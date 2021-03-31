Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why You Should Prioritize Your Mental Health As An Entrepreneur

We don’t tend to think of ourselves as athletes. And yet, that’s what all entrepreneurs are. Mental athletes. Entrepreneurs use their minds to make decisions, design and build systems and communicate to others. They are mental athletes. If you take the “mental athlete” concept to heart, it becomes immediately clear why mental health is so […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We don’t tend to think of ourselves as athletes. And yet, that’s what all entrepreneurs are. Mental athletes. Entrepreneurs use their minds to make decisions, design and build systems and communicate to others. They are mental athletes.

If you take the “mental athlete” concept to heart, it becomes immediately clear why mental health is so important for entrepreneurs. Elite physical athletes spend an inordinate amount of time making sure their bodies are primed for performance. Basketball superstar LeBron James spends upwards of $1.5M dollars a year on his body. He hires personal chefs, nutritionists, physical therapists, and strength and conditioning coaches to make sure that he can stay healthy and his body can perform at an elite level.

Entrepreneurs should be thinking in a similar manner. If your job is dependent on your mind, isn’t it in your best interest to make sure your mind is as healthy and performant as possible?

Additionally, entrepreneurs have been found to report incidences of mental health illnesses at even higher rates than the general population.

So how can you address your mental health and reap the rewards of smarter decision-making and a calmer demeanor?

1. Make it a priority

LeBron puts over a million dollars a year into his body. You don’t need to spend quite that much but you should make your mental health a priority. Devote consistent time and money to your mental health. This could mean working with a therapist, making time to exercise, regularly meditating, or even spending time outside in nature.

2. Work with an executive-focused mental health professional

The working life of an entrepreneur is different from most regular jobs. There’s a lot more chaos, a lot more uncertainty, and potentially a lot more stress. When working with a mental health professional you want to make sure that the individual you’re working with has some knowledge of what it means to be an entrepreneur/founder. This will allow them to relate to your experience and administer therapy in a way that fits with your life.

3. Exercise, exercise, exercise.

We tend to think of mental and physical health as two separate buckets, but the reality is they are closely linked. After all, your brain is a part of your body. Understand that staying physically fit is one of the best ways to keep your mental health strong. Often it might seem like your business doesn’t give you the time to work out, but the reality is that exercising can be the most valuable thing you do for your business.

    James Ron, Academic, Sociologist, and Research Consultant

    Dr. James Ron, Ph.D., is a Minneapolis-based researcher who has developed a long and effective career in behavioral science, policy advisory, as well as human rights advocacy.  After working with a human rights group in the Middle East, he decided to dedicate his life to human rights advocacy, and this shaped the future of his studies. As a sociologist, he is most interested in the ways state violence shapes a nation and its people, and he has studied the effects of such violence throughout the world. He continues to work extensively in the field of human rights, particularly with the Human Rights Watch.

    James Ron's passion for human rights was shaped early in his childhood when he lived in three countries before the age of nine (USA, France and Israel).  James' experiences traveling and seeing the world shaped his worldview and imbued him with a sense of being a global citizen.  James showed from an early age that he perpetually allows his personal life to impact his professional choices.  As a member of a family with Type 1 Diabetes, James Ron has spent immense time and energy attempting to connect with and help other families struggling with Type 1 Diabetes.  James is a particularly firm advocate for supporting the fight against Type 1 Diabetes in developing countries.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Sleep Well//

    What You Can Learn From Elite Athletes About Raising Your Game and Improving Your Performance With Quality Sleep

    by Shelly Ibach (Sponsored By Sleep Number)
    Community//

    “Be willing to make mistakes” With Rachel Strickland and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    Community//

    Why Athletes Should Practice Mindfulness Daily

    by Ted Soppet

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.