“Why you should pamper yourself.” With Ben Ari & Laura Odegard

I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Odegard, a Los Angeles based TV Host, Model and Chef. Most recently super influencer Kylie Jenner recooked her Buffalo Cauliflower recipe causing her Social Media pages to go viral and propel her career to new heights.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Laura! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Growing up I was always very interested in healthy eating, beauty and style and overall ways I could keep improving myself. When I was in college at USC, I got interested in tv hosting and started working on the student-run production, The Morning Brew. After I graduated from college, I was working part-time for a ‘regular job’ while also pursuing modeling, acting and tv hosting on the side. One day I got invited to a casting for a beauty pageant, and almost didn’t go, because I never thought of myself as a ‘pageant girl’. Ultimately, I decided to compete, because I figured, why not? Pageants definitely helped me to develop my inner-self and confidence. I ended up booking more work as a tv host, and now I am the host and producer of Millennial Life on EverTalk TV.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have definitely been many people who’ve helped me along the way! Andy Waldman at EverTalk TV reached out to me shortly after seeing me on stage at a pageant. I was invited to the EverTalk Studio for a meeting that would end up being an opportunity to create my own talk show. Millennial Life is all about influential and entrepreneurial millennials who are fearlessly pursuing their dreams in business, entertainment and beyond! I’ve been lucky enough to interview some incredible people- from Nikki Bella to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models to Bachelor contestants and 7-figure entrepreneurs, it has truly been incredible!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

One time when I was doing red carpet interviews, I got called last minute to cover a premiere because another host had to cancel for an emergency. I barely had time to make it over to the event, much less try to do some research. When someone came down the carpet, I didn’t recognize who they were. I asked them some pretty boring and generic questions about the movie, only to later find out that they were the director! I learned from that experience to always do research, even if it’s just a 2-minute Google search on the way to the event. Opportunities can come up at any minute, so it’s best to be prepared in any way you can!

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I think it’s really important to stay true to yourself and do things for the right reason. Also, try not to get discouraged if you face rejection or people not understanding why you’re doing something! When you believe in what you’re doing and you know you’re making a positive impact, it’s a lot easier to stay dedicated!

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Staying consistent! If people know what and when they can expect something from you, they’ll be a lot more likely to come back. Another tip is to be yourself. Everyone else is already taken, and I promise you, you have an interesting point of view and something interesting to say that will resonate with the right person!

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self-care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

I believe we should be good to our bodies because they work SO hard for us. Eating a healthy and balanced diet and making time for exercise that I enjoy doing is my best form of self-love for my body. On my social media, I love sharing quick and healthy recipes that actually taste amazing. Recently, I’ve been sharing a few of my favorites like this 2-Ingredient Vegan Chocolate Pudding and this Easy Buffalo Cauliflower.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

One of my favorite mental self-care routines is to practice meditation. I’m really trying to remind myself to do it everyday because on the days that I do it, I feel so much better. I like using meditation apps for a guided meditation that help me visualize. My other mental self-care routine includes ice cream and Netflix. It’s called balance.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Here is my quick 101 on How To Feel Beautiful:

Remind yourself that you are. It’s so easy to get caught up in comparing yourself to others, especially on social media. Put your phone down and remember who you are. You are a beauty and everyone knows it! Pamper yourself. When I take really good care of myself, I feel the most beautiful. I love taking a relaxing shower and then putting in a deep conditioning hair mask, hydrating face mask and letting them go to work while I relax and listen to a podcast that inspires me. Even if it’s only for 10 minutes, I try to squeeze in some ‘me’ time each day! Dress up. You don’t need a special occasion to get dressed up! If you’re like me, and you love to get dressed up, it doesn’t matter that you’re ‘just’ going to the grocery store! If wearing your new stiletto boots makes you happy, then you march those babies right through the produce aisle.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

The Secret! I’m a firm believer in the law of attraction. Having worked in entertainment, I would hear the whole ‘fake it til you make it’ line over and over, but really, it’s true!

When my agency first started sending me to castings and auditions, I would feel really excited but mostly nervous, because I felt major imposter syndrome. I was a newbie! I wasn’t sure if I even deserved to be in the room. Whenever I didn’t book something (which, by the way, was A LOT), I would feel really rejected and disappointed. So, then I started going into castings and auditions assuming that nothing would happen, to avoid the negative feeling of rejection, and that’s exactly what happened! I booked nothing. Finally, I realized that I was making a huge mistake in NOT acting as if my dreams were already my reality. I remember walking into an audition and imagining as if I was actually walking on to the set and I was already booked. A few weeks later, my agency called me and told me I had booked it! This was in 2014 for the new Audi R8 commercial. That was my first booking with my agency and it was such an exciting moment.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I got a microcurrent facial- where a device is used to send tiny electrical waves throughout your face to engage your facial muscles. I couldn’t stop laughing! It’s the strangest feeling ever because your face muscles are constantly twitching.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to start a movement of spreading more self-love. I think the world would be a much happier place!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast with Gabby Bernstein. I recently read her book, The Universe Has Your Back, and I was feeling so inspired by her words. I’d love to perhaps brainstorm an idea with her about what I mentioned above!! 😉

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube @lauraodegard 🙂

