“Why you should listen to your body.” With Beau Henderson & Katherine Bihlmeier

As a part of my series about the “5 Things Anyone Can Do To Optimize Their Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Katherine Bihlmeier.

Katherine helps people who are ready to step out of the anxious, fear-based, and limited survival mode to find out what else is possible in life, live their full potential, and rejoice the miracle of each day. As a certified Access Consciousness Bars and Body Process Facilitator, and a transformational life-changer with over 20 years of practical expertise in working with kids and adults worldwide, she is now authoring an upcoming book “The Soul on Fire” — an inspirational pragmatic guide for life transformation from feeling overwhelmed and lost, to waking up each morning excited to be alive and living a truly orgastic life. Nowadays, Katherine teaches and speaks at events on a wide array of topics, such as fulfilled relationships, conscious parenting, holistic approach to business, self-empowerment, and potential development; she travels the world creating multiple projects and spreading joy and consciousness everywhere she goes.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Oh, where do I begin? My career unfolded out of my life journey, and in that sense, I could jokingly say that my career path began when I was born.

Since I was little, I had a tremendous awareness of everything which was going on in my surroundings and how everyone was feeling. When people were not telling the truth, I would sense that. I would pick up on their feelings and inner states. I wasn’t conscious of that, so all I knew was that being with people felt weird and that I really loved exploring and enjoying the incredible world of nature.

My great awareness and sensitivity — and the lack of understanding and acknowledgment for these capacities — brought me through multiple ups and downs while growing up. As a teenager, I was tormented by my sensitivity and spent a part of my teen years in therapy. Therapy didn’t bring me further, though it taught me that the conventional way of treating people’s issues wasn’t matching what I knew was possible. I often looked at this world in disbelief, because what I saw being lived around me just didn’t match what I knew life can be. For example, I really wanted to work with children, so I’ve attended a pedagogical school to be able to start working in a kindergarten. In my first workplace, I was faced with how firmly and restrictively kids were treated in the educational system. It was not at all aligned with my inner knowing of the kindness and presence that children truly require. So I left that path and set out on an odyssey of working in various professions, always picking up valuable life lessons that would lead me to my next steps.

Some of my biggest challenges opened me up to the greatest discoveries, and so about 20 years ago I brought myself to recognize that I do have great capacities to contribute to people. I started working with various healers, spiritual teachers, and even doctors, bringing a new approach to their practice with clients and patients. All along I learned so much about my energetic capacities, my way of perceiving people, helping them get to the next step in their lives and inspiring them to create something greater in the world.

Along the way, I’ve started educating myself in various techniques and training. I studied meditation, Qi Gong, transparent communication, got certified in Access Consciousness modalities, Zero Point painting, Montessori, even style & image consultancy. My life might have not been linear, though everything that I chose brought me to who I am now.

In this world, when you complete a Montessori teaching training and learn everything about Montessori, it is common to choose to work with it afterward. If you have a certificate or a license, why wouldn’t you do it? For me, all this training and education was a pathway that brought me to the wisdom and the knowledge I had in me already. I truly believe that everyone has their own wisdom, gifts, capacities and skills which they come down to Earth with. The only thing which is required is for you to get in touch with that and remember what you know. We are all so connected. Everything and everyone around us share the same essence. And we all carry the wisdom of life. All of this can remind us of what we know. Presently for me, it is more about sinking in, asking questions and accessing my knowledge and wisdom more directly.

Nowadays I teach and speak at events, helping people step out of worry, fear and all other limitations, so they can start creating the life they truly desire for themselves. I also do private coaching and host online and live classes all over the world, inviting my clients to change the unsatisfying situations in business, family, relationships, and health into joy and fulfillment. My most recent goal is to help even more people step into their magic and greatness through my upcoming book “The Soul on Fire”, which is due to be released spring of next year. My work is about empowering people to discover their wisdom and capacities and to create a life and the world we truly desire to live in.

I wrote a longer post about my life path on the blog on my website, where you can read in more detail about my journey.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

20 years ago, I traveled to Germany to participate in an international workshop, with many people from all over the world coming together. At that time, I wasn’t yet conscious of my capacities with energy or healing, and I was just finding my way to myself. I didn’t know anyone at the event, so a lady who also participated in the workshop offered me to stay at her place.

