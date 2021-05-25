Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why you should prioritise your career happiness over your kids’

This is Brianna's story of watching her father change careers in his 40's and the impact it had on her as a daughter.

My father, Dean, worked in Pest Control for most of his life. He went through times owning his own business and working for others. He was good at his job and it paid the bills. However, he was unhappy. As early as I can remember I watched my dad come home bored, and unstimulated. His motivation was to provide, not to necessarily find meaning in his career (forever grateful for all my dad has sacrificed so he could provide for me). 

He found out the Airforce had removed age requirements. My dad had always wanted to be in some sector of the military. 

At 46 with a wife, three kids in private school, and a full-time job, he decided to attempt the rigorous application process. I watched his mind and body drastically change as he began a strict exercising regime, healthy eating, and many nights studying. 

After he was accepted he was required to spend a year away from us doing extensive training. This was during my year 12 HSC year. Yes, my family had to sacrifice a lot and my Mum carried the weight of us three kids, (Mum, you’re incredible). But I’m so glad he went for it and prioritised his happiness. 

To this day he has quiet self-confidence, he’s softer, kinder, more encouraging, and has more room for those around him to listen and laugh with (which now includes his grandkids). He spends less time trying to ‘escape’ through things and more time actively enjoying himself- bike riding, camping, cooking, and gardening.  

I’ve learned that there is no age you reach where you shouldn’t enjoy what you do. I haven’t learned this by him telling me, but by watching him pursue what makes him happy.  

And now I’ll always carry this belief throughout my life.  

Years later, beaming with pride, he was able to walk me down the aisle in his uniform. He inspired my brother to also join the Airforce (who is still enjoying a fulfilling career in his position). 

I’ve learned that life seems to almost have numerous life cycles within it. The idea of just putting up with something because “there’s not enough time left” is wasting time. To a 40-year-old, 30 is young, to my Grandmother (who reached a whopping 91 before she passed), 70 was young. Time is relative. 

The truth is my dad had 20 years left of his working life when he made the transition.  Life is long, use your time well. Your family is watching and learning from you (yes, even when they are teenagers and young adults).

– Brianna Stafford, Marketing and Admin Assistant to Anna Black

    Anna Black, Career Counsellor, Consultant and ex-Geophysicist

    Anna’s enabled dozens of professionals to make life-changing career decisions. Essentially she’s a Career Counsellor, but what she’s really passionate about is getting professionals out of jobs they don’t care about and into careers that make them want to jump out of bed in the morning.

    So many professionals are disengaged and not reaching their potential. They don’t know what to do and, in their hearts, they're afraid of wasting their potential and their most precious resource. Time.

    Anna runs regular free webinars on "How to Get Clear and Find a Fulfilling Career".

