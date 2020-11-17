“Why you should plant trees.” With Dashama Konah

Support foundations that are focused on planting trees, sea trees, hemp, oxygen producing algae, etc. This is one of the main solutions, as we must reduce the temperature on earth and the one thing that will do that is to increase oxygen production and reduce carbon dioxide. If we all support and do our part, this can be resolved very rapidly. Imagine if 1 billion people all planted 1,000 trees. That would be 1 trillion trees. The solution is possible. Let’s do this.

As part of our series about 5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dashama Konah.

Dashama is an award-winning speaker, author, health and happiness expert who has spoken at the United Nations, Sony Motion Picture Studios, XDubai, Nike Global Leadership summit and was inducted into the Stanford Happiness Hall of Fame. She is a featured speaker of the Flow Summit along with Dalai Lama, Eckhart Tolle, Sadhguru, Dr. Joe Dispenza and others. A media favorite, she has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, ABC, NBC, CBS, Discovery Channel, OWN, QVC and Fox news as well as Cosmo, Vogue and Inc. You can connect with her and download a free chapter from her next book titled The Flow State here: www.theflowstate.co

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Yes, thank you, so nice to be here.

I grew up with a very unusual childhood. I was born at home in the Black Hills of South Dakota, with my father as the midwife. Soon after, we moved to Northern California, living in an RV style traveling home where my little sister was born. After that, we moved to Florida, where my parents settled and built a house. Back then, my parents were ahead of their time, as they were both into yoga, growing our own organic food and being connected with nature and art.

Tragedy struck our family, when I was 6 years old, my mother had a drug and alcohol-induced mental health breakdown and ended up with schizophrenia. My 3 sisters and I were split up and sent to live in foster homes after that and we lived in many homes over the next 5 years. I developed a lot of health issues from the early childhood traumas, yet I also learned that the whole world is my family as I was living in so many different homes at a child. Luckily, I had an upbeat friendly personality, so I made a lot of friends wherever I went. I was in all the sports and excelled in school. Every year, I won all of the scholastic awards, so that boosted my confidence despite the other setbacks of my childhood. At age 12, my aunt, mother’s sister, agreed to have 2 of us girls come live with her in South Dakota, where I lived until I graduated high school. I had a lot of issues back then, I didn’t realize had stemmed from early feelings of abandonment, so I started drinking a lot in middle school and ended up getting in trouble with the law arrested and suspended from school. Back then I was also sick a lot with weak immune caused by being given too many antibiotics.

After being sick so much with thyroid disease, chronic sinus infections, etc, one day I just decided I need to take my health into my own hands and I became obsessed with learning about nutrition. I learned about detoxing, fasting, how toxic sugar is for us and so many revolutionary health protocols. This transformed my life, combined with my sports and exercise, yoga and time in nature, I was slowly learning how to heal myself.

Fast forward, at the age of 18, I was hit by a car while riding my bicycle and it caused scoliosis of my spine. Doctors told me there was nothing I could do, so I accepted that until I met a yoga teacher who had healed her spine with yoga. This gave me hope and I set out to do the same. This was the start of a powerful healing journey that transformed my life. Not only did I heal my own scoliosis and regain the perfect alignment of my spine, I also learned that we can all heal ourselves and that our healing must be the priority of our life in order to live our best life. Everyone needs some healing, even if you grow up with amazing parents, the mind is such a powerful thing. Any limiting beliefs we have can sabotage our health, success and happiness. Healing is nothing more than remembering the innate wholeness and divine perfection that we are, as limitless souls, connected to the source of life. The journey to get to that understanding is different for everyone, but it is an essential path for us all to take.

