“Why you should spread a positive message.” With Beau Henderson & Elizabeth Martin

Elizabeth Martin, L.Ac is a licensed acupuncturist that focuses on the four pillars of Chinese medicine: acupuncture, manual therapy like cupping and massage, herbal medicine, and meditative modalities such as Qi Gong to treat emotional imbalances. She specializes in treating woman’s health, allergies, cancer, anxiety, and more. Elizabeth is the owner of Hands On Acupuncture in Long Island, NY. Her practice focuses on educating our patients in the holistic modalities that can complement western medicine and bridge the gap between Western and Eastern Medicine.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Iwas raised by a single mother who raised me with a lot of love. She was a special education teacher and her work ethic also showed me how to work hard, accomplish your dreams, and find a way to make money doing it. She was really big on raising me to be financially independent. I grew up in a well-off town, but my mother always said that we were a little fish in a big pond. (Meaning there were a lot of people that had money in my neighborhood, but we were the ones that were there and just getting by.) Around the same time that my parents divorced, when I was between ages 6–7, I had learned about good touch and bad touch in school, and realized that my father had been touching me inappropriately for years. My Sunday visits with him became non-existent because there eventually was a court order that he could not see me until I was a teenager due to childhood molestation. I have spent my life navigating boundaries and what is appropriate in relationships, as well as studying other families to learn what a healthy father would or could be. I had a lot of anger in my teenage years, and took a lot of it out on my mother. As soon as I could get out, right after high school at the age of 17, I ran away to Sweden with my high school boyfriend. From there I started to learn how to navigate the world on my own. I have spent the last 16 years diving into my work, and also reflecting on what healthy relationships are and have come to realize that healthy relationships start with how you treat yourself.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“Pencils of Promise” By Adam Braun is one of my favorites. The author talks about how he attended some of the most prestigious schools, made tremendous money, and was on track to be head of a major company, but the money and the work was not fulfilling to him. He noticed that other countries did not have the same privilege that we have here in the US, and that just even having a pencil to write with was a big deal. He created schools for those that were underprivileged and used his network and team of friends to create a movement and culture into something that was greater than himself. He took a chance at jumping and his footprint in the world transformed into a greater meaning and more fulfilling life.

This book resonated with me so much because it fueled me to realize that what we do every day, even if it is just giving someone a pencil, creates a ripple effect that can grow into a greater mission and movement. I learned that when you focus on the good that you can do for others, the fulfillment you receive back is so much greater than any money. Life has to be a balance, and if you are just working without a direction or cause other than to make money, then you will constantly feel unfulfilled. He took a chance and left money to search for a greater meaning in life and through helping others he was still able to feel fulfilled AND have the money he needed to do the things that give him the greatest joy. By healing others, he was also healing his own heart.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I think one of my life lesson quotes is “We need to be the change in which we see the world,” By Gandhi. As a mom, and especially as a business owner and leader, everything you do makes an impact on those that are looking to you. Everyone is watching you and emanating you. What I have realized through therapy and reflection is that a lot of the times when you are having a problem with someone, whether it be your child, a member of your team, a friend, or your employees, they are usually the mirrors of what is going on internally with you. If something stirs you up from what they say or do, then this is an indication of something that needs to be healed or changed within you. If we wish to see change then we need to start by addressing ourselves, and addressing what it is we can do to feel safe within ourselves, without being triggered, and the change is how we choose to show up.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I think first I need to start with what I feel a leader is. A leader is someone who shows up not only for others, but themselves. Leaders have integrity, they have self-discipline, they are not afraid to look at themselves and apologize for mistakes they have made, they have tremendous accountability, they take the initiative, and are fearless in blazing the trail so that others can follow. Leaders are not afraid of failure, and they are the ones that put themselves on the line to test the waters so that the followers know it is safe to come after. I would define Leadership as someone whom everyone trusts and respects, someone that people seek out for answers, someone that has to make the hard decisions for what is best for the people as a whole.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a series of unprecedented crises. So many of us see the news and ask how we can help. We’d love to talk about the steps that each of us can take to help heal our county, in our own way. Which particular crisis would you like to discuss with us today? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I would like to pick COVID because I am in the holistic health field, and work very closely with the immune system and how emotions can affect the physical body.

This is likely a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

I believe this crisis has gotten to where it is because of those that are not educated on the subject. People are not taking responsibility for thinking for themselves, and they are allowing fear, ignorance and poor leadership to take over them.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience either working on this cause or your experience being impacted by it? Can you share a story with us?

