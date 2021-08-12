Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Your Business Should Have a Mission Statement

Are you in charge of a business? In Rob Ebel's new blog post, he lists the reasons as to why a mission statement is a vital part of a business.

Rob Ebel Mission Statement Header

The mission statement seems like it does not matter in any form or fashion. If one were to think about the mission statement of a firm it would seem like it is merely a few words on a website or on a wall somewhere. But the truth is that this would be further from the truth.

A mission statement is essential for every business or start-up. It defines the business and explains what aims and missions a business seeks in future and upcoming years. Future goals, dreams to accomplish, and aims are signified precisely through a company’s mission statement.

As one can see, it guides the company and helps it go where it must go in the world. It lets individuals within the company understand how they should target growth for the future.

Here are reasons why a mission statement is necessary for a business.

Target Audience
A mission statement is mandatory for a business as it explains the consumers and the target audience for a specific business. As every business has different target audiences, a mission statement signifies how a target audience of a manufacturer is different from that of a buyer. It helps one to clearly understand their role in the market.

Values of a Business
Different businesses have different and diverse values. A mission statement defines the importance of a business. For example, the values of a charitable organization are entirely different from that of an entrepreneur’s setup. Hence, a mission statement will explain what values a business is based upon.

Products and Services
What a business deals in is briefly explained through a business statement. The products it aims to market and the services it offers are delivered and presented to the customer through the mission statement. The mission statement of a coffee shop owner is different from that of a school, and this is because they have different roles in society, and the services they provide also differ.

Scope of the Business
The scope of business and how it aims to flourish is explained through a balanced mission statement. Although companies seek to write in a mission statement, the information must be precise yet complete and deliver the message correctly to the consumer.

Future goals and upcoming projects can also be translated to the audience through a mission statement.

    Rob Ebel, Leasing Manager at Feil Org North Riverside Park Mall

    Rob Ebel is a Chicago-based mall leasing manager with years of experience under his belt. His experience has allowed him to produce consistent results in his projects. Ebel's specialty is turning c-level shopping centers and malls into destinations that people will want to flock to. Ebel does this by attracting large name retailers such as Starbucks and Foot Action, and having them engage in long-term leases. In his position, Rob is also responsible for tending to the tenants' feedback in a timely manner and providing solutions. Ebel has proved time and time again that he has a true knack for the role. Rob even increased the GLA of North Riverside Park Mall from 65% to 95%, which is a very impressive increase! To read more about Rob Ebel, go to robebelchicago.net.

