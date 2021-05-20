Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why You Should Try Meditation

Meditation is an exercise. You lift weights to build muscle, you do cardio to strengthen your heart, and you meditate to strengthen your mind.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When someone says “you should try meditation” most people immediately think “that’s not for me.”

It’s understandable; there are many misconceptions about meditation and what it actually is. Meditation is not just for monks in candlelit caves or zen masters in sweat lodges. 

The truth is, most of the people practicing meditation around the world are just like you.

Meditation is an exercise. You lift weights to build muscle, you do cardio to strengthen your heart, and you meditate to strengthen your mind. 

Mental muscles are different from our biceps, triceps, and pectorals, but they are just as important. They are muscles that we use every single day for almost every single task.

These muscles of the mind are the basis for everything we experience in our entire lives. We’re talking about concentration, focus, memory, clarity, equanimity, compassion, and more. 

The best things about meditation are it’s free, you can do it anywhere, and it’s scientifically proven to work. 

Built to Wander

Our brains are built to wander. With the amount of stimulation available at our fingertips these days, our focus and concentration have perhaps never been worse. 

Meditation tackles this problem head-on, training the mind to step back and observe things like thoughts and worries instead of becoming absorbed by them. 

This is just one small part of the benefits that a regular meditation practice can have.

According to the Columbia University Medical Center, these are some of the proven benefits of meditating:

  • Reduced stress, anxiety, and depression.
  • Increased focus and concentration.
  • Improved memory and attention span.
  • A stronger immune system and greater physical/psychological resilience.
  • Better sleep. 

One of the most fascinating findings is that meditators’ brains look different from non-meditators’, showing that the practice actually physically changes our brains.

Practice Makes Perfect

Like anything worth doing, meditation requires some commitment and practice. It can feel uncomfortable (and downright silly) at first. 

But every time you commit and sit down to practice, you exercise those mental muscles. 

Over time, these muscles develop and get stronger. Although mental gains might be a bit harder to see than our biceps and triceps, you will begin to notice positive changes if you stick with it.

You may find yourself more in control of your emotions. A little kinder to yourself and others. Less stressed, more focused, and better prepared for whatever life throws at you. 

There’s no set number of hours or minutes that you have to reach in order to see these changes. It’s simply finding the technique and time that works for you, whether it’s 20 minutes with a guided session or 2 minutes just following your own breath. 

Find what works for you and commit to it. Your brain will thank you. 

Finally, we have a variety of free meditations available to our readers, try one below:

Mindfulness Meditation 

Focused Awareness Meditation

Loving-Kindness Meditation 

Mental Muscles Meditation 

    Danny Trifone, Director of Content at Blue Door Media

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Building Up the Muscles of Meditation

    by Danny Trifone
    Courtesy of Yusuke Nishizawa / Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    Do You Hate Meditating? So Do These People, But They Do It Anyway

    by Bonnie Horgos
    Work Smarter//

    Neuroscience Says These 5 Things Will Boost Your Attention Span

    by Eric Barker
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.