Through the life long journey, I have been on to learn to heal myself and others, I have learned the most powerful methods that can truly heal any traumas, self-limiting beliefs, self-sabotage behaviors, etc. To master our lives, we must master our minds, so meditation is one of the biggest focuses for my work as I am on a mission to help heal the minds and hearts of humanity.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Around age 13 my aunt gave me a book titled, “How to Be Like Women of Influence: 20 of the Greatest Women of the 20th Century” and this book changed my life. Each chapter was about another woman and the quality she embodied. For example, Mother Theresa was Compassion, Amelia Earhart was Courage, etc. After reading that book, I decided I too aspire to become a great woman one day and since I didn’t really have any inspiring role models at the time, this was the first glimpse I had into how I could move in that direction.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Excellence is never an accident, it is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, and intelligent execution. It represents the wise choice of many alternatives. Choice, not chance, determines your destiny.” ~ Aristotle (this is in my book The Flow State)

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is the decision and ability to guide others in the direction we feel is best for all. There are varying types of leaders. We all must become leaders of our own life, that is the starting point. Not everyone will feel called to lead masses of people, but some people are born to do that as well. We must all be leaders at least for ourselves, our families and in certain moments, to embrace the qualities of a leader, courage, fearlessness, making important decisions for the benefit of all instead of for selfish intent, etc. The world had a lot of people in leadership positions, but not many great leaders. A great leader is someone who always considers the best interest of all in the decisions and direction they choose to make.

In life we come across many people, some who inspire us, some who change us and some who make us better people. Is there a person or people who have helped you get to where you are today? Can you share a story?

When I was a little girl my mother used to really boost my confidence. She would tell me how smart I was and how perfect and straight and strong my spine was and she called me the chosen one. Back then at age 6, I didn’t really know how impactful this was, but after she lost her mind, those words stuck with me and I always felt I had a big purpose in this life and also that I have been able to make it through some very challenging times with those words of encouragement she gave me early in my life. I feel her words also helped me to later heal my spine, since I remembered her words and was very determined to regain the alignment of my spine. People may not realize how much the things we say to children will stick with them, and shape them. This is a perfect example of how much it lasted for over 30 years and has helped me through some tough times to remember how much she really believed in me from the very beginning. Later on my path, I was lucky to attract some other people who helped me to get started with my business, as mentors, they helped me create my Youtube channel (Harlan Kilstein) and taught me how to create a business so I could live the life of my dreams. I had several great mentors and each of them has shaped me by giving me the confidence and skills to do what I need to do to fulfill my life purpose.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a series of unprecedented crises. So many of us see the news and ask how we can help. We’d love to talk about the steps that each of us can take to help heal our county, in our own way. Which particular crisis would you like to discuss with us today? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I feel all of the global Crisis are interconnected. The root of them all are the same, therefore the solution is the same. Humanity was operating based on greed, selfishness and feelings of separation for thousands of years, which escalated to the climate crisis, the other crisis on earth right now. The solution is for all of humanity to move from the ‘me’ construct of consciousness to the ‘we’ consciousness. This means considering the needs of the whole instead of just considering one’s individual needs or desires. This is happening slowly but will take time as the old ways are crumbling and there is no other choice. But as we start to work together, collaborate, help each other and see how interconnected we all are, this is going to happen more and more. We see the issues all arising that need to heal, such as child sex trafficking, or the racism that has been rampant for centuries or thousands of years and people are finally saying enough is enough.

These old paradigms do not belong in the new world we are creating. The old financial structures are crumbling because they were also built unfairly and not benefiting all humanity. So that too will be torn down to rebuild a better way that benefits all. The climate crisis is the ultimate call to action for us all to consider how what we do impacts all of us and that we must change our ways, move toward more sustainable solutions for life on earth so we can all thrive and prosper while not damaging our beloved home on earth. The vision is clear, but now we must get everyone on board for this to make the big changes. It’s happening slowly.

The primary reason I am writing the Flow State book, which will be released later this year, is to teach humanity the importance of living in alignment with the Universal Laws of life. This book, is based on the timeless wisdom and principles that govern the universe and if all the people on earth, or at least enough that we can reach a critical tipping point, will follow and live their lives in alignment with the universal laws, all of the crisis will be solved. We will see how the laws of flow, love, oneness, grace and gratitude, and other laws are creating the reality we are all experiencing. And with that knowledge, we can all see the changes we can make as individuals and then collectively we will see a massive shift on earth. It’s very exciting. We have the solutions, heal the minds of humanity. Get everyone to see the similarities and work together with love and compassion. It’s happening. I can see it and feel it. Now is the time. No one else can save us. We are the ones we have been waiting for.

