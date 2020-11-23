Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Your Door To More is Currently Closed

And how to open it for good.

Growth in any area of your life is simple to obtain 

– Know the vision 

– Know the obstacles 

– Create a plan 

– Take the steps 

– Repeat on the daily.

So why, after achieving a certain level of success, do so many people have a hard time continuing to do it?

What makes some succeed and others fail at doing these simple steps consistently?

In my experience it’s what’s going on in your head and your heart.

What thoughts are preventing you from taking the action?

What feelings are coming up as you take the steps?

Understanding these two questions is fundamental in making your journey to your goals AND ENJOYING THEM WHEN YOU GET THERE!

After all, getting there really is only half of what you want… 

The MAIN thing, is how you believe achieving that goal will make you feel.

Getting what you want and feeling exhausted, stressed and anxious is never on anybody’s list of life goals yet that’s the reality that so many people experience because they’ve focused on the external success and haven’t focused on the core of what they really want.   

So there you sit with your successful business unable to get any further because being where you’re at didn’t bring you the joy or fulfilment you were looking for. 

Although on a conscious level you want MORE, on a subconscious level your clever mind is protecting you from further disappointment by creating all manner of perceived limitations designed to stop you in your tracks.  From frustration to a loss of momentum or physical illness, you have an amazing and powerful mind doing exactly what it’s designed to do which is to keep you safe at all costs.

Having worked not only on myself, but with countless clients who have experienced exactly these issues, once these limitations have been uncovered and dissolved, and our efforts are refocused on healing the root cause, the path forward is incredibly clear.

Working from the inside out will bring you greater success

The irony of course, is that the solution is upside-down and inside-out to the current paradigm of thinking.

You were taught that fame and success would bring you fulfilment and joy and because you’ve always been a grade A student you did everything right so here you are with a “great life” that you’re unexpectedly dissatisfied with.

Growing your business and personal wealth is your birthright as is living in absolute abundance, but when we’re missing those feelings of safety, happiness and fulfilment, the door to the More that you envision remains stubbornly closed.

So ask yourself, what’s the goal beneath your goal?  

You’re the kind of womxn who always achieves what you put your focus to so you just need to put your focus on the right thing – a small course correction can have a massive impact.

When you work on the core of what you really want your current goals of More Income, More Impact, and More Influence will drop with unbelievable speed and ease.

Janet Mohapi-Banks, Breakthrough Coach at Janet Mohapi-Banks Coaching

Janet Mohapi-Banks is an International Best Selling Author, Speaker and Breakthrough Coach for high-achieving entrepreneurs.  Mixing Mindset, Metaphysics and Energy Work, Janet helps her clients to break through their glass ceilings to reach their next level of success and fulfillment. This enables them to reach their fullest potential which generally manifests as more money, better relationships with themselves and others and a happier, more fulfilled life.

Before becoming a coach Janet was an award-winning luxury cake designer at the top of her field but she overworked so badly that she almost died after developing a life-threatening digestive disorder. 

After 5 years of being ill, and having prepared her will and arranged her affairs, Janet was thankfully fixed by a chiropractor so with this second chance of life it is her mission to help others awaken to the power they have to reach the levels of success they dream of without the stress, struggle and near-death experience.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