I am an Acupuncturist and East Asian Medicine Practitioner, I own a wellness center in Stony Brook, Long Island NY. COVID-19 has impacted the practice because of people’s fear of leaving the house, due to stay at home orders. My patient base in the beginning of the pandemic had decreased by 80%, and I would say only 20% of the patients continued to get treatment. Acupuncture is an essential job because we help those with severe pain, manage cardiovascular disease, as well as maintain healthy pregnancies. Acupuncture and East Asian medicine can help to boost one’s immune system naturally, but the fear that has been put in the media has impacted so many to stay home.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Take Care of your physical body: When we learn to take care of ourselves, this can cause a greater impact in society. We need to take responsibility for ourselves before we can make any big change in the world. Drink lots of water, eat healthy foods (primarily fruits, veggies and nuts), and avoid processed foods. These processed foods are what contribute to the stress that is already caused from outside influences. As a practitioner I see the impact that not drinking enough water can have on my patients. Water is our life force and we are made mostly of it, and if we are not properly hydrating this can affect our energy levels, our mood, and helps to boost the immune system which can naturally prevent disease. Express your emotions: Talk to a therapist or someone you trust or write in a diary. When we actually express our emotions in a controlled manner, this can prevent us from becoming physically ill. As an East Asian Practitioner, I have witnessed how prolonged, unexpressed emotions can become the root of disease. For example, prolonged grief can lead to breast cancer, anger leads to liver damage, anxiety and manic behavior leads to heart disease, rumination can lead to Stomach disorders, and prolonged fear can lead to back issues and poor kidney function. Find a community in which you feel you fit into. If not, create one: When we feel connected with others that are like-minded, we can get through anything. Finding lasting friendships in community is what helps us stay sane. A lot of time when we know someone like us is going through something similar, it gives us the fuel to push through it together. There is strength in numbers. For years I have lived my life to try and fit into “normal” society, and felt isolated and like no one understood me, until I found a group online that had similar views as me. I no longer felt isolated, and it gave me the strength to stick up for what I truly believed in, rather than conforming to what I thought society should be like. Write a list of things that give you joy: these can be things like drinking a cup of earl grey tea in the morning, watching the sunrise/sunset, taking a walk in the woods, putting on that pink lipstick, putting on your favorite shirt, etc. I give this homework to my patients when they come in feeling depressed. Similar to gratitude, when we make a list of little things that give us joy, this helps us to connect back to our heart, and brings thoughts that are in our subconscious into our conscience. When we are mindful of little things that give us joy, and then do at least 3 of those things daily, we can learn to heal and come from a place of fulfillment. In turn when we feel good, it contributes to society. Get involved with something that can create a bigger impact: like volunteering at a soup kitchen or making baskets for those working on the front lines. Think of something that would help or make someone else’s life easier, without expecting something in return, and you will see how giving them joy will help to contribute to your joy.This will ground all of us and give us a greater sense of purpose, and we can begin to rebuild our community and society from a place of love. Anyone ever get in line at a drive-thru only to find out that the person in front of you already paid? Isn’t that the greatest feeling in the world? When we focus on how we can contribute to helping another person’s life, this can create a ripple effect and someone else wanting to do good for another.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but what can we do to make these ideas a reality? What specific steps can you suggest to make these ideas actually happen? Are there things that the community can do to help you promote these ideas?

These are things that you can begin to implement right away and are small steps in creating a bigger impact in society. When you begin to take responsibility for your own well-being and actions, it helps to contribute to society in a bigger way. We can help promote these ideas through social media. Spreading the message of healing comes from exposure and telling a friend about ways they can improve themselves for the sake of the future generations.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

Yes, I am optimistic, we all just need to make sure we first start with our own healing. We need to reflect on the things that we need to do in order to feel safe and protected. Only you know what your body intuitively needs to feel safe. In my opinion, the fear and the loss of jobs in the economy is far worse than the impact the actual virus is having on us in our society. I do not discredit the doctors and nurses that have been working hard on those that are immunocompromised, but the fear that has been instilled in us is causing far worse of an impact on our people than anything else. It has created a great divide between people. I am optimistic that if and when we begin to take care of ourselves that this all will blow over and life will get back to a version of normal.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would tell the future generations that when you focus on helping others in a positive way it will come back to you tenfold. That life is not money, but it is about fulfilling your purpose. No one knows the answers to what you want to do in life, except for you. Learn to tune into your own heart and you will know how to make the greatest impact into your own life and society. Do not be afraid of being radically different. It is the disruptions of our current reality that make the change and impact to heal and drive things forward into a new and positive light.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast with Oprah Winfrey. She seems to know how to navigate touching other people’s hearts, and through her own hardship and pain she has blossomed into a leader of change, encouragement and support, and owns an empire and lifestyle brand that appeals to the masses. I want to learn from her, and learn her leadership style, how she has managed to juggle it all.

