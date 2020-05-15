Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why You Should Stretch in the Morning | Adam Gant

As many people up and get ready for the day, the first thing they usually do is stretch. Even though it is only for a second or two, stretching helps their bodies adjust after waking up.

However, not everyone does stretch in the morning. Stretching upon waking up offers a variety of benefits that last throughout the day. Here are a few reasons why people should stretch in the morning.

Improves Blood Circulation

While it feels great to get a good night’s sleep, laying down for eight hours can hinder blood circulation. In fact, it may be the reason why musculature can feel so stiff in the morning. With sleep, the heart rate as well as blood pressure significantly slows down. By stretching in the morning, you can basically jumpstart your blood circulation, which in turn, boosts energy.

Reduces the Risk of Pain

Another benefit of morning stretching is pain reduction in the muscles and joints. It’s true that pain can happen anytime during the day, but people often experience it in the morning. It’s seen quite often in people who are over 65 or who suffer from certain medical conditions, like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and degenerative disc and joint diseases. Stretching helps to keep the body limber, thereby reducing the possibility for tense muscles or stiff joints.

Improves Overall Posture

Another benefit of morning stretches is how it can significantly improve a person’s posture. With desk jobs, it is not uncommon to see people sitting hunched over a computer for long periods of time. This often results in poor posture, which then turns into chronic back pain, chest and shoulder discomfort.

Incorporating stretching into your morning routine elongates muscles and keeps them flexible. It also helps to do a bit of stretching while sitting down throughout the day as well. Stretching can actually deactivate the parasympathetic nervous system, which is activated with high stress levels.

The right type of stretching can help minimize the circuits that kick into overdrive and help maintain not only better posture but also reduce feelings of stress.

Stretching is more than something to do after a long run. In fact, learning how to stretch the right way each morning not only gives us a few extra moments to stay in bed, but it will also help you start the day off on the right foot.

Originally published on AdamGant.net.

Adam Gant, Real Estate Advisor at REAfe Advisory

Adam Gant, based in Victoria, British Columbia, is an entrepreneurial enthusiast with a keen interest in housing finance and home ownership. Since the days of his youth, Adam has been fascinated by the world of real estate, which has guided him to pursue the industry in regards to his career; because of this early interest, Adam Gant has been keen on participating in nearly all areas of the field, and he has achieved success in doing so. Throughout his extensive career, Adam Gant has worked in all classes of real estate, from residential, retail, office, industrial, hospitality, land development and senior care. In addition, he has experience with both privately held real estate funds as well as public real estate investment vehicles, which round out his already broad range of real estate investment skills.

When Adam Gant isn't busy with work, he leads an active and philanthropic lifestyle. From climbing mountains and running long races to supporting local charities, Adam Gant strives to fill his life with things that are rewarding. Though intense physical activities can be challenging, Adam appreciates the difficulties that accompany such tasks as they tend to make the end result that much more beautiful and beneficial.

Be sure to follow Adam Gant on Twitter @AdamGant to read more about him as well as his interests.