One evening, she mentioned how she had a problem with one of the nerves in her arm and she couldn’t feel it, nor move two of her fingers. She went to many doctors and therapists, but to no avail — the numbness remained. As she spoke about it, I suddenly saw my fingers starting to work with her arm. I asked if that is alright with her and she agreed. I could clearly perceive an energetic knot twisted in one spot of her arm. It was all new to me, so I was just telling her what I saw — it was all just a very spontaneous, innocent response from my body. After a short while, I sensed that whatever I was doing was done, so we finished and went sleeping.

The next morning I woke up to my lovely host in total emotional chaos. She was crying, shouting and laughing uncontrollably. What I could make out of her joyful shrieks was that she woke up feeling her entire right arm again. She kept saying all the sensations were back and that she could normally move her arm and fingers, and how unbelievable that all was. It was a big miracle for her, and for me as well.

It was one of the first such miraculous happenings for me, which opened me up for many more to come. And even though I haven’t yet experienced something like that at the time, on one level, it felt very natural. Partly, perhaps, because I wasn’t yet fully acknowledging my capacities, and partly because inside of me I knew — yes, of course, miracles are a part of life.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Soon after the events I just described, I started working closely with a well-known German meditation teacher. I had been taking his classes and workshops for 5 or 6 years already and then I began assisting him in classes.

Once in a 3-week workshop, he asked me what it would be like if I could truly allow my inner child to be with me and stay connected with her no matter what. I chose to go with that. The next morning I woke up in the most amazing of states. I found myself unable to listen to people’s stories and all the excuses they were telling me — I would joke around and laugh at everything. That day in the workshop, everyone was very serious, the questions and topics were very significant, and all I did was just bursting out with laughter.

I saw people even clearer than before. Some didn’t feel seen at all, because they couldn’t tell their usual life stories and get attention by talking about their problems. They would get angry and go away. Many others were drawn to my laughter and would flock to hang out with me in the breaks. The whole table around me at lunch would have fun and laugh. What came out of me wasn’t a burst of laughter which made fun of something or disrespected anyone. It was very present and conscious, at the same time showing everyone a new humorous way of looking at things, which also allowed people and situations to change.

I guess the biggest ‘mistake’ was that I couldn’t hold myself together in any significant or serious situation anymore. Even though I allowed this state, I still felt weird and different. I was aware that many people were judging how I behaved and I was feeling very wrong for not being able to control myself. We were in a serious life-changing class on mysticism, life, and spirituality. And I was there, receiving it all… but all I could do was laugh my head off. It was like the universe was laughing at the games we people play here. Giggling at all the moments where we make things significant instead of laughing and enjoying.

The course teacher never said a word about what was going on. The best thing is — this went on for 2 weeks. When the laughter attacks faded, what stayed with me is the capacity to say something very direct in such a humorous way that the person starts laughing about themselves and sees themselves differently. What I learned is that we make situations in our lives too significant, which they never are. And with humor, everything gets lighter.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who helped me on my way, whom I am really grateful to. At the beginning of my journey, I did private sessions with a few people who were so grateful, that they’d jump on the phone that same day and tell everyone they knew, spreading the word about my work and helping me start my career.

I’m grateful for all these ‘creationships’ along the way, where I got to create with great people. For example, a physiotherapist who invited me to work with her on her clients, even though I thought I didn’t know anything at the time. That’s where my career started, working on her clients together with her. I was so scared. I kept thinking about all the classes she took — she had the official license and knew so much. And I suddenly had these capacities that I didn’t really even acknowledge yet. And she was so trusting, telling me: “I know, your hands will do whatever they need to do. Just go with it.” At the end of the week, all the people were calling to have a single session just with me. Out of that, so many friendships and other creationships came out. I’d show up in her town a few times a year and she would organize everything for me. Those were my beginnings.

Nowadays I am working with two amazing young people who are creating all the tech stuff for me and coming up with amazing ideas of growing the business into so many new possibilities. I used to travel a lot, not spending more than 3–4 days in one place. Now I can enjoy that, while also having space for myself. I’m still giving speeches and classes around the world, but I’m also more and more working online, too.

Without all these universal angels I wouldn’t be here where I am now. Even the words which you are reading, an amazing person is typing them, helping me arrange them and bringing her heart into it — doing everything so you can read this and get something out of it. If all these people wouldn’t have been here (even Sara typing these sentences out for you) I am not sure if I would have gone this way and be here now. And also, I am not sure if I would even still be here on Earth, without their prompts to do new things — like writing good stories and making it possible for people to get my energy, for example!

