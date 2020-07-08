“Why you should work together.” With Tyler Gallagher and Pam Wolf

My advice is to work together. Collaboration and interaction among like-minded professionals can be the key to finding new and interesting ways to go about doing business. It sparks new ways of thinking and allows for sharing of ideas.

Pam Wolf is a serial entrepreneur and retail real estate expert with a keen interest in the beauty and wellness industry. Seeing how this move allowed them to run their own business, but avoid the hassles of dealing with operational matters such as real estate, maintenance and office staffing, Pam saw an opportunity to use her retail real estate and entrepreneurial skills to take the already existing business model to a whole new level with The Parlor NYC. In 2001, Pam founded the NY Kids Club, a children’s private enrichment and preschool with almost 20 US locations and 110 in China. As CEO, she disrupted the children’s education market by combining enrichment classes, preschool, camps and events in one convenient location predominantly in ground floor class A real estate. Pam sold the NY Kids Club in 2016 to a prominent private equity firm and now chairs the board. She leads all real estate acquisitions, with over 50 lease negotiations to her credit. Beyond NY Kids Club, Pam founded a prestigious pharmaceutical recruitment agency, representing top firms and clients. Prior to the agency, she founded and operated two antique and collectible fairs in Soho and on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Pam’s “pay it forward” approach to life can been seen in her ongoing personal and professional mentorship programs. She resides in Manhattan with her husband and four children.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Pam! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Asa serial entrepreneur and real estate disruptor, I have had a track record of successful New York Based businesses which have been directly inspired by my life and my children. I had a recruitment firm and left work in 1991 to have my first daughter, Jessica. I had my second child, Jared, 15 months later and two more children after that. I never got around to going back to work — at least not for anyone else.

While I enjoyed being a parent, my entrepreneurial passion was alive and well. I found myself looking for a new outlet for expression that would allow me to keep my children close. In 2001, I came up with the idea for the New York Kids Club, an enrichment center with a preschool and a variety of classes under one roof. Over the next 15 years, the business thrived and changed parents’ and children’s lives. After I sold the company, I was looking for something new.

Again, it was my personal life that was the impetus for The Parlor NYC, the luxury full-service collaborative space for a curated membership of beauty and wellness experts. I was constantly scheduling, carving out time for, and rushing to and from beauty and wellness appointments. My favorite hair stylist, manicurist, acupuncturist, and nutritionist were all located in different neighborhoods around the city. I knew that having one destination for all of my wellness needs would maximize my time and productivity, and thus came The Parlor NYC.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

When I started in business, it was not about working together to achieve a goal but getting the upper hand. The world of business has changed and the mission is now to build a community where everyone wins. That is happening with The Parlor NYC. The ‘members’ are taking a leap of faith and the result is that we share the best practices. It is less about complication and more about amplification and sharing.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There have been many mistakes along the way, but I learned a long time ago that you have to find humor in even the most challenging of circumstances. When I get the call that a pipe has burst in the dead of winter, flooding a location in the middle of the night, I’ve trained myself to first think, “Alright, should we add indoor ice skating?”

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes The Parlor NYC stand out is that re-imagines the workspace for industry leaders and entrepreneurs, building an artfully designed, singular club to encourage the sharing of talent, service, knowledge and ideas. From a business perspective, The Parlor NYC offers the unique opportunity for emerging entrepreneurs to have a business of their own Manhattan. I wanted to change the traditional beauty and wellness service model by creating an artfully designed luxury space that is perfect for service professionals seeking to grow their businesses. I recognized a boom in the wellness economy and the slowing of traditional retail, which confirmed my thought that The Parlor NYC would be an attractive tenant to landlords worried about the ‘Amazon effect. The Parlor NYC is where wellness entrepreneurs will work for themselves but not by themselves. It allows them to create a community that stimulates cross-sales for maximum profit per square foot, a collaborative space for the wellness and beauty communities to commune and thrive.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The Parlor NYC, which will open first quarter 2020, promises to help entrepreneurs by taking away the problems that arise when opening a brick and mortar business in New York City. The practitioners, which we call ‘members,’ will have the chance to open and operate their own business without worrying about all the administrative and operational issues that most independent owners face. They will have access to shared concierge services, shared cleaning services, shared relaxation rooms, and shared publicity opportunities. The Parlor NYC will offer a flexible workspace concept that supports beauty and wellness experts and their clients and offers professionally appointed rental suites, as opposed to dedicated storefronts.

What advice would you give to other female leaders to help their team to thrive?

My advice is to work together. Collaboration and interaction among like-minded professionals can be the key to finding new and interesting ways to go about doing business. It sparks new ways of thinking and allows for sharing of ideas.

What advice would you give to other female leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

You don’t have to go it alone; you have a team you can work with to maximize your success. There is a team of ‘members’ at The Parlor NYC, leading stylists, aestheticians, doctors and health and wellness professionals and each has a different skill, something unique to bring to the business. By working together with my team, it will maximize the overall success of the business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I started NY Kids Club, I didn’t know what classes to offer and after I opened, I realized that I didn’t understand curriculum. A friend, who specialized in gymnastic programing jumped in and worked 10 hours a week for an entire year to help me get things on track. He helped write the curriculum and had a “pay it forward” mentality/ He didn’t ask for any compensation from me despite me bringing it up multiple times. Since that day, I too have taken a “pay it forward” approach and spend 20 hours a month mentoring others.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Over the years I have worked to change people’s lives and mentoring has always been an integral part of my mission. It is a gift that benefits both parties and has always been a passion of mine. Success has allowed me to help others reach their potential, whether it be the children at New York Kids Club or the entrepreneurs at The Parlor NYC. Creating the perfect environment to help others thrive is my way of bringing goodness into lives, which hopefully spills over to the world.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Focus on achieving work-life flow, rather than balance. I’ve learned through the years that you’ll be much happier and much more effective.

2. Pay attention to the small things, the rest will fall into place.

3. Don’t compare yourself to others, being different is cool.

4. Children are like chips, you can’t eat just one. I have four children who have changed my life in so many ways.

5. When you think you’re done, think again. I have had numerous careers, each has been fulfilling and I’m proud of my accomplishments in business and in life. But there is always something new on the horizon.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I’m trying to inspire, with The Parlor NYC and in life, is the movement of collaboration and the sharing of ideas.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The biggest challenge is remembering that health, happiness, and charity must begin at home. It is easy to put everyone and everything first — side-lining your own personal well-being along the way. You have to take care of yourself before you can be good for anyone else. That’s not selfish — it’s smart.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’m a huge fan of Katie Couric — I’ve followed her through her ups and downs both in her career and her personal life. I’m inspired by her ability to navigate the hard times, her total devotion to her children and the facts that she’s such a strong woman.