This is likely a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

Yes, this has been evolving for a long time. As I mentioned above, the starting point was when humanity determined that we are all separate from each other and from our environment and then gave some elite groups the power to make the decisions for all others. The poor use of resources that have been focused on the desires of a very small group of people, instead of being allocated to the benefit of the whole of humanity is part of the root of this. And the propagation of consumerism through the media, which has brainwashed people into thinking that they need more things, and keeping everyone in an endless wheel of suffering, debt, desire, never feeling anything is enough, etc.

The misuse of resources and disregard for the planet we live on, the overuse of gasoline and cattle which has resulted in greenhouse gases increasing the climate of the planet. There are so many better solutions and ways we can operate as sustainable societies with renewable fuels powering our transportation and consuming nonmeat alternatives to the cattle industry is a good start.

This is all happening, but we have started late in the game so we have a lot of cleaning up to do in regard to fixing what is out of balance to restore the ecosystems we will all have to all work together. There is a native American prophecy that says, ‘The Climate Crisis is happening to move humanity from separation back to unity consciousness.’ This is what I sincerely believe. As everything in the universe is always in divine and perfect order, this is happening for the evolution of our species.

We have the opportunity now to truly evolve and step into a whole new way of living, being and interacting with life, with each other and with our planet. The future vision is very exciting, yet humanity and mother earth are currently going through a purging and massive growing pains. It is upon us and the world leaders to make the best decisions now that will set the precedence for what is to come. With proper leadership, we can all join forces, work together and rapidly heal the planet.

One solution that scientists have suggested to health climate crisis is to plant more trees. I feel it’s a perfect option, as long as we stop burning down critical forests to counterbalance our efforts. It is said that with 1 trillion new trees we can effectively offset the carbon and reduce the temperature to where it belongs on earth. This will take a lot of people working together for this common purpose. There are also some better options such as planting sea trees and hemp plants or some forms of algae which produce 5–10x more oxygen than normal trees and they grow much faster in 3 months to full size instead of taking 10–20 years like most tress. So we have to think outside of the box and do more efficient work to really make a big impact, but it is all possible if we work together. I am very optimistic with the internet and as people are joining together rapidly now to create solutions, we will heal this planet and the people and come out on the other side of this much better than before, unified and in harmony with each other and our environment. My friends and I are creating a conscious media network to unite 100 million people on Facebook to raise awareness and guide/lead humanity to make the best decisions that benefit all beings on earth. This is the first step. We need all the support we can get. Any help is welcome. 🙂

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience either working on this cause or your experience being impacted by it? Can you share a story with us?

I have always been avid philanthropists and have worked with numerous foundations such as Trees for the Future or Conservation International for example, and others that plant trees or raise funds and awareness to reverse the climate crisis etc. These foundations should all work together, unite as one effort and we can rapidly heal the planet.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Support foundations that are focused on planting trees, sea trees, hemp, oxygen-producing algae, etc. This is one of the main solutions, as we must reduce the temperature on earth and the one thing that will do that is to increase oxygen production and reduce carbon dioxide. If we all support and do our part, this can be resolved very rapidly. Imagine if 1 billion people all planted 1,000 trees. That would be 1 trillion trees. The solution is possible. Let’s do this. Consume less or zero beef. The cattle industry producers more methane gases that destroy the atmosphere and increase the temperature on earth than any other source. Substitute beef with nonmeat alternatives which will not only help the planet, but is also better for your health overall. Consume less, Reduce/ Reuse. The amount of waste on earth is seriously part of the problem since the production of products is also using a lot of fuel and resources that contribute to the greenhouse gases, etc. The less we consume unnecessarily, the more our planet will be able to heal, since the ocean and land won’t be clogged up with landfills of trash and waste that never biodegrades and just leaks toxins back into the soil, water and air. Meditate. This sounds simple, but the more everyone can focus on the interconnectedness of all things and beings on earth, the more we will feel socially responsible to make these changes. If we don’t feel our contribution will make any impact, then behaviors won’t change. You must see and feel that you are a big part in the whole and that what you do really does matter. See how it is all affecting us all and make a commitment to be the living example of compassion for others and for the planet, we need more people who really do care and are willing to make the changes and also to lead others to educate them about what changes to make that will really create true and lasting change and healing for the planet and for us all. Travel less. I know this is hard for most people, myself included. I have been traveling my entire life. But the amount of waste and carbon dioxide that goes into the atmosphere from all of the planes and vehicles is a major contributor to the climate crisis. We can’t offset this fast enough with the trees we have been planting. So until we can plant our 1 trillion trees, we must also travel less and meanwhile we can focus on our local communities, and growing local foods, buying local and supporting global farmers, etc. We don’t need to import tomatoes from Ecuador when we can grow them right where we are. Make better choices every day and always consider how your actions and choices are impacting the world and humanity at large. This is a major turning point for us all and we must all do our part.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but what can we do to make these ideas a reality? What specific steps can you suggest to make these ideas actually happen? Are there things that the community can do to help you promote these ideas?

