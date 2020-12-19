Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why You Should Start Planning a Vacation Now

For nearly a year, COVID-19 has been disrupting our lives — our daily routines and how we interact with others. Fear, anxiety and stress related to health, finances, career and more are taking its toll on our mental wellbeing. We are encouraged to stay home and limit interactions with those outside our household. Traveling was […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

For nearly a year, COVID-19 has been disrupting our lives — our daily routines and how we interact with others. Fear, anxiety and stress related to health, finances, career and more are taking its toll on our mental wellbeing. We are encouraged to stay home and limit interactions with those outside our household. Traveling was at a virtual standstill for a long time, but has started to return in many destinations both domestically and internationally.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, since the beginning of March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in more than $460 billion in cumulative losses for the U.S. travel economy. I am one of many travel agents who have experienced this loss firsthand. For years, studies have demonstrated the health benefits of travel – how it relieves stress and boosts mental health. Plus, by traveling you are not only boosting your wellbeing, but you are supporting an industry that has been ravaged. I encourage you to start planning your future travel now, so you have something to look forward to. Travel brings people so much joy – whether it is during the planning process, on the actual trip itself or reminiscing over memories while looking at photos.

There are ways to travel safely and within your own comfort zone. This can mean taking day trips or staycations, or even vacationing to the Caribbean or Mexico. Traveling during this pandemic has not only helped me re-focus and find clarity, but I now have a greater appreciation for the world we live in. Yes, traveling is part of my job description as a travel agent. I not only provide recommendations on where to visit, but now in times of COVID-19 it is my duty to inform my clients about what they should expect when traveling, what paperwork and tests need to be completed, the safety protocols being implemented and more. The best way I can service my clients is to experience first-hand what their vacation experience will be like, answer their questions and be a trusted resource in a time when there is so much confusion.

Traveling is and always has been an important part of our lives. It introduces us to new cultures, shapes who we are as individuals and has the power to give us a perspective that truly transforms us.

I am traveling and I encourage you to start planning your next vacation now, for when you are ready to travel.

Anna Hoy

Vacations by Anna-Dream Vacations

Cerritos, CA

562-403-2344

[email protected]

    Anna Hoy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why We Should All Consider Traveling (as Soon as It’s Safe)

    by Brandt Beal
    Community//

    Repurposing Travel After Covid-19

    by Sahara Rose De Vore
    Community//

    Understanding Travel’s Impact on Gen Z Mental Health

    by Charles Knowlton

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.