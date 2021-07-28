Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why You Should Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

How are you? This is a personal newsletter in the hopes that this will inspire you to apply this to your own life. This past weekend, I moved our family across the country (more coming on that later on). Sitting alone (my hubby will follow shortly) in our temporary apartment, out of my comfort zone, […]

How are you? This is a personal newsletter in the hopes that this will inspire you to apply this to your own life.

This past weekend, I moved our family across the country (more coming on that later on). Sitting alone (my hubby will follow shortly) in our temporary apartment, out of my comfort zone, with 2 small children who are completely reliant on me, I was overcome with emotions. Emotions of overwhelm and anxiety that I thought I had worked through. Feelings I hadn’t felt in years.

Parenting is one of the hardest and the most rewarding thing I have ever done. I am sure you can relate if you’re a parent. For someone like me who needs a lot of down time, it truly wore me down being a sole caregiver to two children whose needs were somehow amplified. Understandably so, I am their go to person especially given that they were out of their comfort zone as well.

It was so conflicting deciding whose needs to meet. Mine or theirs. It was a constant reminder to breathe through the discomfort and to be kind to myself. I had to do multiple re-do ( this is the term we use in our family when we make poor choices with words or emotions) with my kids as I kept losing patience.

It took a lot of conscious effort to not go into the shame cycle of being hard on myself for being a ‘shitty’ parent. Finally, after a day of going through this, I spent some time with myself and did a re-do with myself and stopped the emotional cycle. I invite you to listen to my latest podcast episode Ep 72 Motherhood Uncensored where I talk about the rawness of parenting.

The bottom line is that we have no control over our circumstances, but we can choose how to feel and react in these situations.

Life is always presenting us with opportunities to learn and grow. This experience with my kids was one of amazing growth. I invite you to stay open and present to the opportunities as you will continue to grow and evolve when you use that.

If you made it this far, thanks for being a part of our community. Share your takeaways with me by DM’ing me on Instagram.

Xo,

    Padma Ali, LMFT, CPCC, Master Coach and Guide at Padma Ali LLC

    Padma Ali is a Master Coach and Guide with a two decade background in Neuropsychology. She helps evolved leaders and executives unlock their highest potential using her unique N.E.W You Blueprint (C) methodology. This combination of Neuropsychology and Ancient Healing practices helps her clients achieve long lasting transformation.

    She is an avid practitioner of mindfulness and meditation.  She loves reading, spending time in nature and hanging out with her family.

    For more information, visit Padma's website