Yes, these options I have listed are all very simple, and we can do this together. For example, if you used to eat meat, but are transitioning to a more plant based diet to help heal the planet, the wonderful thing is there are millions of videos online that are created to help you learn how to transition to this new way. There is endless support for everyone to make these changes. Another example is for all of us who used to travel so much for work or pleasure, now we have a huge audience online for our work, so a simple transition to online business is a huge leap in the right direction for us all. There is infinite abundance available for us all on earth, as long as we see that, we can focus on how this new way of being is actually an upgrade and a benefit for our lives and for all others. The same is true for meditating. This will not only help the planet and others, but your life will become infinitely better once you learn to master your mind and to be able to control your emotions. All of these steps I listed above are beneficial for the whole and for each individual, so it’s truly a list of win-win solutions we can all do and if we can unite 1 billion people to join this simple list of actions and make these changes, we will certainly heal the world rapidly and come out of this much more unified and stronger as a human species.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

Yes, as i have mentioned above, this is completely resolvable. The pandemic will end. The earth will heal. The economy will heal. The changes we are making will actually resolve all of this naturally as we move toward a unified approach to living on earth. It’s like living in one house with your family. If each person is only focused on their individual needs and desires and does not give any regard for the others in the house, there will be great chaos and conflict. The home that is unified, and everyone does their part to ensure what is needed to be done gets done, there is harmony, health and happiness for all to enjoy. The earth is our home and we are all a human family living on earth. Now is the time for us to recognize that and start taking responsibility for the actions we take that affect the whole. This will make all of the difference.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Young people are generally more on board with this than the older generations I have seen, actually. The reason is that they see that if they don’t help, they won’t have a home to live in the future, on this earth. Anyone who is struggling with this as a choice and wondering why you should make a positive impact, consider that if you don’t, you may not have a planet that is suitable to live on. It’s basic etiquette. Take care of your home, treat it with love and respect and it will last a long time. Take care of yourself and take care of each other with love and respect. These are basic core principles of being a good human. Make a decision to be a good human that contributes to make the world a better place and watch how your personal life also improves from that choice, since that decision affects your consciousness and will attract positive things into your life from your positive intentions.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are a few people I’d like to sit down with to discuss these solutions since I do feel I know what needs to be done, so what we need is a team that has the resources to unify the people rapidly and that is all it will take. To focus on these simple solutions with an awareness campaign and to make it fun so people really want to participate and do what is good to make the world better and heal the major crisis. Richard Branson is the top choice since he is also into helping the environment and seems aligned with this type of vision. Dalai Lama is also at the top of my list of people I would like to have lunch with since in a recent talk he gave, while I was at Gandhi’s birthday party in India last October, he was the guest of honor and he did mention a lot of these solutions I listed above. Planting trees and oneness are at the top of his list of solutions as well. And the more people who will hear this shortlist of powerful solutions, and listen with respect, this will lead to major action and change. The third person I would choose if I can sit down with someone, would be someone like Shakira, Selena Gomez or Ariana Grande, since they are compassionate humanitarians and I have seen them doing a lot of great work philanthropically and if they had the proper guidance, they would likely get behind these solutions to lead the way for major change. The key is to get some of the top pop culture celebrities to really get behind this to encourage masses of people to take action. This will create a tidal wave of change. With this small list of people having lunch together, we could create a strategy to reach 1 billion people in one week and plant the trees and make the necessary changes and heal this world very rapidly. I would be very happy to have that lunch and feel strongly we can all work together and unite at this time to heal the world.

