and usage. She is the country’s only Nationally Certified Resume Writer (NCRW) who is a licensed attorney, and she holds a pioneer certification in LinkedIn training and usage.

     

    Wendi has been credited with more than 10 honors and awards for her ability to create powerful career and personal brands for attorneys, top executives, and C-suite leaders for their job search, LinkedIn presence, and digital footprint. She additionally provides high-impact content writing for corporations and major publications, and speaks on the global level about personal branding, resume writing, business professionalism, reputation management, and social networking.

     

    Wendi's own career background includes serving as a college writing professor for 7 years while simultaneously practicing law for almost 12 years, both in big law and in-house for a Fortune 200 company. Wendi is an active member of the Florida Bar since 2004, and she holds a J.D. from Stetson University College of Law and an undergraduate degree in English from Florida State University.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    20 Ways to Power Your LinkedIn Profile for a Job Search

    by Wendi Weiner
    Community//

    The things career advisors don’t teach you.

    by Jon Michail
    Community//

    Job Search While Social Distancing

    by Erin Kennedy

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.