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

– Work less

Money is not the point. Though it doesn’t mean that you can’t have money, all the while working effortlessly. Work less and be more of the energy which is contributing to everything in the world. You can create money in many different ways which are fun for you.

– Take care of your ‘inner hygiene’

Just like you take a shower after a long day, don’t forget to take care of your emotional, mental and energetic body, too. Clean and clear yourself throughout the day, and especially once you arrive home at the end of the day. All the worries and stress you are aware from your work or your surrounding? Send it back. The cranky woman who annoyed you at the store? Let it go. Don’t put these thoughts and emotions under the carpet or postpone for later — this will just drain you out. Your normal state is feeling happy and light. Clearing what has nothing to do with you will allow you to feel fresh again and approach every moment with full presence. This is an important topic and it’s challenging to even begin explaining the tools and everything you can do, without making my answer too long. There are plenty of resources about it — I teach classes and offer a lot of free content on this topic, so be sure to check that out for yourself.

– Resourcing yourself is important. Don’t forget to take breaks while working.

Several years ago, I was thrown out of work by the Universe for a whole year, so to say. Until then, I was overworking myself: I had 10–12 clients a day, taking just short toilet breaks, barely eating anything until the evening… Luckily for me, before I got so far to damage my health and have physical symptoms and burnout, all of a sudden clients stopped showing up. Instead of going crazy about it, I took the time to see what had brought me to this. I realized that how I lived until then affected my wellbeing very harshly. Since then, I changed my way of working — I now choose to be in tune with how much I work and how.

– Make your life, your body and yourself a priority. Being here for others is only the next step. Keep the balance.

If you work energetically, don’t take more than 3–5 clients. 3 might be enough for those very fine, sensitive people. This goes for all other coaches and people working directly with clients. I am aware that many will think: “Wow, is she crazy? How will I get all the money with just 3 clients?” I’d say, be smart. Work less and create ways to receive more money out of it.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

I love this question! In my upcoming book I am writing an entire chapter on a totally new heart-centered approach to leadership. I’m also inviting people to a new outlook on creating businesses and projects which are not just economically profitable, but also rippling out so much more contribution and change into the world, as well as a deep sense of fulfillment for those creating them.

So the first thing I’d recommend to leaders is to be grateful for everything and everyone. Be in total allowance, no matter what you see your colleagues or your team does. That doesn’t mean that you need to accept everything which is going on around you. Allowance is when you see everyone being right with their doings and you don’t make anyone wrong. Instead of seeing things as right or wrong, look at what outcome is created by each choice.

Communication is the key. Communicate what is going on in you. In teams, people might get triggered by one another, and it’s important to speak that out. Don’t hide and don’t hold back, because all the suppressed dynamics will still be present and show up in the workspace. Communicate clearly by sharing what is going on within you, without making anyone wrong. Remember the “I-statements” from transparent communication classes? Use those. And come from your awareness, not from the places in you which got triggered in the first place.

Also, allow yourself to be a failure and a bad leader. Many have this unconscious fear in them which keeps them trying to do everything perfectly. And just because you don’t want to see something, it doesn’t mean it’s not there. So if you don’t allow this part in you, it might still be unconsciously undermining you.

Trust in your capacities. Trust in yourself. Trust in what you know. Not from your head and mind, but from your inner guidance and awareness. In any situation, stick with what you know deep inside of you. Even when others don’t understand it, or want to create something different, trust what you know.

When approaching your colleagues and your team, come from a vulnerable space. Vulnerability is when you don’t have walls and barriers up, and you show up as you are, without the need to defend yourself or fight.

Honor yourself first, and also everyone around you. You honor your body by listening to its signals and what it requires. You honor yourself in listening to what you know, and by being in allowance, gratitude, and vulnerability. In my yearlong coaching program, I have a great coachee, who is the CEO of a big fitness studio. He was having a hard time being in touch with himself and truly acknowledging his knowing and being vulnerable with himself. After just one session, where he truly allowed himself to receive him with everything that was showing up, he changed his approach to business profoundly and so many new doors opened up. He called an hour later and told me that he just got an investment offer for a new project, worth 100 million dollars!

