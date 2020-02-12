Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Fuel Yourself//

This Is Why You Should Park at the Outer Edge of the Parking Lot

This simple practice can help you work more steps into your day.

By
Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock
Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock

We all know how important it is to get our steps in — especially if we sit at a desk for the majority of the day — but getting to our feet isn’t always a top priority with a jam-packed schedule. In the midst of back-to-back meetings and pressing deadlines, reserving time for a mid-afternoon stroll or post-dinner walk doesn’t always feel feasible. That’s where your Microstep comes in. By adding a too-small-to-fail change to your existing routine — like parking at the outer edge of the parking lot — you’ll be on your way to move movement in no time, plus you’ll experience some additional benefits you might not expect. 

Taking an outside stroll can help lower stress 

Nature isn’t just nice to look at — it can help us deal with stress, too. Research published in Frontiers in Psychology has found that walking in nature can cause a significant drop in the stress hormone cortisol. For optimal stress reduction, MaryCarol Hunter, Ph.D., an associate professor at the University of Michigan and the lead author of the study, suggests getting outside for 20-30 minutes at a time. Parking at the outer edge of the lot when you arrive at work, or whenever you run errands, is a perfect way to find some time outside and an opportunity for extra steps. 

Some extra steps can ease the harmful side effects of sitting 

It’s become common knowledge that sitting at a desk all day is pretty detrimental to our physical health. According to the Mayo Clinic, one analysis found that those who sat for more than eight hours a day with no physical activity had a risk of dying similar to those posed by smoking and obesity. Other outcomes of “sitting disease” include increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, and depression, which is why making sure you get enough movement each day is especially important if you work a desk job. According to the Harvard Health Blog, just 25 minutes of physical activity (walking counts!) can help offset the negative negative health effects of sitting all day.

Walking is a catalyst for creative thinking

If you’re feeling stuck, adding some extra steps to your routine is sure to get your creative juices flowing. A Stanford University study found that walking can boost “creative ideation” and out-of-the-box thinking. What’s more, the researchers found that participants were able to come up with more novel ideas when walking, rather than sitting down. It turns out taking some time to stroll across the parking lot might lead you to your next “aha” moment at work. 

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

Jessica Hicks, Assistant Editor at Thrive Global

Jessica Hicks is an assistant editor at Thrive Global. She graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in journalism and sociology/anthropology with a minor in marketing. She previously served as a media fellow at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, where she worked on blog and social media posts about thought leadership in the Silicon Valley, as well as the editor in chief of Lehigh University's student publication, The Brown and White. Jessica also served as a reporting intern at eMarketer. Jessica is thrilled to join Thrive Global as it strives to end the burnout epidemic and promote well-being among professionals, college students, and everyone, everywhere.

Danielle Sinay, Writer at Thrive Global

Danielle Sinay is a writer from LA living in Brooklyn. Her work can be found in Stylecaster, Teen Vogue, HuffPost, Man Repeller, Healthline, Thrive Global and elsewhere. She’s currently an Editorial Fellow and Columnist at Thrive.

Follow her on Instagram & Twitter, and/or send pictures of your pet(s): [email protected]

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Dusan Petkovic / Shutterstock
Fuel Yourself//

Why You Should Walk the Last Leg of Your Commute

by Jessica Hicks, Danielle Sinay
Visual Generation/Shutterstock
Work-Life Integration//

These Are the 3 Biggest Sources of Workplace Stress — And How to Beat Them

by Elizabeth Yuko, Ph.D.
Mental Health//

It’s Time to Turn the Mental Health Conversation From Awareness to Action

by Arianna Huffington

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.