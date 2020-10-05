Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Your Accomplishments Mean Absolutely NOTHING To Other People…

Dre Baldwin

I scrolled through Instagram on a Wednesday morning and noticed that several posts — some of them ads, some regular feed posts — all had something in common: there was a person telling me about the great stuff THEY had done, as if to entice me to take some action. 

This can work in some cases. But unless you’re Oprah Winfrey or The Rock (even for them too, actually), people aren’t moved by hearing you talk about yourself, no matter how great you are. They may be impressed — but being impressed doesn’t move people to take action

The better way is to talk to people about what they stand to get by listening to / following / buying from you. 

The point: Stop talking about yourself, unless it’s leading to something about your audience (which can be anywhere from 1 to an infinite number of people). No one cares about YOU

What this means for you: speaking to peoples #1 concern — themselves — works best. Wouldn’t YOU stick around longer to hear a story about yourself than for a story about anyone else? 

Next step: get ready for the reopening of my

People Skills Course, where you’ll learn to communicate, network with and lead people — which means you’ll have the ability to get 20X more accomplished through other people than you could ever do on your own. 

Sign up here free: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/People 

WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