And once again, communicate! We often underestimate that people are not machines and that we are complex beings with many layers. We all have trigger points. If all of that isn’t seen and included in the workspace and if people don’t speak up and holding grudges instead, this will build up and it will affect your business.

Greatest troubles I see in companies, no matter the size, are miscommunication, overlooking people’s trigger points, and the misunderstandings that arise when not enough questions are asked. Also, another disturbing factor is the ‘boss hierarchy’. Instead of maintaining hierarchies, what if you realized that everyone is doing this together? Ask yourself what you’d like to achieve with this joint effort? What is the main thing you all want to create here?

What I also find very important is giving the people space to do what they love and enjoy the most. Have a look at what capacities each person in your team has and where they could be the most creative contribution. Often I see people doing their jobs just for money. There’s no joy, excitement, nor creativity. However, if they were working on an activity that allowed them to truly unfold and enjoy their capacities, they would become awake, be a great contribution and boost the entire business. Allow the people around you to be themselves and watch their gifts and capacities unfold.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Mental health is often looked at in binary terms; those who are healthy and those who have mental illness. The truth, however, is that mental wellness is a huge spectrum. Even those who are “mentally healthy” can still improve their mental wellness. From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to improve or optimize our mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each.

Yes, everyone can take care of their mental wellbeing with ease! Here are a few tips.

Get more aware of your thoughts, feelings, and emotions

Your thoughts shape how you will perceive everything around you and how things will show up for you. For me, mental wellbeing can be achieved when you stop allowing your thoughts to fire up your feelings and emotions or create the situations which you do not wish to have in your life.

For example, if you wake up with the thought: “Oh no! I again don’t have enough money! How will I pay the bills?” and if you allow this thought to rule your day, you might instantly get stressed, anxious and overwhelmed. This will, of course, affect your actions as well. Now ask yourself: who is more likely to create more money: someone who is totally lost in the survival mode and not seeing a single opportunity which may present itself, or a relaxed, open and joyful person? If a friend invites you to lunch on that day, you may think that it’s going to be just another expense and refuse. However, what if they had a great business idea for you? Or if you could have met a new client in that restaurant? Possibilities are endless, though if you keep yourself stuck in limiting thoughts, you won’t let yourself act out of your true awareness and see what is possible in each moment.

“Interesting point of view, I have that point of view.”

When you feel overwhelmed or stuck by a certain emotion, I love recommending the tool of ‘interesting point of view’. Whatever thought or feeling might be sticking you and bringing you unease, just say to yourself: “Interesting point of view, I have that point of view”. Repeat the sentence until you see that whatever was sticking you is just a simple point of view and has no significance. It doesn’t have to be so. By neutralizing these thought/emotion patterns, you get to choose differently and stop choosing the same again.

Be more in your heart

Start becoming the amazing, potent being who you truly are. Allow yourself to live more from your heart, and the space of awareness and kindness. That is the most fulfilling and healing state. The quickest way to your heart is through gratitude. To reconnect, ask yourself what you can be grateful for in each moment. Keep a gratitude journal and acknowledge the things you are grateful for at the end of each day.

Drop the problems

Stop always figuring out solutions to your ‘problems”, trying to fix something. Problems don’t exist anyway — they just appear through your point of view of the situation. I always say that each problem hides in itself a gift of a possibility.

I told you earlier about the time when all of a sudden clients stopped showing up in my business. Had I seen that as a problem, I could have gotten very stressed? I could have forced myself to work even harder and truly ruined my health. Instead, I looked at what brought me to this situation, and what I wanted to create out of it. I realized that the way I worked up until that point was having a severe impact on my health and that I was indeed lucky I was forced to take a break. I used the free time to find a new approach to my work, which was a lot kinder and so much more fun.

Listen to your body

Our bodies have far more wisdom than we often give them credit. Rather than believing your thoughts or feelings, tap into the wisdom of your body. Listen to its subtle signals. When something is not your truth, your body might feel tense or contracted. When something is true, your body might feel light, expanded, relaxed. Whatever choice you are making throughout the day, big or small, tune in to what each of the possibilities feels like in your body. Always go with lightness and ease.

