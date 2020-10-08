Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why You Should Perfect Your Self Defense Techniques

Javill Byron explains the importance of perfecting your self-defense techniques.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Self-defense is an important skill to have, especially in today’s world. Learning self-defense will help one protect themselves from unexpected danger, improve confidence in a person’s everyday lives, boost their mental and physical well-being, and develop a warrior’s spirit and reflexes. However, for it to be effective, one needs to fully master the core concepts of their chosen skill and take time to perfect their defense techniques. Some of the reasons why one should perfect their self-defense techniques are:

To avoid unnecessary injuries in a fight.

During a fight, one wrong move could cost a person everything, and there is nothing worse than a poorly executed move. If one makes a move incorrectly, it might open them up to counter attacks by their attackers or seriously injure themselves while attempting the move. Poor execution is usually due to poor technique, which may affect the outcome of the fight.

To assess the situation and know how to react.

Perfecting self-defense techniques will allow a person to understand their situation and how to react. They will know in a fraction of a second how to respond effectively and which move will be best suited to get them out of that situation in the fastest possible way and with little to no damage on their part.

To avoid overconfidence.

Once a person starts taking self-defense classes, they are usually stoked about their newfound abilities, which may generally go to their heads. They feel invincible, and more often, they start to cut classes thinking that they have learned enough. Overconfidence in your skill might get you seriously injured. One should take time to study carefully, train, and perfect their skills to be confident enough to protect themselves in any situation that might arise. After all, learning self-defense is mostly about protecting oneself in case of danger and not starting fights.

Self-defense is an excellent skill to learn, but a person has to strain to do it right. Otherwise, it might do more harm than good. The only way to perfect your technique is by regular practice, discipline, and perseverance. Don’t rush the process. If done right, it might save your life.

javill byron logo

Javill Byron, Senior Instructor at WMB Martial Arts at WMB Martial Arts

Javill Byron is an accomplished martial artist, self-defense instructor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. His organization, the WMB Foundation, strives to improve the lives of children and their families, primarily by influencing their education. At WMB Martial Arts, Javill Byron is particularly interested in teaching women, single parents, and children with ADHD & Autism the ways of various martial arts. He is sympathetic to individuals who have been bullied and firmly believes that confident kids don't get bullied; learning martial arts, he endorses, is a great way to boost confidence and individual capabilities.

Understanding that there are parts of life beyond our control is important, but Javill Byron promotes the belief that learning martial arts improves the agency and confidence necessary to seize control of aspects without the realm of possibility. From self-esteem and physical capabilities to interpersonal relationships, martial arts can aid in the development and improvement of these things. Javill Byron, as both a student and a teacher of martial arts, strives to instill these ideas and values in his students so that they can grow to be successful individuals and martial artists.

As a lifelong student of martial arts, Javill Byron attests to the numerous benefits a martial arts background can provide. Javill spent much of his younger years learning forms such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling, and in practicing these styles every week, Javill was able to hone his physical prowess and connect with a community of individuals who shared beliefs.

Javill Byron also promotes self-defense training, especially for single parents, women, and other vulnerable groups of individuals, and he owns Top Shot Miami, a business dedicated to educating individuals on proper methods of gun safety and self-defense shooting. He believes that it is important to take your safety into your own hands, and ensuring that your education is comprehensive and accurate is especially crucial.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Why-You-Should-Take-A-Self-Defense-Class-Javill-Byron
Community//

Why You Should Take a Self-Defense Class | Javill Byron

by Javill Byron
Defending-Yourself-Against-a-Larger-Opponent-Javill-Byron
Community//

Defending Yourself Against a Larger Opponent | Javill Byron

by Javill Byron
5-Self-Defense-Tactics-for-Women-Javill-Byron
Community//

5 Self-Defense Tactics Every Woman Should Know | Javill Byron

by Javill Byron

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.