Just paying attention to your body’s signals and following the information you receive can bring a lot more clarity and ease to your daily life. A good way to reconnect and to get in touch with your body’s wisdom is to spend more time in nature. Take time to stroll in the woods, breathing the fresh air deeply and feeling your feet on the ground… If you are spending a lot of time indoors, you can still take many short breaks, open all the windows, air the room out and gaze at a nearby tree. So much can change by following these few simple steps.

Much of my expertise focuses on helping people to plan for after retirement. Retirement is a dramatic ‘life course transition’ that can impact one’s health. In addition to the ideas you mentioned earlier, are there things that one should do to optimize mental wellness after retirement? Please share a story or an example for each.

I have a somewhat different way of looking at work and retirement. I see this separation of life into stages as an invention that has nothing to do with how we naturally are. For me, life is our business — in the best case, you are living your life in every moment and your work is included in it. There is no separation between the two. So if you focus on having a truly great life, then work can’t consume periods of your life. Work will be included. Life is not about being consumed by something. Life is meant to be lived.

People often put their life on hold while they work, achieve career goals and other made-up targets. Once they retire, they start living their lives again. I would recommend everyone to start creating and living the life they would like to live long before they retire.

I’d like you to think of the 10 things you’d like to bring out into the world. What would you truly enjoy doing? Write it down. And then I’d like to invite you to really start doing these things you love and enjoying your life, now.

Most very creative people never really retire. They keep on having projects and working on things they’d like to bring into the world. From my perspective, we are all creative beings who need to keep creating at all times. If we stop, we get bored.

I know several people who accompany dying persons. I myself have worked with people on their death beds. Very often, they have so many regrets and wish they had done certain things, made different choices, or spent more time with their family, children or partner. Many regret keeping themselves busy with working or making money, which had nothing to do with true living. No matter where you are in your life journey, I’d encourage you to start truly living in each moment of your life. Look at where your priorities are.

If you are already retired and find that you have spent your time in a way that didn’t match what you really wanted, it’s never too late to start anew. I love asking my coachees: “If you had just 1 month on Earth left, where would you like to live? With whom, how? What would you do…?” You can ask yourself these questions, too. Write down whatever comes up and then have a look at your answers. If something from the list feels light and expanding, then go for that! If you have many thoughts and judgments about a particular wish, or you believe that it’s not attainable for you… Just use the tool of “Interesting point of view” I’ve shared above. Say it until you don’t even remember what you were thinking!

It’s never too late to start living your true life. Only if you choose not to do it could bring you resentment.

For some more inspiration, here’s another question. When you were a kid, what was it that you really loved and enjoyed? Perhaps you forgot it or suppressed it along the way, in order to avoid the points of view and judgments of others. What if you remembered what sparked your joy and brought it back to your life? Take the time to really sit down and write everything that comes up, even if it at first doesn’t make sense for your mind. Just write it all down, and neutralize any points of view or resistance you might have with the “Interesting point of view” tool.

Here’s another question: “What capacities haven’t I yet lived, that would be such a contribution and would bring so much fun, joy, and magic to my life?” Don’t think about it and don’t try to find answers from your mind. Let the biggest source, the Universe, bring you the answer. It might happen that your body starts to get into a certain energy and suddenly things that match it start showing up in front of you.

How about teens and pre teens. Are there any specific new ideas you would suggest for teens and pre teens to optimize their mental wellness?

I would let them read the tools and advice we wrote about already, and educate them on that. In fact, “educate” is not at all the right word — it is actually about asking them what they know and inviting them to show up in their wisdom. When you keep asking questions, things that were not so conscious can come more into consciousness.

Here’s another tool for teens: Whatever you hear from adults — that doesn’t have to be your reality and your wisdom. Instead of buying into everything you are told without exploring what your truth is, I would always go with the question: “What do I know? Is this my truth?” Listening to the signs of your body is very useful here. As already mentioned, if your body relaxes and responds with lightness and expansion, it’s a ‘yes’. If it feels tense and contracted, it’s a ‘no’. When you encounter something which is not your truth, ask yourself what it is that you actually know about that topic. There’s no need to go against anyone or anything, wasting your time and energy on resistance. Focus on yourself and what you know. Everyone is allowed to have their points of view, and so are you. Choose wisely. Choose yourself.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Before I truly chose to set out on the exploration of my capacities and my life calling, there was a time in my life when I felt very lost. On the outside, I was living what seemed to be a perfect life. But in fact, I was stuck in an abusive marriage and felt totally disconnected — what you may call “depressed”. I was asking and praying for change. One day a book fell into my hands. I don’t know how it came to me and I don’t even remember the title anymore. It was a book about setting intentions for your life, it was quite well known at the time. I committed to myself and started doing the exercises and practicing everything I read in it. From that moment on, my life started to shift and change. Everything was getting lighter and easier. I was less in reaction, and new possibilities started showing up.

Looking back at it 20 years later, I’d say that remembering the exact name of that book doesn’t even matter. It’s not about the book itself — it’s about what you do with it. I always ask my students and clients: “Will you be just internalizing the points of view of others as you read? Or is this book going to invite you to choose differently? Are you reading it to evolve, expand and remember what is true for you?” — That’s the process I went through with this book that changed my life. And it’s the process I want my readers to go through when they read my book as well.

I really explored what the author wrote about and questioned if that matched my truth and my wisdom. Through this process, I started making new life choices. And through choosing new, my life continuously changed.

I stepped out of being miserable, frustrated and feeling uncomfortable in my own body. I got divorced, reconnected with myself and started to live again. And all that brought me to where I am now.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be about facilitating people all over the world to open up to new possibilities in their life. We mostly learn to automatically accept things as black and white, and make everything which momentarily shows up in our world so significant. I would like to invite people to see the infinite possibilities we can create in each moment. Life is never ‘either-or’ — there are so many choices for each situation.

I wonder what we could create in the world if we stopped living our lives from the tunnel vision of what we learned and accepted as true. What would the world be like if we all started living and creating from our hearts?

What if we were living more out of wonder? Instead of accepting the black-and-white reality of how things appear to be, what if we asked: “Oh, I wonder what I can create out of this situation?”

I know that everyone can do it. It’s like learning to ride a bike. In the beginning, you are not used to it, but with time and practice, it becomes natural.

What if we were truly conscious about the choices that we make and the effect they have? You can create and bring into the world whatever you choose. In the best case, it won’t come from your mind and ego, but from your heart and soul. That way, you’ll always be authentic and a contribution to your life and the world. You are the gift.

Actually, I speak about all this and more in my book “The Soul on Fire”, that is coming out early next year. I’m giving the readers many tools to help them create their lives from this space of possibilities. One of my intentions with the book is to bring a lot of new awareness and possibilities to people and to get this movement already rolling.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

I have plenty of life lesson quotes I love, though the one that comes when you ask this question is: “Everything that shows up can dissolve again”. I’ll illustrate with a story from my book.

Several years ago, I was living in France and sharing a big house in nature with four other people. My room was on the top floor. Every morning, I’d wake up excited and happy to be alive. I’d joyfully come down into the kitchen to make myself a cup of tea. I’d open the door, go inside, and all of a sudden I’d feel as if I ran face-first into a frying pan and all the air was knocked out of my lungs. My whole body felt heavy. I was full of anger, sadness, and various emotions, feelings, and thoughts. I had experienced these sudden mood swings and changes ever since I was a child, so I thought that was just how I was.

This time, the change was so obvious that I stopped taking this occurrence for granted and began asking myself what that was. I started telling my flatmates about how I felt, and all of a sudden one would say: “Oh, I’m feeling very angry actually”, or “It’s me who is sad”…

It became even clearer for me how sensitive and aware I am — and we all are, actually. If we don’t acknowledge it, then we take everything that shows up in our world for granted without asking any questions. As children, we are all highly aware of everything that is going on around us, thought we usually think it is all ours. Feeling overwhelmed with all that, we decide that we need to cut the information off and put a great effort to keep it all away. This resistance and going against our own awareness is what actually keeps us in stress and burnout. And that makes it very hard to change anything in our lives.

Since then, I’ve started acknowledging my awareness more and more. Whatever shows up in my world, I allow it to be and start asking questions about it. And it’s been so much easier for me to stay in my clarity and be happy and joyful — which is the natural state of being for all of us. I now teach people various practical tools that help them do it as well, and truly create what they desire to live in their lives.

So, coming back to my favorite life lesson quote — “Everything what comes, can go.”

Whatever shows up in your life, don’t presume that’s how it must be. If you don’t hang on to how things appear to be, they can dissolve or unfold into something different. So start asking more questions. And remember that your natural state of being is happiness, joy, and lightness.

